Electric seaglider mulled for Hawaii, ticket-less tourists turned away from Diamond Head, Honolulu announces 4 police chief finalists, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Seaglider concept plane PC:REGENT
Hawaii gas prices continue to increase statewide. The AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii was $5.31 on Thursday, May 12. KHON2.
Federal Report: Boarding Schools And Intergenerational Trauma In Hawaiʻi. The United States Department of the Interior on Wednesday released the first volume of an investigative report as part of a “comprehensive effort to address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school policies,” that included schools in Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
Kaiser’s mental health clinicians say they are ready to strike. Mental health professionals employed by Kaiser Permanente say they are ready to strike next week as contract negotiations drag on, four years after they unionized. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawaii at Manoa graduation ceremonies shift to require masks. The University of Hawaii at Manoa has made a rule change to require masking at the three commencement ceremonies this weekend, officials have announced. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Presence of omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 on the rise in Hawaii. The proportion of BA.2.12.1, a descendant of the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, has increased in the state, according to the Hawaii Department of Health’s latest variant report. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Some visitors turned away from Diamond Head on first day of new reservation system. Many Tourists Unaware Of New Diamond Head Reservation System On First Day. Almost half of the visitors arriving at Diamond Head crater when it opened at 6 a.m. Thursday were unaware of a new rule requiring reservations for out-of-towners, according to the State Department of Land and Natural Resources. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Honolulu Police Commission Names 4 Finalists For Police Chief. On Wednesday, Commission Chair Shannon Alivado identified the finalists as Scott Ebner, Mike Lambert, Joe Logan and Ben Moszkowiz. They are expected answer questions from the public during a live televised forum on May 19 on PBS Hawaii. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Ex-Honolulu Officials Charged With Conspiracy Will Face A Jury In The Fall. A trial that was scheduled for June has been pushed to at least October after the judge granted a continuance. Civil Beat.
Judge defers sentence for man behind ‘email bomb’ attack on HPD’s network. Authorities said 31-year-old Christian Grado allegedly sent thousands of emails to a server that police used to help report and enforce COVID lockdown orders.Officials called the attack an “email bomb.” Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu's recycling program has completed most of its audit recommendations. The Honolulu Auditor’s office made 10 recommendations about the city’s recycling program in 2017. The auditor recommended advocating for changes in the law to allow recyclable materials at H-Power, and to remove the white bin community recycling program. Hawaii Public Radio.
BWS scrambles to get wells online in hopes of avoiding mandatory restrictions. The Board of Water Supply has been busy replacing old pumps to bring wells in Kalihi and Aiea that were out of service back online. Hawaii News Now.
Waikiki Friday night fireworks’ return on Land Board agenda. Friday night fireworks off the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort might soon return in what could be seen as another sign of recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
First image of Milky Way’s black hole produced. A global collaboration of telescopes, including two observatories on Mauna Kea, helped produce the first image of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now.
Ethics Board dismisses complaint against Waltjen. The county Board of Ethics on Wednesday dismissed a complaint against Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen by a group opposing vaccines, masks and other pandemic protocols who said Waltjen ignored their petitions and compilations of documents they assert prove their case. West Hawaii Today.
Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset huts. Federal inspectors are investigating health and safety complaints made by firefighters at the Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Report shows rent prices spiked 41% on Maui; residents worry about finding a place. Rent prices spiked over the first few months this year, with Maui seeing a 41% surge in asking prices compared with the same time last year, according to a new report from University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization. Maui Now.
The Debate Over This Maui Housing Project Is Still Going Strong 35 Years Later. Critics point to decades of broken promises by developers, who say those in opposition will do anything to delay. Now it’s up to the planning commission to decide. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kaua‘i test positivity rate highest in State. Kaua‘i County’s test positivity rate is now the highest among all counties in Hawai‘i, at 20.3%. That means every fifth individual who takes a test for COVID-19 on Kaua‘i, tests positive. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.