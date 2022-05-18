New law bans gubernatorial moonlighting, LANPAC resumes in Hawaii, Waters to stick with Honolulu City Council position, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Ige weighs in on the race to replace him and ‘concerning’ frustration with government. The pandemic unleashed frustration with government and Ige acknowledges gaps between the state and county, but he defends his polices and the role of government. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Ige discusses his final months in office, the bail reform bill, and his trip to Japan. Gov. David Ige has just over six months left in office. December 5 is his last day as governor. One of his biggest tasks left is to make a decision on the bills that were passed by the Legislature. KITV4.
Ige’s Japan visit draws international travel momentum. Ige said, “My commitment to the Prime Minister was that we would do everything we could to support expanding travel to implement or help them implement testing requirements so that we could increase travel between Hawaii and Japan.” KHON2.
The Board of Education is preparing to select the next Department of Education superintendent in front of the public. The finalists for the superintendent position are Darrel Galera, a long-time education leader in Hawaii; Caprice Young, president of an education consulting group in Los Angeles; and interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi, who has led the department since Aug. 1. Civil Beat.
New leader of Hawaiʻi teachers union has over 40 years of experience in education. The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association board of directors has chosen Ann Mahi as its new executive director. She starts Aug. 1. Hawaii Public Radio.
As opposition grows over bail reform bill, advocates say many fears are unfounded. Business owners are pressuring the governor to veto a bill that would eliminate bail for certain defendants, but some advocates worry that misinformation is clouding the debate. Hawaii News Now.
Pacific is back at center stage as LANPAC resumes after hiatus. The Association of the U.S. Army on Tuesday kicked off LANPAC 2022, a conference focused on armies and military land power around the Pacific. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Suit alleges agency’s failure to protect sharks. A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses the National Marine Fisheries Service of failing to do its job in protecting the threatened Western and Pacific oceanic whitetip shark. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Tommy Waters to stay on Honolulu City Council. Council Chair Tommy Waters will not seek the Congressional seat representing rural Oahu and the neighbor islands but will not rule out a future run, he announced today. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
4 finalists for HPD chief to take viewer questions on public affairs show. In an unusual forum, the finalists for the job will take viewer questions live on a PBS Hawaii public affairs show called “Insights,” a weekly show with each episode addressing a different topic. On Thursday night, all four finalists to be HPD’s new leader will be on the show that airs at 7:30 pm. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu leaders seek to improve public safety and homelessness. Honolulu Council Chair Tommy Waters is co-hosting a virtual town hall meeting about safety in Waikīkī on May 26. Panelists include Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm and Honolulu Police Department Maj. Randall Platt. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ex-officials to face jury after losing bid for bench verdict. Three former city officials accused of conspiring to defraud the government by structuring a $250,000 retirement settlement for former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha will face a jury trial in October after their attempt to have a federal judge decide the case was unsuccessful. Star-Advertiser.
FBI looking for information about explosive device found near H-2 freeway. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying suspects and circumstances surrounding the discovery of an improvised explosive device near the H-2 freeway. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Officials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker. Multiple investigations are underway to determine if a Honolulu city maintenance worker died of radiation poisoning. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Despite reservations, sunscreen ban advances. Hawaii County Council members gave tentative approval Tuesday to a ban on the sale of all but two kinds of sunscreen on the Big Island on the condition that county attorneys can prove the ban is enforceable. Tribune-Herald.
Property assessment cap postponed: Administration warns measure could lead to East-West inequities. A bill capping property assessments could lead to an unfair balance between East Hawaii and West Hawaii, administration officials warned the County Council Finance Committee as a bill aiming to put a 15% ceiling on most commercial classes of property was postponed for the second time. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud. A Hilo man pleaded guilty to wire fraud today after he submitted fake payroll documents and tax forms to qualify for $937,575 in COVID-19 relief funds. Carey Mills, 43, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson to a single-count information, charging him with wire fraud. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Maui County Council shaves property taxes for owner-occupied homes. Council voted 6-0 on Friday, with members Shane Sinenci, Kelly King and Mike Molina absent and excused, to set real property tax rates for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Maui Now.
Application deadline extended for Director and Deputy of new Agriculture Department. Annual salary for the Director was increased from $90,000 to $114,000 and from $70,000 to $102,600 for the Deputy Director. The new application deadline is on Monday, May 30, 2022. Maui Now.
‘Traffic nightmare’: Maui residents brace for construction of state’s first multi-lane roundabout. A big change is coming to South Maui — literally paving the way for the future Kihei High School. After years of planning, construction is now underway on Hawaii’s first multi-lane roundabout. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Former Kauai police clerk charged with computer fraud, theft. A Kauai grand jury has indicted a former clerk of the Kauai Police Department on charges of computer fraud and theft involving alleged misconduct of funds collected on behalf of the state. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
A Judge Took Away These Kids For Good — Until A Higher Court Found A Mistake. It looked at first like a typical Hawaii child protection case. Someone contacted the state Child Welfare Services branch in 2018 to report that a couple on Kauai were doing drugs and couldn’t take care of their two sons. Civil Beat.
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
New law bans gubernatorial moonlighting, LANPAC resumes in Hawaii, Waters to stick with Honolulu City Council position, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
Ige weighs in on the race to replace him and ‘concerning’ frustration with government. The pandemic unleashed frustration with government and Ige acknowledges gaps between the state and county, but he defends his polices and the role of government. Hawaii News Now.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.