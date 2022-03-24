Altered Mauna Kea management plan advances, Case pushes for Jones Act waiver, Legionnaires’ disease pops up in Waikiki, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Mauna Kea visitors ©2022 All Hawaii News
Bill seeking new management for Mauna Kea advances in Senate. A bill that would establish a new authority to oversee the stewardship of Mauna Kea’s summit advanced in the state Senate on Wednesday with changes intended to provide a more gradual transition away from the University of Hawaii. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Case urges Jones Act waiver, calls out Matson, Pasha. U.S. Rep. Ed Case on Wednesday criticized the two main ocean cargo companies shipping goods between the mainland U.S. and Hawaii — Matson Navigation Co. and Pasha Hawaii Transport Lines — for opposing his request to President Joe Biden to exempt Hawaii from the Jones Act for the duration of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Tribune-Herald.
Legislative Bill calls for audit of State's Agricultural Parks. The House Agricultural Committee voted on Wednesday to advance two resolutions calling for an audit of the state's 10 agricultural parks. KITV4.
Hawaii State Hospital continues to bar visitors. As COVID-19 vaccines became widely available through the first half of 2021, hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and jails throughout the country began reopening their facilities to in-person visitation, helping ease the isolation and loneliness that had gripped many since the start of the pandemic. But the Hawaii State Hospital, which houses mentally ill patients referred by the courts, has continued to bar visitors. Star-Advertiser.
Local Habitat for Humanity branches receive $9.25M from unexpected national gift. Habitat for Humanity Maui and Kauaʻi Habitat, organizations that build and renovate homes for low-income residents, are among 82 Habitat affiliates gifted $436 million by Scott. Hawaii Public Radio.
University of Hawaii to suspend COVID-19 vaccine, testing requirements. Starting Saturday, the University of Hawaii 10-campus system will suspend its mandatory vaccination rule for students and employees. Star-Advertiser. KITV4.
Foodland to close its 7 pharmacies, transfer all prescriptions to Longs Drugs. Foodland Super Market, Ltd. today announced it will be transferring all prescriptions from its Foodland Pharmacies to Longs Drugs, and closing all seven of its pharmacy locations by mid-April. Star-Advertiser. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s Indoor Mask Mandate Is Finally Ending. The two-year requirement will expire at midnight Friday, leaving a perplexing patchwork of mask choices and policies for locals and tourists to navigate. Civil Beat.
Hawai‘i reports 827 Covid-19 cases, 5 additional deaths in past week. The statewide test positivity rate is 2.9%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County is 3.6%; on the Big Island it's 1.5%; in Maui County it's 2.3%; and on Kauai it is 2.8%. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 239,591 total infections to date. KITV4.
Oahu
New parking rules, restrictions proposed for short-term rentals. New rules prohibiting on-street parking for vacation rentals in communities zoned as rural, residential or apartment use will be considered before the City Council as soon as next month. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Former Honolulu corporation counsel Donna Leong did not lie to the FBI, attorney says. The city’s former corporation counsel entered a not guilty plea today to new charges that she made false statements to agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation about who she spoke with and how she organized a $250,000 separation settlement with former Honolulu police Chief Louis Kealoha. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
State Investigation: Hawaii Investment Firm CEO Falsified Campaign Donations. JL Capital CEO Timothy Lee is accused of eight counts of illegal contributions to Keith Amemiya and Kym Pine in the 2020 Honolulu mayoral election. Civil Beat.
City prosecutor clears 2 HPD officers in fatal shooting of machete-wielding man. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said during a news conference this morning that the use of deadly force resulting in the death of Elia S. Laeli, 41, was justified, and no charges will be filed against the two officers. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Lawmakers request prioritization of affordable housing if water shortage affects building projects. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it will consider a request by state lawmakers to prioritize affordable housing if new development projects are curtailed because of water shortages. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Health Department investigating 2 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Waikiki. The Hawaii Department of Health today said it is investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations in Waikiki. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Hawaii Island
County to halt COVID-19 testing beginning Saturday. County-sponsored testing began on March 23, 2020, and administered 90,310 PCR tests islandwide throughout the two-year period. West Hawaii Today
Bus’n out with buses: Electric, hydrogen and fossil fuel buses forming new Hele-On fleet. Hawaii County is planning to jump into electric buses in a big way with 10 new buses planned as early as next year and an East Hawaii charging network as a pilot project. West Hawaii Today.
Are rising energy costs an emergency? Council members receive update from Hawaiian Electric. During a Tuesday meeting of the County Council Committee on Regenerative Agriculture, Water, Energy and Environmental Management, council members heard an update from Hawaiian Electric about the rising energy costs on the island stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News.
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands breaks ground on project in Kealakehe. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands broke ground Wednesday on a 125-lot project in Kealakehe. Star-Advertiser. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
Police: Excavators unearth grenade in Keaukaha. Police say that an excavation company uncovered what appeared to be an old, unexploded military-style hand grenade last week while digging a hole for a utility pole. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Maui
Committee wants Ethics Board to look into Napili home’s approval process. Construction resumes on controversial structure after stop-work order lifted. Maui News.
Mama’s Fish House owner, Maui County reach agreement over shoreline violation. Maui Planning Commission on Tuesday heard a settlement agreement that proposed the landowner pay a lesser fine of $25,000 in exchange for committing to a costlier, five-year beach nourishment project fronting the restaurant. Maui News.
Piʻilani Highway roundabout at Kūlanihākoʻi to proceed. The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is developing the proposed intersection improvements to provide access to the new high school and slow higher speed traffic along Piʻilani Highway. Maui Now.
New emergency proclamation signed for Maui County’s axis deer problem related to drought. Last year, large numbers of axis deer started migrating into agricultural and developed areas, seeking food and water during a period of drought in Maui County. Maui Now.
Kauai
County required to update plumbing code. A bill making the necessary changes was introduced to the Kaua‘i County Council on Wednesday, with letters of support from the Plumbing &Mechanical Contractors Association of Hawai‘i and Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 675. Garden Island.
Kauaʻi taro farmers champion measure that could change water lease process across Hawaiʻi. Kauaʻi taro farmers champion measure that could change water lease process across Hawaiʻi. In Waiʻoli Valley on Kauaʻi’s north shore, one group of taro farmers is pushing for legislation that could be a game changer for taro farmers across the islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
