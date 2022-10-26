HECO seeks to install 30 EV chargers, nonprofits await $50M in late state grants, election doubters stake out ballot drop boxes, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Maui Now. KHON2.
Hawaii’s Nonprofits Are Still Waiting For Millions Of Dollars In Needed Grants. The Legislature changed the Grant-In-Aid process this year and that’s keeping money from getting to the organizations that need it. Nearly $50 million in state grant funds isn’t getting to nonprofits that need them to run programs because of bureaucratic holdups and missing language from the state’s budget bill. Civil Beat.
In-person voting begins as election doubters organize to stake out drop boxes. A group called “Audit the Vote Hawaii” is organizing election doubters to stake out ballot drop boxes. Hawaii News Now.
Volunteers vouch for Hawaii’s election security. Veteran election volunteers insist they’ve never seen any impropriety in the way ballots are handled at the state Capitol, several volunteers told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday, the first full day that ballots were counted and processed ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii early childhood education needs upgrade. A new report indicates that pay and conditions for Hawaii’s early childhood educators must be improved dramatically in order to attract and retain enough added workers just to resolve the severe current shortage, not to mention expand preschool access to all 3- and 4-year-olds by 2032 to fulfill the state Legislature’s directive. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai’i getting fewer visitors, but more revenue. While hotels are still not as full as they used to be, properties are making more money. Hotel revenue is way up compared to numbers from 2019. KHON2.
Hawaiian Airlines loses $9.3 million amid Japan visitor lag. A continued lag in visitors from Japan to Hawaii and a protracted interisland fare war with competitor Southwest Airlines were among the headwinds that Hawaiian Holdings Inc., the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, faced before reporting a third-quarter loss. Star-Advertiser.
Amazon Will Use Hawaiian Airlines To Operate Cargo Planes. Hawaiian said it issued warrants that Amazon can exercise over the next nine years and acquire up to 15% of Hawaiian stock. Civil Beat.
Omicron variants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and XBB.1 detected in Hawaii. New omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, more immune-evasive strains that have driven COVID cases up in parts of Europe, are now present in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off. New video from U.S. Pacific Command showed the massive above ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which can hold more than 5 million gallons of fuel, along with military members working inside the Red Hill tunnels. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Critics: State didn’t do enough to protect 2 young kids from horrific alleged abuse at foster home. Child welfare advocates are criticizing the state over the alleged sex assaults of two young girls at a foster home over a six-year period. The victims were 6 and 8 years old when the alleged abuse started. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Semisub owners charged with fraud. A couple that founded the Hawaii-based Semisub company has been charged with securities fraud, a felony, for misspending a good part of $28 million raised from investors, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
The Miske Files: Feds Say Phony Documents Built A Well-Known Pest Control Company Out Of Thin Air. Newly unsealed documents show the federal prosecutor’s story of how a then 26-year-old convicted felon created an $8 million enterprise. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Tackling government inefficiencies: Cost of Government Commission makes recommendations. Streamlining the building permit process, cracking down on unpermitted structures, renegotiating the county’s composting contract, exploring public-private partnerships for wastewater processing and beefing up the Information Technology Department are the top recommendations of the Cost of Government Commission. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
How The Candidates For Maui Mayor Would Shape Food Security And Agriculture. Boosting availability of affordable local food and combating invasive species are top issues for Michael Victorino and Richard Bissen. Civil Beat.
First-time council candidate challenges political veteran. In the race for the Maui County Council’s Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu residency seat, incumbent Alice Lee will face off against challenger and first-time candidate Noelani Ahia. Maui News.
New public-private partnership on Maui provides hope for affordable homes, but raises questions of fairness. A budget amendment that provides an $18 million appropriation to the Pulelehua affordable housing project in West Maui was approved unanimously by members of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee on Wednesday in an 8-0 vote, with one member excused. Maui Now.
Maui County law to require animal-friendly lighting. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has signed a bill into law that will require many businesses and residents to change their outdoor lighting fixtures to reduce the kind of blue light, or shortwave light, known to result in injury and death to seabirds and sea turtles. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
Improvements coming to Hanapepe Stadium. As part of the improvements, the existing food booth will be replaced by a new combined-use building containing a ticket booth, prep kitchen and concession area. Additional restrooms will also be a part of the project. Garden Island.
