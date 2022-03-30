Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley honors Vietnam vets in Honolulu, Smith & Wesson sues over public records costs, Mexican Consulate assists hundreds on Maui, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff speaks in Honolulu PC:DOD
Vietnam veterans commemorated at Punchbowl. National Vietnam Veterans Day was observed Tuesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in a ceremony attended by the country’s top military leader, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Hawaii Health Department adopts CDC guidance, authorizes 2nd COVID booster for some. Effective immediately, people who received their first booster shot at least four months ago may receive a second booster shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they are over the age of 50. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
Ige’s New Attorney General Faces Senate Questions Over Employee Complaints. The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on the nominee’s appointment on Friday. Civil Beat.
New Hawaii law clarifies procedures for filing criminal complaints. A newly enacted law that clarifies the process for filing criminal complaints will give prosecutors across the state a chance to refile charges in more than 1,000 misdemeanor cases that were dismissed in the wake of a December ruling by the Hawaii Supreme Court. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Bill To Limit Public Access To Government Records Is Dying In The Senate. A bill that would make it more difficult for the public to get access to “pre-decisional” government records is quietly dying in the state Senate, but lawmakers want to establish a working group to consider when those records should be made public, and when they should be kept secret. Civil Beat.
Smith & Wesson Sues Hawaii Over The High Cost Of Public Records. The AG’s office wanted more than $20,000 for records related to firearms issues. Civil Beat.
Commentary: Hawaii Is The Latest State To Get Hit With Claims Of Election Fraud. The state elections commission is looking into a complaint about the accuracy of voter registration rolls. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Honolulu Prosecutors office pushes for more funding. Honolulu Prosecutor, Steve Alm, wants to hire about 15 more attorneys to help with the caseload. Currently, Alm says there are 89 deputy prosecutors on staff, but keeping them on the job is proving to be a challenge. KHON2.
Resolution calls for completing long-delayed land deal. In 1991, an act of Congress called on the secretary of the Army to hand over to the state 87 acres of land that makes up the western end of Dillingham Airfield, a section of property that also includes the adjacent shoreline, locally known as Army Beach. But the conveyance, for unknown reasons, never happened. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Menor To Run For Honolulu City Council, Not Lieutenant Governor. The former councilman and state representative wants to return to Honolulu Hale. Civil Beat.
BWS chief engineer worries Red Hill fuel contamination could be spreading. A state Department of Health spokesperson wasn’t aware of any changes. Hawaii News Now.
Feds checking new rail plan for potential problems. Federal transit officials are on Oahu this week asking questions about reducing rail construction to 19 stations over 18.75 miles at a cost of $9.8 billion. Star-Advertiser.
‘Complete Streets’ beacon aims to improve safety on Kailua Road. City officials Tuesday morning unveiled a new crosswalk with a flashing beacon to help pedestrians cross a busy thoroughfare in the heart of Kailua town more safely. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Hilo anesthesiologist, Honolulu ex-prosecutor’s brother, pleads guilty to one charge before drug trial. The brother of former Honolulu prosecutor Katherine Kealoha imprisoned in a corruption case pleaded guilty to one charge in an indictment alleging the doctor prescribed drugs to friends so they could sell them for cash. Rudolph Puana’s drug-dealing trial on 53 other counts began today with jury selection. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
Groundbreaking for new HVO facility within the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s campus could happen next year. A new Hilo home for the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is slowly getting closer to reality. Tribune-Herald.
‘The Flash’ Ezra Miller creates a stir in Hilo: TRO filed against the actor a day after arrest at Hilo bar. A Hollywood actor who was arrested in Hilo on Monday had a restraining order filed against them Tuesday after a series of erratic incidents over the last few weeks. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui
Hundreds on Maui assisted during Mexican Consulate visit. The Mexican Consulate handled about 480 appointments on March 26 and 27, helping individuals and families with their passports and other documentation. This was the first visit by the Consulate in two years due to the pandemic with brisk demand for appointments. Maui Now.
Kihei roundabout causing headaches and concerns. A new project is underway to make crossing a busy highway in Kihei safer for pedestrians. Construction on the state’s first two-lane roundabout started last week. KHON2.
Kuau landowner fined $60K over shoreline violations. Company must also install sand berms as part of agreement with county. Kuau Cove Properties, the landowner of Mama’s Fish House, will pay the county a $60,000 fine and conduct a project expected to cost upwards of $165,000 to resolve violations that occurred on the shoreline fronting the restaurant in 2019. Maui News.
Lahainaluna boys’ dorm to reopen Sunday. Facility has been closed since late February due to lack of staffing. Maui News.
Kauai
County seeking funds for Po‘ipu infrastructure projects. The county is taking another crack at a federal grant which would provide $26 million in funding for road projects in Po‘ipu. Garden Island.
CAP plane was off-course when it crashed. Witnesses say fatal Kauai flight was flying near mountain. U.S. safety regulators said today that a small plane that crashed on Kauai earlier this month and killed two men on board had been flying close to a mountain in poor weather. Associated Press. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
