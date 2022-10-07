Ige mulls pardons for cannabis convictions, raises coming for public school teachers, Oahu, Maui bumped up to medium COVID risk, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Public School Teachers To See Long-Awaited Pay Raises In November. Nearly 9,200 public school teachers should see a significant bump in their paychecks starting in November, several months after the Legislature approved the move to retain teachers by fixing longstanding pay inequity issues. Civil Beat. KHON2.
To address court ruling’s fallout, senators review changes to how felonies are charged. In the wake of a high court ruling that’s thrown scores of cases into question, state senators are reviewing a draft bill that would change the way prosecutors charge serious felony crimes. If the draft bill becomes law, prosecutors would no longer be allowed to double dip when seeking to charge suspects accused of certain crimes. They will have to pick between using a grand jury or a preliminary hearing. Hawaii News Now.
State leaders, tourism officials call tourism marketing deal a solid compromise. After months of heated debate over whether the state needs more tourism or if there’s too much, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement have reached a tentative deal to share the duties of promoting and guiding Hawaii’s number one industry. In the proposed deal, CNHA will handle the destination management duties for the Hawaii market ― a role that will be greatly expanded from the past. Hawaii News Now.
UH study: Hawaiian corals select algae partnerships to help survive climate change. A new study by researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa found that the diversity of algae that lives symbiotically with corals in Kāne‘ohe Bay on the windward side of Oʻahu varies significantly in different parts of the bay. Big Island Now.
Innovations In Ancient Aquaculture Could Bring Striped Mullet Back To The Dinner Table. Recent developments in growing striped mullet could help conserve Hawaii’s oceans, establish food security and perpetuate Hawaiian culture — but can they overcome new challenges? Civil Beat.
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports. Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. KITV4.
Oahu
Maintenance backlog and utility costs to be reduced at 49 Oahu parks. City officials announced Wednesday that a contractor has begun work on the first of 49 parks slated for upgrades that include installation of energy- efficient lighting, high- efficiency electrical transformers, plumbing fixtures that save water, irrigation line replacements and weather-influenced irrigation control systems. Star-Advertiser.
Kahikina: HART Won’t Replace Honolulu Rail’s Unusual Track Crossings. Despite the ongoing concerns of multiple track experts working on Honolulu rail, the debate over whether to replace the transit line’s unusual crossing points is closed, according to Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director Lori Kahikina. Civil Beat.
Windward Oahu residents: Military’s ‘anti-terrorism’ fence is too big and too close to their homes. The military has its marching orders to build a roughly 3-mile, 8-foot-high barbed wire fence around Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo. Federal regulations require an “anti-terrorism force protection” fence around the training area. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Oahu home sales drop-off continued in September. Sales of existing single-family homes on Oahu in September suffered their biggest drop so far this year as rising mortgage rates and near-record prices amid high inflation and recession concerns deterred buyers. The Honolulu Board of Realtors reported Thursday that resales of single-family houses dropped 34% in September to 278 from 424 in the same month in 2021. Star-Advertiser.
Fallen tree and sliding homes, signs of beach erosion. Signs of beach erosion are becoming more visible and some experts said this is just the start, as the state and county officials rush to find ways to manage the crisis that threatens public and private properties. A large Ironwood tree toppled into Kailua Beach on Tuesday, an effect of sea level rise and beach erosion. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Mauna Loa showing potential to erupt once again. Is Mauna Loa about to blow after 38 years of silence? A couple of weeks of elevated seismic activity and ground swelling on the mountain suggest that might be the case. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Government cost commission mulls powerful county manager. An ambitious proposal creating a powerful county executive has gained some traction in the Cost of Government Commission, but commissioners decided Thursday to refine the measure before taking a formal vote next week. West Hawaii Today.
Commission supports bill requiring rezoning extensions be approved by council. The Windward Planning Commission has recommended passage of a bill that would require the County Council to approve any time extensions for rezoning applications. Tribune-Herald.
Voting explainer: Hawaiʻi County charter amendment ballot questions. Voters on Hawaiʻi Island have three ballot amendment questions to consider in this year's general election. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
Fund would cover costs of managed retreat. Money would help move buildings inland, respond to worsening erosion and sea level rise. In light of rapid climate change impacts, such as coastal erosion, a Maui County Council committee moved forward with a plan to create a separate fund specifically for addressing managed retreat along the shore. Maui News.
Voters To Decide If Maui Mayor Can Ask Appointees To Sign Undated Resignation Letters. Proposed county charter amendments focus on financial disclosures, conflicts of interest and other ways to boost the public’s faith in government. Civil Beat.
Mayor Victorino extends real property tax relief to severely disabled veterans. On Aug. 18, Mayor Victorino signed Bill 110, which extends real property tax relief to veterans who are designated as “severely disabled” as a result of a service-connected injury while on duty with the Armed Forces of the United States. Maui Now. KHON2.
324 units planned as part of workforce affordable Kaulana Mahina Apartments in Central Maui. The 14.4 acre development site is bound by Waiʻale Road in the east, Kuikahi Drive in the north, and Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the west, near Long’s and Walgreen’s at the border of the Kehalani and Maui Lani neighborhoods. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i lays out plan for $10 million in American Rescue Plan funding. The majority of the funding in the proposed budget — about $7 million — will go toward the renovation of the former Big Save space at the Pi‘ikoi Building in Lihu‘e into a child care and youth center. Garden Island.
Details emerge in Koloa School bomb threat; Santos-Dasalia held at KCCC. The Koloa man who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Koloa School on Sept. 26 had been dating a woman whose children are students at the school, court documents show. Garden Island.
