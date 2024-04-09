Tax cuts still alive in Legislature, condemnation sought for Honolulu rail, second Mauna Kea telescope to be dismantled, FEMA extends Maui housing program, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Retired State Ag Official’s Return To The Agency Has Critics Concerned Over Conflicts Of Interest. Carol Okada had been sidelined at the Department of Agriculture because of personality clashes and her relationship with nurseries. Civil Beat.
Bill calls for increase in autism services reimbursement. A House bill to increase funding for autism services by requiring the state Department of Human Services to seek additional funding sources and maximize federal matching funds continues to move through the Legislature. Star-Advertiser.
Hospitality purchases lead Hawaii commercial real estate investments. Hospitality purchases at more than 23% were the largest share of Hawaii’s $1.93 billion commercial real estate investment in 2023, with Outrigger Hotels and Resorts’ $325 million acquisition of the Outrigger Beach Ka’anapali Hotel topping the list. Star-Advertiser.
Valerie Kato confirmed as deputy director of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health. The Hawaiʻi State Senate voted Monday to confirm Valerie Kato as deputy director of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health. She joins Director Kenneth Fink. Maui Now.
Cattle import restrictions due to avian influenza cases on the mainland. Due to the recent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) detections in livestock on the mainland, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has placed a restriction on the transport of cattle from premises where HPAI has infected cattle. Maui Now. Garden Island.
Oahu
Honolulu City Council requested to condemn properties for rail. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation would like to acquire by eminent domain five private properties along the rail corridor as construction of the nearly $10-billion Skyline proceeds toward Kakaako. Star-Advertiser.
City Council resumes discussion on adding more incentives for affordable rental developers. Bill 3 would amend a $10 million city program by offering grants to developers before the construction of rental units, instead of just after construction. It would also allow developers to receive up to $35,000 per eligible unit — up from a maximum of $15,000. Hawaii Public Radio.
Former HPD Officer Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Charges. Prosecutors say Mason Jordan, while serving as a Honolulu police officer, impersonated young people on social media to lure children to work as prostitutes. Civil Beat.
Key figure in Kaneshiro, Mitsunaga bribery and corruption case testifies. A central figure in the corruption and bribery case involving former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and former businessman Dennis Mitsunaga took the stand as the government’s key witness. KHON2.
Group appeals court decision to stop Haiku Stairs removal. The City and County of Honolulu are moving ahead with removing the Haiku Stairs with a blessing scheduled this week to mark the beginning of the removal project, although the lead attorney working to keep the stairs said he will continue to make his case in court. KHON2.
Homeless camps inside Moiliili drainage canals raise health and safety concerns. There are growing concerns about the health and safety risks of homeless encampments inside and along drainage canals across Oahu. Hawaii News Now.
Kawananakoa Middle School teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Jade Pham, a 27-year-old teacher at Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School, was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award at a schoolwide assembly on Monday. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Health department reports travel-related dengue case on Oahu. A third confirmed case of travel-related dengue has been reported in Hawaii this year, according to the state Health Department. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Tuesday Meeting Set On Kauhale For Hilo Houseless. An informational briefing will be held on Tuesday evening, April 9, to discuss potential kauhale locations in Hilo. Big Island Video News.
Removal of second Mauna Kea telescope to begin this month. The University of Hawaii Hilo will remove the Hoku Kea Observatory and generator buildings, telecommunications and electrical infrastructure beginning on Monday, a process that should be done by August, according to a university press release. Civil Beat. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
Public comment sought on proposed transit hub and library in Puna. Hawai‘i County and state officials are holding a public meeting to discuss the findings reported in the Draft Environmental Assessment and offer an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on a proposed new transit hub and co-located library in Pāhoa Town. Big Island Now.
HMC begins preparing for new modern administrative services building. A new facility to house additional office space and a planned medical simulation lab at Hilo Medical Center took a step forward Monday, but is still years away from reality. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Monthly parking at Kona airport no longer offered starting this summer. Monthly parking passes for the general public will no longer be offered at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole, effective June 1, 2024. Big Island Now.
Hū Honua renews calls for PUC to bring its biomass plant onto the grid. Hū Honua President Warren Lee sent a letter asking the PUC to direct HECO to restart contract negotiations. In the letter, Lee called Hū Honua the "solution" to Big Island's energy woes. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui
FEMA Extends Deadline To Reimburse State For Maui Fire Survivors Housed In Pricey Hotels. The state would have been on the hook starting Thursday for paying the costs of all fire survivors still living in the hotels. But FEMA will continue to pay until May 10, officials announced Monday. Civil Beat.
Half of rental units reserved for Maui fire victims (and paid by taxpayers) are sitting vacant. About half of the rental units being reserved for Maui fire victims — more than 600 mostly former vacation rentals — are still vacant even as taxpayers fork over above-market rent for them. Hawaii News Now.
Landowner Offers To Donate 5 Acres For Lahaina Fire Debris Dump Site To Avoid Eminent Domain. Komar Maui Properties says it will give the county enough land to handle all 400,000 cubic yards of fire ash and debris, but the county said it needs it all. Civil Beat. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Judge Blocks New Appointee From Joining Maui Planning Commission. The matter stems from a dispute between Mayor Richard Bissen and the County Council over his nominations to the volunteer boards. Second Circuit Judge Kelsey Kawano on Monday issued a temporary restraining order and a so-called writ of quo warranto against Danny Ray Blackburn, a construction executive with F&H Construction, which has offices in California and Maui. Civil Beat.
Maui County Council passes bill for Kulanihako‘i Gulch sediment removal. Councilmember Tom Cook applauded the Maui County Council’s passage of a bill to authorize the county to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the federal government to support a sediment-removal project for Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch in North Kīhei. Maui News.
Kauai
KPD chief addresses firearm issue. Kaua‘i Police Department Chief Todd Raybuck could be in some hot water after he left his “department-issued firearm” in an employee restroom last month. Garden Island.
Hale Puna restoring oldest house on Kaua‘i as prior success Kōke‘e Lodge ramps up events. A westside nonprofit is making headway in restoring the oldest building on Kaua‘i – while its business counterpart expands its community programming in Kōkeʻe State Park. Kauai Now.
Police fire 96 rounds in 41 seconds in fatal Chicago traffic stop - CHICAGO >> Plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 gunshots over 41 seconds during a traffic stop that left one man dead and one officer in...
No comments:
Post a Comment