Wetter than normal rainy season predicted, Hawaii signs agreement to share tech with Israel, commission favors ban on campaign contributions during legislative sessions, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii, Israel to share technology on range of shared issues. Hawaii and Israel on Wednesday forged a “historic” agreement to share technology that could help Hawaii with desalinization, creating water out of “thin air,” cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Star-Advertiser.
Ban On In-Session Campaign Donations Gets Thumbs Up From Hawaii Standards Commission. Currently, state lawmakers are banned from holding fundraising events while the Legislature is in session but can still accept donations to their campaigns. Civil Beat.
Gov. Ige appoints new leaders at DAGS, announces resignation of PUC commissioner. Gov. David Ige today announced the appointment of Audrey Hidano as the state’s new comptroller, and the departure of Jennifer “Jennie” Potter from the Public Utilities Commission. Maui Now.
Here's what your 2022 county ballot amendment questions mean. Every county does it a little differently, but for the most part, charter amendments can be proposed through a combination of council members, the mayor’s office, or other boards and commissions. Hawaii Public Radio.
University of Hawaii enrollment dips as graduation rates rise. Student enrollment across the University of Hawaii’s 10-campus system continues to fall, though not as dramatically as at colleges nationwide, while “on time” graduation rates for seven UH campuses have swelled to record highs — trends caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
New Research Shows Tuna Stocks Benefit From Expansion Of Papahanaumokuakea Monument. The spillover effect created outside the marine protected area seems to have benefited Hawaii’s commercial fishermen as well. Civil Beat.
Booster options grow as subvariants keep evolving. As winter approaches, health officials are watching troublesome new subvariants — all of them evolving simultaneously from omicron. Among them are BQ.1 and its descendant, BQ.1.1, which are both offshoots of BA.5 and rising quickly in the United States and Europe. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1,700 with 3 new deaths; 2,211 infections reported for week. The state’s average positivity rate remained about the same, at 5.8% compared with 5.6% reported the previous week. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Oahu
Navy wraps up main break repairs; boil-water advisory still in place. The Navy has finished repairing the first water main that broke Friday, Capt. Mark Sohaney, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, said Wednesday at a news conference on the base. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Board of Water Supply supplies emergency connection to Navy water system. On Tuesday, the Navy established an emergency connection to bring 1 million gallons of water a day from the Board of Water Supply to the Radford Terrace neighborhood, where pressure had been low for residents. Hawaii News Now.
Pu‘uhonua O Waianae Houseless community receives $250K donation. The First Hawaiian Bank Foundation said it will donate $250,000 to Pu‘uhonua O Waianae, an organized houseless community near the Waianae Small Boat Harbor. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
New fire code on hold. A bill updating the county fire code was temporarily set aside Wednesday to allow officials time to figure out a way to make an important component of the code compatible with the county’s online EPIC building permit system. West Hawaii Today.
Mauna Loa Meeting Set For Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. On Saturday, officials will provide an update and background information on Mauna Loa to the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates community. Big Island Video News.
Hilo mall at heart of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands dispute. The federal government is clashing with the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands over a move by DHHL to use a controversial year-old Hawaii law enabling long extensions of state commercial land leases. Star-Advertiser.
Police ordered to turn over records to slain Boy Scout’s family. The Hawaii Police Department has been ordered to turn over records of its investigation into the accidental fatal shooting of an 11-year-old Boy Scout on Aug. 28 to the parents of the slain boy. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui
King endorses Bissen in the mayor’s race; Victorino is ‘not surprised’. Maui County mayoral candidate Richard Bissen. Jr. was endorsed Tuesday by his former opponent and current Maui County Council Member Kelly King. Maui News.
Maui Charter Proposal Would Let Some County Employees Work From Home. The measure is geared toward helping the environment, but studies have questioned how much teleworking actually helps. Civil Beat.
FEMA approves $1.5M for COVID-19 protection measures by Maui Emergency Management Agency. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the release of more than $1.5 million to the County of Maui to reimburse the public funds it spent to test people for COVID-19 from October 2020 through September 2021. Maui Now.
Kauai
Over opposition, Kaua‘i County Council approves American Rescue Plan Act funding. After debate on Wednesday, the Kaua‘i County Council approved a plan which would spend the bulk of the latest round of American Rescue Plan Act funding on the renovation of the former Big Save space at the Lihu‘e Civic Center Pi‘ikoi Building in Lihu‘e into a child care and youth center. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i restaurant Tahiti Nui fined for labor violations. North Shore restaurant Tahiti Nui was ordered to pay more than $37,000 in back wages, damages and penalties after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found they failed to pay overtime wages and violated youth labor laws. Garden Island.
Big Island customers asked to conserve energy tonight - Hawaiian Electric is asking customers on Hawaii island to reduce their electricity use until 9 p.m., saying it might be unable to meet tonight's peak energy demand.
