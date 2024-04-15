Uncertain future for vacation rental bill, first trial date set in Lahaina wildfire lawsuit cases, university gets onslaught of emails from one state senator, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Vacation rental bill is headed to uncertainty. SB 2919 wold ensure that each county has the power to regulate short-term rentals — including banning them. The Senate on Thursday disagreed with changes made in the House, meaning the bill likely will head to an end-of-session conference committee where anything can happen, including killing it if no compromise can be reached in the remaining three weeks. Star-Advertiser.
Regulation of vacation rentals varies among counties. Here's how. Star-Advertiser.
Cockfighting bill dies in Senate. While cockfighting already is illegal in Hawaii, House Bill 1980 would increase the severity of the offense from a misdemeanor to a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000. Tribune-Herald.
Macadamia nut labeling legislation in limbo. Consumers don’t know whether many macadamia nut snacks identified with Hawaii contain any Hawaii-grown macadamia nuts, and an effort to change that through state law may be doomed this year. Star-Advertiser.
Needs are high in the state for people to donate their time. Hawaii is ranked low, 45th out of 50 states, for volunteerism in the latest United Health Foundation America’s Health Ranking analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu’s Short-Term Rental Owners Will Pay Higher Property Taxes Soon. Short-term rental owners in Honolulu will start paying higher property taxes next fiscal year, but it’s up to the City Council to decide how much. Civil Beat.
About 2,200 Hawaii Kai and East Honolulu customers face loss of power for most of Monday. The company said the outage was caused by damage to one of the main transmission lines that bring power across the Koolau mountains into the Hawaii Kai/East Honolulu area. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Kamehameha Highway Just Got $5M To Guard Against Rising Seas. It Will Need Much More. There are tough decisions ahead when it comes to planning for the future of the critical road connecting Windward communities. Civil Beat.
Working Group Will Address Lead Contamination At Marine Shooting Range. Hawaii lawmakers have ordered the formation of a new working group to discuss lead contamination in the air and water around a Marine Corps’ shooting range in Ewa Beach. Civil Beat.
Chief lifeguard ‘stoked’ over potential new department. As chief of Honolulu’s 277-member Ocean Safety Division, John Titchen says his agency’s possible transformation into a full-fledged city department is a long time coming. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Humane Society sees unprecedented number of shelter dogs due to families leaving Hawaii. More than 250 dogs are currently available for adoption at Hawaiian Humane Society due to a shelter space crisis that has been increasing overcrowded kennels. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Slow spring for real estate? Interest rates continue to put pressure on home sales. According to multiple listing service data, 477 homes have been sold on the island this year as of the end of March, a 10% increase from the first three months of 2023. Tribune-Herald.
Generator shortfall results in rolling blackouts on Hawai‘i Island. Hawaiian Electric is conducting rolling outages that will last between 30 minutes to an hour due to a generator shortfall. Big Island Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Resistance to roundabout: Draft EA released for proposed Waikoloa Village project. The public comment period addressing the draft environmental assessment for the Waikoloa Road/Paniolo Avenue roundabout concluded Monday, with community members expressing concern over the finding of no significant impact recommended in the report. West Hawaii Today.
Third Hawaiʻi Sustainability Summit Set For Kona, May 3-4. Hawai‘i County is calling community leaders to attend the Third Hawaiʻi Sustainability Summit. Big Island Video News.
Former Big Island Lawmaker Wayne Metcalf Dead At 71. He was a former Hawaii State Insurance Commissioner during the Cayetano administration who also served as Hilo’s state representative from 1984-1992 and as senator from 1997-1998. Civil Beat.
Maui
Lahaina wildfire cases could get a trial date as soon as Nov. 18. Parties to cases involving the Lahaina wildfire disaster could see their first trial date as soon as Nov. 18, 2024 before Judge Peter Cahill. The date was set during a status conference held Friday before a room full of attorneys representing various interests in the case. Maui Now.
BLNR successful in its appeal in East Maui water case. The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources, as represented by the Department of the Attorney General, prevailed on appeal in a case regarding the continuation of revocable permits for the diversion of water from streams in East Maui to Central and Upcountry Maui. Maui Now.
Maui’s Recent Wildfires Convinced The County Council That The Emergency Budget Needs Beefing Up. The Maui County Council signaled last week that it wants more resources for Maui’s fire and emergency management agencies in the aftermath of last year’s devastating fires. Civil Beat.
Maui County Has Been So Slow To Come Up With A Plan To Help People Rebuild In Lahaina That A State Lawmaker Is Doing It Instead. Hearing continual frustration from Lahaina constituents about what they call a lack of clear direction from Maui County government on when they can rebuild their homes, Maui Rep. Elle Cochran is creating a coalition of contractors, architects, suppliers and other building professionals to guide people who have questions. Civil Beat.
Maui wildfire relief resources: Federal assistance surpasses $347M. Since wildfires swept over the Island of Maui Aug. 8, more than $347.8 million in federal assistance has been approved for 7,090 households. Maui Now.
Coastal waters off Lahaina are now confirmed safe for recreational use. The Surfrider Foundation Maui chapter just released a report from its Post-Fires Water Quality Monitoring Program — and results indicate no cause for concern. Hawaii Public Radio.
Mobile ministry takes its support directly to the unsheltered. Church volunteers on Maui who have operated a van since 2014 to distribute food and supplies to the homeless have seen the number of unsheltered people more than double since the catastrophic wildfires. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai
County assesses damage in aftermath of thunderstorm. A second storm moved through the island of Kaua‘i on Sunday, adding to the mess created from an earlier hydrological event that wreaked havoc on local roads and properties. Garden Island.
Storm brings damages to Kaua‘i including a drill rig on the mauka Wailua River Bridge rail. State crews continue their work to remove a drill rig after it fell onto the mauka Wailua River Bridge rail following heavy rains that brought flooding to several parts of Kaua‘i. Kauai Now. Hawaii News Now.
