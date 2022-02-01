Teachers and aides sought as school coronavirus cases drop, Pentagon to appeal Red Hill tank closure, Obama spotted in Waikiki, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii teacher and student PC: Governor's Office
Public school COVID-19 cases drop, but teacher absences high. Coronavirus cases among students and teachers in Hawaii public schools appeared to trend downward significantly last week, according to state Department of Education data. Star-Advertiser.
Josh Green Has An Early Money Lead In 2022 Hawaii Governor’s Race. House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke leads the lieutenant governor’s race when it comes to campaign cash raised so far. Civil Beat.
Hawaii veteran joins governor’s race on Republican ticket. A Hawaii veteran and US Indo-Pacific Command program manager has announced his run for governor on the Republican ticket. Lynn Mariano is pledging to tackle “bipartisan issues in a bipartisan way.” Hawaii News Now.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are in Hawaii and enjoying some local eats. Hawaii News Now.
State Says It Shouldn’t Be Held Liable For Pandemic Harm Including Inmate Deaths. The state Attorney General’s Office wants to block pandemic lawsuits, including claims filed in cases where prisoners died from Covid-19. Civil Beat.
Hawaii lawmakers introduce bills to make state more cryptocurrency friendly. Sen. Bennette Misalucha, Sen. Glenn Wakai, and Rep. Patrick Pihana Branco are leading the efforts to get Hawaii state lawmakers to consider the cryptocurrency-related legislation. KITV4.
OHA Trustee For Hawaiʻi Island Stepping Down. OHA Trustee Keola Lindsey has announced that he is vacating his position effective Tuesday, February 1. The OHA Board of Trustees received a letter of resignation from Lindsey which stated that “he is leaving his position to focus on the well-being of his ʻohana.” Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Hopes rise as omicron trends down. Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth expressed optimism Monday about the current downward trend in daily coronavirus case counts and the anticipated return of larger events. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 1,513 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count includes 956 new cases on Oahu, 159 on Hawaii Island, 193 on Maui, 161 on Kauai, five on Molokai, seven on Lanai and 32 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Military to fight state’s order on Red Hill fuel tanks, official says. The U.S. military plans to appeal the state’s emergency order requiring it to drain its Red Hill fuel tanks, a decision that was met Monday with swift rebuke by members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation, the state Department of Health and groups that have long fought for the tanks’ removal, including the Hawaii Sierra Club. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
BWS: Water conservation measures could slow completion of new housing. Water restrictions for Oahu this summer brought on by the ongoing fuel contamination crisis are still possible, and the measures could even impact new housing projects. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
New Police Misconduct Report Shows Record Number Of Officers Disciplined. The Honolulu Police Department suspended or fired 59 officers in 61 different cases last year. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Prosecutor: Police Were Justified In Shooting Man Near Ala Moana. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm commended the officers who shot 48-year-old Ricky Kaleopaa for their “textbook” response. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Attorneys seek dismissal of charges against former managing director. Attorneys representing former city managing director Roy Amemiya filed a motion Monday to dismiss federal charges that he conspired with two others to defraud the county and federal government in 2017 by arranging a $250,000 retirement settlement for former Honolulu police Chief Louis Kealoha. Star-Advertiser.
City opens new isolation and quarantine facility in Ewa Beach. The City and County of Honolulu opened a second isolation and quarantine facility in Ewa Beach on Monday to accommodate those who have been infected by COVID-19 and need a space to distance themselves from others. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
2 groups will compete to redevelop land around Aloha Stadium. It will be a head-to-head contest between a pair of development partnerships seeking to turn 73 acres of state land around Aloha Stadium into a community with homes and businesses. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
40k open building permits set to expire as county streamlines permit process. More than 40,000 open building permits, some dating back 40 years, will be declared null and void if permit holders don’t act soon, as the county continues its transition to an online permit system. West Hawaii Today.
Finding an alternative road to Puna: Measure would fund surveys for possible routes. State Rep. Greggor Ilagan has introduced a bill that, if passed, would order and fund site surveys to identify the most suitable location for an alternate road to lower Puna makai of Highway 130. Tribune-Herald.
DOFAW Seeks Input on Restoration of Honuaʻula State Forest Reserve. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is seeking input on a draft management plan for the Honuaʻula Forest Reserve that will guide management priorities for this area over the next 10 years. Big Island Now. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaiian monk seal transported from Oahu to Kona for care. A new patient is receiving care at the world’s largest marine mammal hospital in Kailua-Kona. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
Maui
Mayor allows West Maui Community Plan ordinance to become law without signature. The mayor has asked the Planning Director to draft proposed amendments to rectify the plan’s current “legal ambiguity” and to allow for additional public input on Kahoma Village as well as revamped plans for Lahaina Town South. Maui Now.
Maui group aims to expand coqui frog eradication efforts. A group fighting invasive species on Maui wants to expand efforts to eradicate coqui frogs near a popular surfing spot before the animals spread. Associated Press. Maui News.
Kauai
NOAA frees whale once entangled in 2,500 feet of marine debris. A humpback whale that was recently seen tangled in 2,500 feet of cord is now swimming freely off Kauai. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Good Fix to spay and neuter cats in Kaumakani and Anahola. Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix Program is back on Kaua‘i providing spay and neuter cat clinics islandwide. Garden Island.
