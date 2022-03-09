Hawai`i and California Open Gas Industry Decarbonization Dockets - Posted on March 9, 2022, by Henry Curtis Hawai`i Public Utilities Commission Docket No. 2022-0009 and California Energy Commission Docket No. 21-IEPR-01...
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Mask mandate to end March 25, House approves minimum wage, Mauna Kea bills, NTSB releases report on deadly Kauai military crash, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands
Hawaii to end mask mandate March 25. Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will sunset along with the state’s current emergency proclamation for the COVID-19 pandemic at 11:59 p.m. March 25. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Maui Now. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Masks still required indoors at Hawaii public schools, but optional outdoors starting Wednesday. Hawaii public schools will continue to require protective masks indoors for now, but outdoor use becomes optional effective today, state schools interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi has announced. Star- Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4.
House Approves Minimum Wage, Mauna Kea Bills After Emotional Floor Debate. As the Legislature nears the halfway mark for this year’s session, measures to provide $600 million for Native Hawaiian housing and increase the capital gains tax also advance. Civil Beat.
Dozens rally at state Capitol calling for raise in minimum wage to $18 an hour. Dozens took to the state Capitol building on Tuesday calling on the government to increase Hawaii’s minimum wage to $18 over the next four years. The state Senate has advanced a bill for a series of wage hikes to increase pay from the current $10.10 an hour. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Native Hawaiians rally as University of Hawaii updates Mauna Kea plans. As the University of Hawaii seeks to update a plan that guides its ongoing management of Mauna Kea, Native Hawaiians who rallied Tuesday at the state Capitol were urged to support a measure that would remove UH from its role on the mountain in favor of a new stewardship authority. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Average Gas Prices In Hawaii, US Highest Ever. It comes as President Biden announces a U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports. Civil Beat.
New rules for medical cannabis broaden Hawaii’s edible menu. The previously limited menu of edible products at Hawaii’s medical cannabis dispensaries has been expanded under new Department of Health rules allowing the sale of gummies, chocolates, beverages, brownies, cookies and other items. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiʻi reports 63 Covid Cases. There are 51 coronavirus cases on Oʻahu, six on Hawaiʻi Island, one on Kauaʻi and five on Maui. That brings the state total to 237,518. No new fatalities were reported. The state death toll remains at 1,354. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project. Half a billion dollars. That’s the cost for the the rail system’s park-and -ride facility and related structures at the Pearl Highlands station ― costs rail officials are now trying to rein in. Hawaii News Now.
Half The Areas Impacted By Fuel Contamination Are Now Deemed Safe. Residents who get the all-clear will have to leave their hotel rooms and return home. Civil Beat.
Homeless from out-of-state increases in isles. Throughout the pandemic the number of homeless coming here from the mainland dropped significantly. But now as restrictions are being lifted, there's been a spike in homeless arrivals. KITV4.
Hawaii Island
Feeling the impact: Gas prices climbing, electric bills could increase by up to 20%. In an effort to keep fuel, food, energy and other associated costs down, Mayor Mitch Roth asked residents to help by using as little fuel as possible. West Hawaii Today.
Dog law headed for reform: Moving testimony about attacks fuels unanimous vote. The bill would create within the county statutes a tiered system of penalties for the offense of “negligent failure to control a dangerous dog” that would impose more severe penalties based on the severity of the injuries caused. Tribune-Herald.
Meadow Gold receives final environmental approval for expansion. A planned expansion of Meadow Gold Dairies’ Hilo processing plant has cleared a significant hurdle. Tribune-Herald.
The Big Island Mayor’s Decision To Close Waipio Valley Road Rankles Residents. Some say the risk from rockfall is minimal, and that it’s really just about further restricting access. The public can weigh in at a meeting Wednesday. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Waikōloa Timeshare, Affordable Housing Project Drives Ahead. A subcommittee of the Hawai‘i County Council moved forward on Tuesday with a plan by a Waikōloa developer to repurpose one of its two golf courses into hundreds of timeshares, multi-family units and lots for single-family homes. Big Island Now.
Maui
State Supreme Court rules in favor of taro farmers. Court says permits to divert water from East Maui were ‘not authorized. Maui News.
Maui County switching to automated online planning and permitting processing. Maui County is transitioning to a new, web-based software designed to provide greater public transparency and improved customer service for planning and permit processing. Maui Now.
Project for 53 luxury homes in Mākena clears hurdle after mixed testimony. After debates on whether adding 53 luxury homes in a hotel area would help or hurt Maui’s housing crisis, Maui Planning Commission cleared a key hurdle today for the project planned on 28 acres in Mākena. Maui Now.
Good Luck Finding A Place To Rent If You Own A Pet — Especially On Maui. The No. 1 reason dogs and cats are surrendered to the Maui Humane Society is a lack of pet-friendly housing. Civil Beat.
Kauai
Woman charged with illegally acting as Russian agent lobbied Kauai politicians. The woman who spearheaded a 2019 lobbying effort to retain the Russian name of a historic Kauai fort was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday with illegally acting as an agent of the Russian government in the U.S. Star-Advertiser.
NTSB releases preliminary PMRF helicopter crash report. The helicopter that crashed at the U.S. Pacific Missile Range Facility, killing all four on board last month, was on a mission to retrieve a training torpedo, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
