Hawaii election workers, volunteers, face threats, Blangiardi vows to enforce short-term rental limits despite court order, AG urges cooperation on Aloha Stadium, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Doctors And Lawyers: Who’s Donating To Whom In The Race For Hawaii Governor. Campaign contributors have rewarded dozens of candidates with significant financial support this election season but the top race — for governor — has drawn the most money. Civil Beat.
University Of Hawaii Proposes Tuition Hike Amid Inflation Worries. University of Hawaii administrators recommended a phased plan that would start with a 2% increase for students at the law school in 2024. Civil Beat.
Television, movie productions bring millions to Hawaii. Hawaii’s film and television production industry is booming, at least half a dozen large productions are currently filming in the state, bringing revenue to the state and opening up opportunities for local talent. KHON2.
Oahu
Enforcement of new law for Oahu short-term rentals begins Monday. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the city will fight a court challenge to having a 90-day minimum stay for Oahu vacation rentals that are outside of resort districts, and starting Monday will begin aggressively enforcing all other provisions of its new short-term rental law. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction. Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. Hawaii News Now.
Navy reschedules defueling of Red Hill pipes. The defueling of Red Hill was rescheduled to begin Tuesday, the Red Hill Joint Task Force announced Thursday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Attorney general urges cooperation on stadium issue. Two state agencies at odds must cooperate to build a new Aloha Stadium, according to the attorney general in an emailed letter made public at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Stadium Authority board. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
BOE discusses fiscal plans, considers buying Saint Francis School campus. The state Board of Education said it is considering buying the Saint Francis School campus in Manoa. The private school shut down in 2019. Hawaii News Now.
10 gambling machines, drugs, cash seized in raid of illegal game room in Aiea. Officers of the Narcotics/Vice Division executed a search warrant at 99-125 Puakala St. Star-Advertiser.
Boulders above Moanalua homes unsafe. Boulders sitting on a hillside in Moanalua Valley have residents feeling unsafe. The hillside is U.S. Army property and residents said the military refuses to do anything about it. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Planning commission OKs zoning time extension bill. The Leeward Planning Commission on Thursday agreed with a bill requiring County Council authorization of time extensions to zoning ordinances, a measure that would replace the current practice of administrative time extensions approved by the Planning Department. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi County Council approves proposals and priorities for 2023 State Legislature. Council members on Wednesday approved Resolution 583, which lays out the Council’s four legislative priorities. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi County Council considers bill to prohibit concealed weapons in 'sensitive places'. The Hawaiʻi County Council is working on a bill that will prohibit concealed weapons in sensitive spaces. This comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down a New York law requiring people to show a need to carry a firearm in public. Hawaii Public Radio.
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state. Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. Hawaii News Now.
EPA Orders Closure Of Three Illegal Cesspools On Hawaiʻi. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says SKS Management and Wailuku Plaza will close cesspools and pay a combined $71,780 penalty. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Judge Rejects Couple’s Request For Extended TRO Against Deputy Prosecutor. Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Randall Winston Albright succeeded in having a judge toss out a temporary restraining order against him and his wife for alleged harassment of their neighbors. Civil Beat.
Maui
The Tourism Industry Is Trying To Unseat Maui Council Members Who Want To Limit Hotels. In a heated election year, the county’s moratorium on visitor lodgings has become a rallying point for those across its political spectrum. Civil Beat.
Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities. Should Maui County establish community water authorities? That is what residents will decide this election. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization announces new Executive Director. The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board has unanimously approved the hiring of Pamela Eaton as the agency’s new Executive Director. She will begin on Nov. 7. Maui Now. Maui News.
Haleakalā National Park issues call for Guided Astronomy and Hiking Tour applications. Haleakalā National Park is now accepting applications for commercial guided astronomy and hiking tours to be conducted in the park under Commercial Use Authorizations. Maui Now.
Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide. The death would be the sixth suicide at the facility in five years. Experts say staffing and a lack of mental health professionals on staff is a major concern. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Kawakami signs sea level rise bill into law. A groundbreaking plan aimed at regulating construction based on future sea level rise projections will now dictate the way in which the building industry moves forward on Kaua‘i. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi County launches online road resurfacing and bridge status map. The County of Kaua‘i has launched an online Road Resurfacing and Bridge Status map, which enables the public to easily track the location of past, current and upcoming road projects. Garden Island.
