Logan named new Honolulu Police chief, Ige signs bill giving high school journalists press freedoms, PUC rejects biomass power plant, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Special Interest Money Fuels Hawaii Delegation’s Leadership PACs. Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele continues to raise money from corporate donors, lobbyists and political action committees for his federal campaign committee despite a gubernatorial campaign promise not to do so for his state campaign, federal campaign finance reports filed last week show. Civil Beat.
Hawaii student journalists now protected from unlawful censorship. Hawaii public school and college students now have the same freedom of press protections as working journalists after Gov. David Ige signed a new law into effect Monday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Ige Appoints Appoints 2 State Ethics Commissioners. Wesley Fong was reappointed while Robert Hong fills a vacancy. Civil Beat.
Richard ‘Dickie’ Wong, a ‘street kid’ who became Hawaii’s Senate president, dies at 88. Richard “Dickie” Wong, who rose from humble roots to become president of the state Senate and chairman of the powerful Bishop Estate’s board of trustees, has died. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
COVID surge to culminate in June, University of Hawaii researchers forecast. The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group, a voluntary partnership of epidemiologists and data scientists, on Monday said it expected daily, new reported cases in Honolulu to peak at 3,500 to 4,000 sometime in the first three weeks of June. Star-Advertiser.
Public advised to avoid Kewalo Basin Harbor after wastewater discharge. State officials are warning the public to stay out of the waters of Kewalo Basin Harbor due to a wastewater discharge caused by a clogged sewage line. Star-Advertiser.
City prepares for return of in-person Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl. As Memorial Day approaches, the city and officials at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl are making preparations to once again honor veterans in person. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Public Utilities Commission rejects Big Isle biomass plant again. The state Public Utilities Commission on Monday placed another roadblock in front of a $520 million biomass plant that would burn trees to generate electricity on Hawaii Island. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. KITV4.
Mayor Mitch Roth calls for ‘mindful masking’ as COVID-19 case counts rise. By “mindful masking,” Roth said in a news release that masking is strongly encouraged when in large gatherings, grocery stores, indoor gathering places, aboard public transportation, and in bars and restaurants when not actively eating and drinking. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
Naniloa hotel dispute still not resolved. The Edward C. Olson Trust has until November to serve legal documents to a pair of business partners the trust is suing over two Banyan Drive development projects. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Discussion begins on South Maui CPAC selection and application process. Discussion will begin on the selection and application process for the South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee or “CPAC” on Wednesday at the Planning and Land Use Committee meeting. Maui Now.
Ige Proclaims Second Axis Deer Emergency Period For Maui. Gov. David Ige’s second emergency proclamation empowers the county and state to better address the problems facing the drought-stricken county. Civil Beat.
Hawaii officials mourn ‘sudden passing’ of former OHA Trustee Colette Machado. Molokai’s Colette Machado, a former Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee for 24 years, has died, local officials said Monday. Maui News. KHON2.
Kauai
Opposition to airport master plan takes off. The new Lihu‘e Airport Master Plan appears set for a rocky landing, as public opposition mounts against the long-term development strategy. Garden Island.
