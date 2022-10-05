Counties grapple with gun laws, former Honolulu chief plans examiner to plead guilty to accepting bribes, Aiona lags in campaign funds, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|PC: Andrey Zvyagintsev via Unsplash
Council panel sees firearm bill as too restrictive: Committee seeks to whittle down list of prohibited places. Hawaii County’s first shot at drafting an open or concealed carry gun law was deemed too restrictive Tuesday by a majority of County Council members after dozens of testifiers weighed in, the vast majority opposing the measure on constitutional grounds. West Hawaii Today.
Latest Campaign Finance Report Shows Duke Aiona Is Struggling To Raise Cash. Democrat Lt. Gov. Josh Green raised more money since mid-August for his campaign for governor than the Republican nominee has raised all year. Civil Beat.
OHA report casts critical eye on Hawaiian nonprofit’s management of public funds. The OHA report found that 37 out of 50 grants its auditors randomly selected didn’t fully comply with OHA’s documentation requirements. One former Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee said the report raises questions about favoritism. Hawaii News Now.
COVID-19 wastewater report shows drop in cases. The Hawaii Department of Health’ s inaugural wastewater surveillance report for COVID-19 compares the concentration levels of coronavirus in wastewater with clinical COVID cases, using data provided by Biobot Analytics of Cambridge, Mass., as part of a national wastewater surveillance program. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. KHON2. KITV4.
With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, head of drug task force pushes for Narcan in all Hawaii classrooms. Hawaii Keiki Nurses ― the only ones who carry it ― mostly work at campuses on Oahu. There are 54 of the professionals statewide; meanwhile, Hawaii has 295 public schools. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Former Honolulu Chief Building Examiner Will Plead Guilty To Bribery. Former chief building examiner Wayne Inouye previously pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting bribes while working in the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting. Between 2012 and 2017, federal prosecutors say Inouye accepted over $100,000 from customers in exchange for expediting permits through the city’s notoriously slow bureaucracy. Civil Beat.
Intrusive drones posing a threat, Honolulu Fire Department says. Lately when the Honolulu Fire Department has responded to rescues and fires, it has encountered an increase in unwelcome flying objects: “rogue drones.” Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Why Tour Groups Are Barred From Stopping At Some Honolulu Beaches But Not Others. The City Council is considering halting commercial activity at Kokololio Beach. Residents and tour companies say beach-by-beach bans push the problem down the road and don’t solve the overall problem. Civil Beat.
A Sunset Beach property owner is cited for dumping concrete on the public beach. A Sunset Beach homeowner appears to have dropped large amounts of concrete onto the world-famous beach fronting his property, sparking outrage on social media and eliciting calls for better enforcement of Hawaii’s coastal protection laws. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Internal Memo Reveals List Of Experts Concerned About Honolulu Rail Track Layout. Multiple experts across the different groups responsible for Honolulu’s transit tracks have strong misgivings about their unusual crossing design, echoing the concerns that a former project consultant raised this summer, according to a newly released internal city memo. Civil Beat.
City leaders introduce ‘anti-bullying bill’ to create safe spaces for Oahu youth. Council member Augie Tulba first introduced “Bill 52″ Tuesday to prohibit bullying on city property and in city programs, such as Summer Fun. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
City takes ownership of Leahi Avenue after community urging. The city has officially taken ownership of Leahi Avenue from a private owner after there was community pushback due to parking fees and food truck activity. Star-Advertiser.
Candidates Face Big Funding Disparities In Some Honolulu Council Races. Campaign finance reports reveal which donors are fueling campaigns and where candidates are focusing their efforts before voting begins later this month. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Hawaiʻi County Sees Increase In Hele-On Passenger Trips. The increase in ridership is a result of free fares and the implementation of the 2018 Transit and Multi-Modal Transportation Master Plan, officials say. Big Island Video News.
Solid waste facilities to be closed during Ironman. The return of the Ironman World Championship to the Big Island this week is necessitating the closure of the county’s solid waste facilities because of road closures associated with the triathlon. Big Island Now.
Animal Control Services criticized. Dozens of people turned out Tuesday to voice their frustrations with Hawaii County’s Animal Control Services, only for a planned discussion about those operations to be postponed. Tribune-Herald.
On the wish list: $2M sought for Waikoloa park expansion. Bill 219, introduced by Kohala Councilman Tim Richards, would allocate $2 million for the project that includes improvements to existing infrastructure as well as adding pickleball and tennis courts to the capital budget. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments? A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. Maui Now.
Maui Voters To Decide If Planning Commission Should Be More Representative. If approved, the amendment to the County Charter would require the commission to have one member from each residency area on the island as represented on the County Council. Currently the charter does not require regional representation on the commission. Civil Beat.
Charging stations planned for county amid EV push. Maui County is set to receive four electric vehicle charging stations in the next five years as the state pushes to meet a zero emissions clean energy economy by 2045. Maui News.
Final EA published for water tank in Waikapū to serve DHHL Puʻunani Homestead. The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands has published a final Environmental Assessment with a Finding of No Significant Impact for a 500,000-gallon concrete water storage tank and related improvements in Waikapū, Maui. Maui Now.
Director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture sworn in. Rogerene “Kali” Arce was sworn in today as the director of Maui County’s newly established Department of Agriculture. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Kauai
Voting explainer: Kauaʻi County charter amendment ballot questions. Kauaʻi County residents will face four ballot amendment questions on this year's general election ballot. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative commits to 100 percent renewable energy by 2033. This is 12 years ahead of the state mandate requiring utilities shift to 100 percent renewable power by 2045. Garden Island.
