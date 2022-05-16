Hawaii tax rebates could hit bank accounts this year, GOP announces candidates, Army may close road in Fort DeRussy redevelopment, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash
Lower Electric Bills Or More Jobs? Hawaii Grapples With A Green Economy. Lawmakers did an abrupt — and secretive — about-face as the session ended when they revamped a bill putting limits on some renewable energy sources. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers award Hawaii nonprofits nearly $50M. Hawaii’s 2022 Legislature may long be mainly remembered for appropriating hundreds of millions of dollars for high-profile needs, but many smaller worthy causes also received extraordinary funding this year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Police Standards Board Finally Gets Some Money From Lawmakers. Hawaii is the last state in the country to set up minimum qualifications for its law enforcement officers. Civil Beat.
Junked Vehicles: How One Hawaii Lawmaker Turned A Good Idea Into Reality. A freshman legislator saw four of his bills addressing abandoned vehicles pass the 2022 Hawaii Legislature. Here’s how he did it. Civil Beat.
Final pick for permanent Hawaii public schools superintendent expected Thursday. The job is huge, and there is much at stake. As the nation’s only statewide school district, Hawaii’s is widely considered the 10th largest in the nation, with 171,000 students and 42,600 employees in 257 regular public schools and 37 charter schools, and an annual operating budget of more than $2 billion. The salary is up to $250,000 per year, less than many comparable mainland positions. Star-Advertiser.
Report Cites Mistreatment Of Students At Native Hawaiian Boarding Schools. Hawaiians fared somewhat better than students at Indian boarding schools on the mainland, a new federal investigation shows. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser.
GOP introduces candidates for 2022 election season at state convention. Although Hawaii is a heavily democratic state, there are well-known candidates willing to take the risk of running for governor. Hawaii News Now.
A Major Solar Farm Developer Is Pulling Out Of Maui And Oahu Projects. Inflation and supply chain disruptions have made the utility-scale solar projects too costly, but the developer is hopeful it’s only a delay. Civil Beat.
DLNR to hold additional meetings on use of lay nets. The new rules proposed in December limited the use of lay nets, requiring a $25 permit for the use and possession of them, and mandated that the nets be attended at all times. Tribune-Herald.
Oahu
Closure of Kalia Road proposed for redevelopment of Fort DeRussy in Waikiki. The Army has proposed a long-range plan to close a broad swath of Kalia Road in Waikiki as part of the redevelopment of the Fort DeRussy Complex, igniting concerns that it will cause gridlock and significantly increase bus commute times for workers in the state’s busiest tourism district. Star-Advertiser.
Former city prosecutor’s top assistants return to testify in public corruption probe. Federal prosecutors appear to be re-focusing their efforts to charge Honolulu’s former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro as part of a sprawling public corruption probe. Hawaii News Now.
State shows ‘disturbing’ fuel contamination plume maps from Red Hill spills. Six months after the Navy’s tainted water crisis went public, the state has released new maps showing the underground movement of the contamination. Hawaii News Now.
Attorneys for alleged Hawaii crime boss ask judge to compel evidence disclosure. Attorneys for Michael Miske have accused federal prosecutors of ignoring the rules of discovery and not producing evidence — including text messages that show the parents of the man allegedly murdered at the order of the accused crime boss believed their son’s pregnant girlfriend and her father were responsible for his disappearance. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
The public’s turn: Council seeks input on budget increase, tax rollback. Property values are up dramatically, there’s a record high $779.7 million budget in the works and the County Council, for the first time in decades, is considering lowering the tax rates. West Hawaii Today.
Palila habitat fence slated for expansion. Another five miles of fencing around a portion of Maunakea is slated for construction this year, which will almost, but not quite, enclose the upper slopes of the mountain after more than 10 years. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New property tax rates approved with cuts for some homeowners. Saddled by deadlines, the Maui County Council on Friday approved property tax rates for the next fiscal year, even as several members expressed a need for a more thorough review of property tax rates and policy. Maui News.
Panel sets higher pay for first agriculture director. After initially setting lower amounts, the Maui County Salary Commission voted Friday to increase annual salaries for the director and deputy director of the new county Department of Agriculture to $114,000 and $102,600, respectively. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i county council shuts down vacation rental tax. By a 4-3 vote, the County Council voted down a measure Friday that would have increased the tax rate on vacation rental units and used the funding for affordable housing. Garden Island.
Masks Recommended Indoors On Kauai Due To ‘High’ Covid Risk, CDC Says. Masks are recommended in indoor public spaces and on public transportation on Kauai as the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people on the island exceeds 540 people. Civil Beat. Garden Island.
