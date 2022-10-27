Hawaii big recipient of military money, Honolulu police cleared in fatal shooting of 16-year-old, Oahu electric rates dip, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Standards Commission Moves To Tighten Ethics Rules For Lawmakers And Lobbyists. New proposals regarding government ethics and conflicts of interest will be taken up by the Legislature in the wake of corruption scandals involving former lawmakers. Civil Beat.
Department of Interior to host virtual meeting with Native Hawaiian community. The U.S. Department of the Interior will host its first formal consultation meeting with the Native Hawaiian community on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. HST. Tribune-Herald.
Outdated staffing analysis leads to problems at jails and prisons, state audit finds. The state is not collecting the data necessary to determine how many Adult Correctional Officers, or ACOs, are needed to safely operate a jail or prison, according to a state audit. Hawaii Pubic Radio.
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody. A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Civil Beat.
$4.9 Million To Hawaiʻi For EPA Clean School Bus Program. The grant will help Hawaii purchase 25 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities. Big Island Video News.
Mark Takai's congressional papers available to the public. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Takai’s collection of papers has been made available to the public at his alma mater, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Hawaii Public Radio.
More immune-evasive variants have landed on Hawaii shores. Health experts are concerned not only because of their increased ability to get around immunity from vaccination and previous infections, but their ability to evade existing treatments. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Health officials report 1,327 new COVID-19 infections, 2 coronavirus-related deaths. The state’s average positivity rate also increased to 6.2% compared with 5.8% reported the previous week. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Judge allows family of man shot by police to pursue legal claims that HPD lacked training. U.S. District Judge Jill Otake ruled that the family of Kyle Thomas can pursue claims against the city and the HPD that plainclothes officers lacked training when they surrounded his car in a residential neighborhood and shot him. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu officers cleared of internal violations in fatal shooting of 16-year-old. The three Honolulu police officers who fatally shot teen robbery suspect Iremamber Sykap last year won’t face discipline from the department. Hawaii News Now.
After dodging questions, city confirms several workers at shooting range have elevated lead levels. The Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health officials launched an investigation Wednesday after reports workers had been exposed to lead at Koko Head Shooting Complex. Sources confirm more than half of the range’s 12 staff members have elevated levels of lead in their blood. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu electric rates dip in October after a rise in September fueled by a coal plant shutdown. On Oahu there was a 1.4% price dip, which for a typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity amounts to a savings of $3.27 on a $233.52 bill, compared with $236.79 in September. Star-Advertiser.
North Shore House Race Emphasizes Local Fixes For The Area’s Problems. Since narrowly winning the House seat for the North Shore and Koolauloa in 2016, Democratic Rep. Sean Quinlan has faced a variety of challengers. His latest is the creator of the popular Instagram account @meanhawaii, Mark Talaeai. Civil Beat.
Council District 8 candidates focus on economic growth. The City Council District 8 race in the Nov. 8 general election pits former Council member Ron Menor against the Republican minority leader in the state House of Representatives, Val Okimoto. Star-Advertiser.
Ala Wai street project gets favorable reaction, but concerns about traffic persist. Ala Wai Boulevard is a very busy thoroughfare where motor vehicles have had priority. But the city wants to shift that priority more toward bicyclists and pedestrians. Hawaii News Now.
Federal grant with private match to bolster new Honolulu container terminal project. A new state-owned ocean cargo container terminal being built at Honolulu Harbor is slated to receive extra bells and whistles valued at $139 million thanks to a federal grant requiring private matching funds. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
County seeks federal grant to build recycling program. Hawaii County is hoping to secure part of a $275 million federal recycling grant to pull the island out of its solid waste slump. A recent survey discovered what county officials suspected: recycling facilities and collection systems are inadequate, there’s insufficient end markets and shortages of staff. Policies need to be redefined and strengthened and impacts of the system are most felt by rural and low-income communities. West Hawaii Today.
EPIC building permit system to get upgrade. The county Department of Public Works Building Division and the Planning Department will install a system upgrade to the Electronic Processing and Information Center, or EPIC, system from 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 until 8 a.m. Oct. 31. During this time, EPIC will not accept new permits, payments or allow any document to be uploaded. Big Island Now.
$234K to protect native cloud forest on Kohala Mountain. In a move to protect essential fresh water resources, manage non-native feral pigs and promote native forest regeneration, The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, in partnership with The Kohala Center received a $234,000 grant to carry out its ambitious four-year environmental protection initiative. KHON2.
Hapuna to remain closed through early November. The closure of the two sites at Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area follows a waterline break on Oct. 8 that left no water source for restrooms, showers and other facilities at the beach park and A-frame cabins. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Community budget meetings to be held. Each community meeting will begin with an overview of the current budget, followed by various departments recapping updates. Maui News.
Residents worry about safety and hygiene as Maui North Shore homeless encampment grows. More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. Hawaii News Now.
Family claims land for affordable housing is theirs. Although notices to vacate and trespassing citations were issued last week, a Native Hawaiian group in Waiehu feels that an undeveloped property slated for a 100 percent affordable housing project is rightfully theirs. Maui News.
Maui outdoor lighting ordinance victory for seabirds, turtles. In a victory for seabirds and turtles, Maui approved an ordinance regulating the amount of blue light that outdoor lighting fixtures can emit on the island. Maui Now.
Kauai
Candidates speak on housing at the Kaua‘i Realtors forum. With soaring rents making life on the island less and less affordable, housing is the number one issue for many voters this election season. Garden Island.
Blessing held for $3 million Hanapēpē Park Improvements Project. The improvements will include a new multi-use building containing a ticket booth, prep kitchen and a concession area. Additional restrooms are also part of the project. Kauai Now.
Hanapēpē Swinging Bridge to close Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 for repairs. The Hanapēpē Swinging Bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 2 on Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, weather permitting, according to the Kauaʻi Department of Public Works. Kauai Now.
