House urges USGS to redraw lava zone maps, former MMA fighter testifies he carried out beatings for alleged crime boss Miske, Lahaina survivors cut from 3 to 1 free meal a day, Hokulea to stay put this year, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Proponents Look To Create A New Hawaii Marine Sanctuary ASAP In Case Of A Trump Return. A proposed national marine sanctuary is on pace to take shape in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands by early 2025, and supporters hope that timeline will make it harder to roll back the environmental protections there if former President Donald Trump retakes office next year. Civil Beat.
Early drought brings wildfire potential this summer. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 17% of the state is already in severe drought, while 25% is in moderate drought. Star-Advertiser.
Biomedical research funding for UH earns $158M for state. Funding from federal biomedical research grants awarded to the University of Hawaii in 2023 generated $158 million in state economic activity and supported 819 local jobs, according to a report released in March. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now.
NEH awards funding for research on Hawaiʻi's history of industrial schools. Research into the history of government-run reformatories in Hawaiʻi during the early 1900s is getting a boost in funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Hawaii Public Radio.
State Hospital stabber declared ‘unfit’ to proceed. Tommy Carvalho, the man charged with stabbing a Hawaii State Hospital nurse to death, has been found unfit to proceed with trial. KHON2.
Oahu
Former MMA fighter testifies he carried out beatings for alleged crime boss Mike Miske. In the ongoing federal trial alleged crime boss Mike Miske, career criminal Jake Smith testified Thursday that he was the muscle who exacted revenge on Miske’s enemies and rivals. He also said he had inside knowledge of murder plots. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Queen’s nurses start contract talks with staffing among top issues. Negotiations between nurses and hospital leaders at The Queen’s Health System are now underway for a new, three-year contract. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Lobbyist Fined $2,500 For Vet Clinic Violation. Alicia Maluafiti, a politically connected lobbyist who used to run an Oahu-based veterinary clinic, will avoid prison time after she admitted to using a vet’s credentials to order drugs for animals who underwent spay and neuter surgeries. Civil Beat.
Kalaeloa wave-pool opponents concerned about effect on aquifer. An association opposed to a planned Kalaeloa 5-acre wave pool, which will take 7 million gallons of fresh water to fill from the same aquifer that Oahu communities depend on, says its members were heartened by developments at a court hearing Thursday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
City relocating Waikiki lifeguard tower due to erosion. City officials on Thursday removed the remains of a concrete pillar for a lifeguard tower at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki, about three-and-a-half years since waves damaged it. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Conversation about Big Island’s official name sparks minor moniker controversy. The Hawai‘i Board of Geographic Names during its April 2 meeting began a discussion about possibly changing the island’s official name in the U.S. Geological Survey’s Geographic Names Information System, or GNIS. Big Island Now.
The House Committee on Water and Land advanced a resolution on Thursday, urging the USGS to take action on lava maps. A State Senate resolution urging federal officials to update the lava-flow hazard map of Hawaiʻi Island is advancing at the Capitol. Big Island Video News.
Most of East Hawaii, Kona coffee belt had above-average rainfall. March was rainier than average on the windward side of Hawaii Island and the South Kona coffee belt. Elsewhere, not so much. Tribune-Herald.
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Update: No More Detections On Hawai‘i Island. There have been no additional coconut rhinoceros beetles detections on Hawai‘i Island, state officials say, since the discovery of several live CRB grubs in Waikoloa in October 2023. Big Island Video News.
New adult assisted living care home opens in Hilo. The 14,140-square foot home-like facility features fully furnished private suites with an ensuite bathroom, shower and lānai; decorated walking paths; a recreation room; a spa room; an arts and crafts room; a music room; and a dining room with a certified commercial kitchen. Big Island Now.
Maui
Commercial boat operators to get full access to Maui’s Mala Wharf. Maui’s west-side commercial boating operators are getting some relief from the business impacts of the Maui wildfires with the state’s decision to lift temporary restrictions at Mala Wharf and its announcement that the rebuilding of a fueling system is underway at Lahaina Small Boat Harbor. Star-Advertiser. Maui News. Maui Now.
Lahaina’s Santa Claus Joins The Exodus From Maui. An official estimate of how many people have left Maui since the destructive wildfire may not be available until next year. But it's a lot, by most accounts. Civil Beat.
Maui Nonprofits See Greater Need For Services But May Get Less County Funding. The County Council is looking for ways to up the budget, which is limited by the cost of the fire recovery. Civil Beat.
Concerns Are Being Raised About The New Elementary School In West Maui. A temporary campus for King Kamehameha III Elementary opened earlier this month, but hosting students at the West Maui site could cost over $100 million, Department of Education officials say. Civil Beat.
Maui fire survivors decry decision to cut back on meals for those still living in hotels. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross will soon start cutting back free meals they serve to fire survivors living in hotels from three meals a day to one meal a day. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Law enforcement union accuses embattled KPD chief of downplaying lost gun incident. Records filed with the Kauai Police Commission show on March 4, Raybuck’s loaded handgun was turned into evidence after an officer found it “in a holster wedged between the wall and the handicap assist bar” of a bathroom at the Kauai Police Department headquarters. Hawaii News Now.
La‘akea Chun nominated to Charter Commission. Ellen Ching, Administrator for the Office of Boards and Commissions, received support from Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami and Council Chair Mel Rapozo, in nominating the 18-year-old student to a seat on the Charter Commission. Garden Island.
Division of Aquatic Resources team extracts coral colonies in water off Anini Beach. A mission to combat non-native coral found off Anini Beach got a big boost when a state agency got involved in the process. Garden Island.
Kona airport temporarily closed to patch runway crack - The Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is temporarily closed to patch a crack in the runway, according to state officials.
