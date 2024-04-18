HECO faces $5B in potential lawsuit liabilities, AG report cites lack of communication in Lahaina wildfire, military in battle for land lease renewal, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Analysts share how the Maui fire reports could affect HECO's future. Hawaiian Electric could face close to $5 billion in potential liabilities from lawsuits filed over the fires, according to Capstone, a consulting firm that studies utilities under stress for its investor clients. Hawaii Public Radio.
AG’s Report Shows Lack Of Communication Prevented Help For People Trapped In Lahaina Fire. The Attorney General's much-anticipated report provides new insight into the fire response but does not address the cause of the fire. Civil Beat. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Associated Press. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
‘Good government’ bills headed to Green’s desk. The full House on Wednesday sent 10 “good government” bills, as it called them, to Gov. Josh Green — but none will lead to any sweeping ethics, campaign spending or other reforms to change the way the Legislature does business. Star-Advertiser.
Senate Confirms Green’s Nominees To Board of Education. Former state Rep. Roy Takumi will now lead the volunteer board tasked with setting policy and overseeing Hawaii's public school system. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Rail Chief’s Lastest Evaluation Raises Questions About Whether She Has A Future With Rail. HART CEO Lori Kahikina's annual evaluation was quite critical, citing a lack of progress in filling key positions and "limited transparency" with the rail board of directors. Civil Beat.
Proposals to prevent another big pay hike move forward at city council. Several proposals are moving ahead at the Honolulu City Council that could change how — and how big — salary increases are made for city employees, including council members themselves. Hawaii News Now.
Fireworks sparklers, fountains to make a comeback? Honolulu City Council bill pushes to lift ban. For the last 14 years, ground fireworks have been banned on Oahu. KHON2.
$250,000 Settlement Approved For Honolulu Police Detective. HPD Detective Maile Rego sued in 2021, claiming she suffered retaliation after accusing the department of failing to issue a timely Amber Alert. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Fateful Car Wreck Takes Center Stage At Miske Trial As Alleged Murder Victim’s Girlfriend Testifies. Michael Miske is accused of conspiring to kidnap and kill Johnathan Fraser in 2016. Fraser disappeared in July of that year, and his body has never been found. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu mayor signs bill raising legal age to buy herbal cigarettes. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has signed a city bill banning the sale of herbal cigarettes to anyone under 21 years old. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ocean Safety sector draws support, criticism. Those for and against contending city resolutions to transform Honolulu’s 277-member Ocean Safety Division into a full-fledged city department voiced their concerns during the City Council’s meeting Wednesday. Star-Advertiser.
Safe & Sound Waikiki program sees major reduction in crime. Crime in most categories, including violent ones, has dropped by double digits in Waikiki since Safe & Sound Waikiki started 18 months ago to address community concerns over mounting criminal activity and increased homelessness. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Another blackouts warning from HECO; lawmakers seek investigation. Hawaiian Electric again is urging Hawaii Island customers to conserve energy this evening to avoid power outages. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now.
FBI searches 2 locations in Kona; investigation underway. Early Wednesday morning, FBI agents conducted search warrants at two different locations in Kailua-Kona. It is unknown what the warrants were for or if any arrests were made. Big Island Now.
Hawaiʻi County Council lends financial support to upcoming Hala Festival 2024, other community initiatives. The festival wasn’t the only community event, program or project that got a boost Wednesday. Big Island Now.
Public Meeting On Proposed Pāhoa Library, Transit Hub Location. The meeting is being held to discuss the findings of the Draft Environmental Assessment for the library and transit hub, and offer an opportunity for feedback. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Komar Maui Properties files for injunction against Maui County eminent domain action. An affiliate of Komar Investments on Wednesday filed a complaint in Federal District Court for declaratory and injunctive relief against Maui County’s impending eminent domain action for acquisition of a 20-acre parcel next to the Central Maui Landfill in Puʻunēnē. Maui Now.
The Maui Ethics Board Has So Few Members That It’s Struggling To Even Meet. Members are seeking additional funding and dedicated staff so they can more effectively do their job. Civil Beat.
PFAS detected in Maui Business Park system. PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) have been detected in water samples collected at the Waiʻele Wells 1 and 2 Chlorinator, Maui Business Park water system (Public Water System HI0000261, owned by Maui Business Park Phase II Association) in Kahului of the island of Maui. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kauai County says weekend flooding caused significant damage to 157 houses. Kauai property owners who are impacted may qualify for government aid. Hawaii News Now.
Playground construction, ADA renovations scheduled at Waimea Athletic Field. The playground, skateboard half-pipe, ADA parking stalls and ADA walkway near Kaumuali‘i Highway will be closed from April 29 to June 1, weather permitting. Kauai Now.
NPR editor who wrote critical essay on company resigns - NEW YORK >> A National Public Radio editor who wrote an essay criticizing his employer for promoting liberal views resigned on Wednesday, attacking NPR’s...
No comments:
Post a Comment