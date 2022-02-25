Hawaii Supreme Court halts candidate filing after reapportionment lawsuit, EPA launches investigation into Red Hill, Maui police employee dies chasing purse snatcher, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Supreme Court ©2022 All Hawaii News
Supreme Court issues injunction temporarily stopping candidate filing after petition filed to declare legislative maps invalid. The Hawaii Supreme Court late Thursday issued an injunction temporarily stopping candidate filing that was to start Tuesday until it can consider a petition filed by 11 residents from three islands questioning the process by which the state Reapportionment Commission drew legislative boundary maps. West Hawaii Today. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Bills on excessive police force, hike in fireworks fines advance. Bills that would require law enforcement officers to intervene and report colleagues using excessive force and increase fines for fireworks violations passed out of the state Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Moving forward: Coffee labeling bill clears House committees. A bill that would set tighter limits on using Hawaii location names to sell coffee cleared its last state House committee Wednesday, sending it back for a vote on the full house floor before crossing over to the Senate for further consideration. West Hawaii Today.
Testimony mostly positive as retirement bill passes committees. A bill that would help state residents plan for their retirements has passed its committees in the State Senate with broad support. Tribune-Herald.
Mililani Trask named new OHA trustee for Hawaii Island. Native Hawaiian rights activist and lawyer Mililani Trask has been voted to become Hawaii Island’s trustee for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Big Island Now.
Hawaii holds onto mask mandate as loosened U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance looms. As daily coronavirus cases in Hawaii and nationwide continue to trend down, the debate over mask mandates has become a hot- button issue, particularly in the Aloha State, the last holdout with a statewide indoor mask mandate in place and no announcements on when it will end. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
289 new COVID cases reported statewide; 8 deaths. Hawaii reported 289 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, pushing the statewide total to 235,124. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Environmental Protection Agency launching investigation into Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility. The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that he’s launching an investigation into the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility, telling reporters gathered in downtown Honolulu that it’s important the agency plays “its strong, independent role” in upholding environmental laws and regulations. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Regulators Were Watching The Navy’s Red Hill Fuel Facility. What Went Wrong? A monitoring agreement signed in 2015 failed to prevent a catastrophe six years later. Civil Beat.
Property raided over illegal dumping allegations. Pressure is mounting for a Hauula property owner who has been accused of illegal dumping on his land, as law enforcement raided his property early Thursday. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Kapiolani Community College Is Struggling With Lingering Irrigation Issues. Broken pumps and electrical issues are causing native plants to die, which has impacted student learning, school officials said. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
County scales back COVID-19 testing. Beginning next week, the county will scale back its COVID testing sites as new daily case totals continue to decline. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Waipi‘o Valley Road to Close to Pedestrians; Open for Valley Resident Vehicle Traffic Only as Plan to Fix Route Begins. Hawai‘i County will shut down Waipi‘o Valley Road to pedestrians for safety reasons after the results of a geotechnical study on the steep, crumbling roadway was made public Thursday night. Big Island Now.
Maui
Residents, industry reps debate plan to cap Maui visitor units. Some residents backed a plan to cap Maui’s transient accommodations, while industry testifiers questioned whether a ceiling would have unintended legal and financial consequences during a Maui County Council committee meeting Wednesday. Maui Now. Maui News.
Kihei Wants Long-Term Solutions To Chronic Flooding. The community has been prodding the county to take action on a report it commissioned more than a year ago that’s filled with cost-effective and environmentally friendly ideas. Civil Beat.
Maui Police Department ‘matriarch’ dies in Pukalani crash while chasing purse snatcher. A 55-year-old Maui Police Department employee died in a motor vehicle collision on Maui this morning as she was chasing someone who had reportedly stolen her purse. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
State Agrees To Pay $550,000 To Settle Lawsuit Over Inmate Suicide At Maui Jail. The 26-year-old female prisoner warned jail staff she was contemplating suicide, but the facility did not place her on suicide watch. Civil Beat.
Options to control wave energy explored as beach loss continues at “Sugar Cove” near Pāʻia. Sugar Cove, a pocket beach near Pā’ia, is home to a privately funded beach restoration effort that’s been ongoing for nearly three decades. Maui Now.
Kauai
Like, Iseri make final push for Prosecuting Attorney Special General Election. There are only two days left to cast ballots for the Prosecuting Attorney Special General Election between Acting Prosecutor Rebecca Like and former Prosecutor Shaylene Iseri. Garden Island.
