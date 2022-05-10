Hawaii remote work double the national average, press freedoms coming to student journalists, draft EIS published for first responder hub, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu/Waikiki ©2022 All Hawaii News
Hawaii remote workforce is double national average. Roughly 4 in 10 Hawaii private-sector employees were doing their jobs outside the traditional workplace in 2021, according to a state report assessing remote work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi lawmakers adopt eight bills to improve standards of conduct. The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives’ Commission to Improve the Standards of Conduct’s March 30, 2022 interim report identified 14 bills to improve the standards of conduct. Maui Now.
Legislature passes energy, environmental measures. The bills promote energy efficiency, economy-wide decarbonization, a continued push to accelerate the clean energy transition, and measures to reduce the energy burden borne by low- and moderate-income families. Garden Island.
$164 million for teachers in Hawaii should aid retention, union says. The union representing Hawaii’s 13,500 public school teachers is cheering the Legislature’s approval of a state budget that includes more than $164 million to fix salary shortfalls for thousands of educators and maintain pay differentials to those working in some hard-to-staff categories. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Student Journalists Are Poised To Gain Press Freedom Guarantees. A bill extending more First Amendment protections to student journalists and their advisers awaits Gov. David Ige’s signature. Civil Beat.
Police input could have made a difference in hotly-debated bail reform bill, experts say. Supporters said the proposal will end the jailing of impoverished, non-violent offenders but critics compare the bill to a “get out of jail free” card. Hawaii News Now.
New research highlights racial inequities faced by Micronesian students in Hawaiʻi schools. Between 2013 and 2018, only half of the Micronesian students who started high school wound up graduating. That's more than a third below the overall state graduation rate. Hawaii Public Radio.
Gubernatorial candidates 2022. The list for Hawaii's top political seat continues to grow ahead of the candidate filing deadline on June 7. According to a report by the Office of Elections, as of May 6th, 25 candidates filed for the governor's race. KITV4.
Oahu
State reviews draft environmental impact statement for first responder hub. The proposed 240-acre facility would be built at the Mililani Tech Park and house 20 federal, state and city agencies, including the Honolulu fire and police departments. KITV4.
Finalists for Honolulu police chief to emerge this week. The city’s 12th police chief will be selected May 23 by Honolulu Police Commission members, who will learn the identities of the remaining candidates Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Shorter Honolulu rail plan approved by HART Board. The latest plan for the Honolulu rail project with a shorter route has been approved by its governing board. It now goes to the City Council for approval and then to federal officials. Hawaii Public Radio.
Investigations into Red Hill water crisis drag on. Six months later, multiple investigations into the contamination still haven’t been released, leaving many unanswered questions about how fuel ended up in the water system, whether more could have been done to prevent residents from being poisoned and whether the contamination may have begun months earlier. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Roth Attends IRONMAN World Championship in Utah. Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth traveled to Utah during the weekend to attend the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship, which was postponed from last October and moved from the Big Island because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Five Big Island schools on tap for water testing. The second and final phase of a study testing drinking water for lead throughout Hawaii’s public schools will take place this month. Tribune-Herald.
Kamehameha Schools Wants To Build A Culturally Sensitive Boutique Resort On The Big Island. Members of the public are concerned about increased traffic and tourist pressure on Keauhou Bay as well as the proposed removal of a popular beach volleyball court. Civil Beat.
CIP funds bolster hospital: HMC gets $6.6 million for improvements. More than $6 million in state funds is headed to Hilo Medical Center for a series of expansions and upgrades. Tribune-Herald.
Time for a break: Kahaluʻu Beach Park to close for coral spawning. Hawaii Island’s Kahalu‘u Beach Park will be closed next week to beach- and oceangoers alike for anticipated coral spawning events and to give the popular site a rest from “chronic daily use.” West Hawaii Today.
Maui
This Is How The Government Decides What Housing Is ‘Affordable’. With Maui County planning to set aside millions of dollars to spur the construction of affordable homes on an island where a growing number of families are struggling to get by, some elected leaders and residents have questioned: Who will actually be able to afford this housing? Civil Beat.
Native Hawaiian plants are playing a key role in combatting erosion in West Maui. Heavy equipment pushed sand from one end of the beach to the other in front of Kahana Village in West Maui Monday morning. The work is to restore a dune that has been deteriorating because of erosion and putting the beach and surrounding buildings in jeopardy. Hawaii News Now.
Health Department investigating case of acute hepatitis in Maui child. DOH said the child, who is under age 10, was hospitalized for several days at the end of April with abdominal pain and fever but has since been released. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Ahi Hub Kaua‘i to hold 1st meeting Wednesday. A project to increase the availability and market value of Kaua‘i-caught ahi is finally coming to fruition. Garden Island.
Hawai‘i Foodbank hands out over 6 tons Saturday. There were a lot of fresh faces Saturday during the Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i food distribution to 300 families at the Lihu‘e Neighborhood Center. Garden Island.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.