All islands drop local COVID restrictions, statewide mask mandate remains, crumbling beachfront takes down North Shore house, candidate filing begins for most, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

All Hawaii counties drop COVID restrictions; statewide mask mandate still in place. Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii counties on Monday joined Maui County in repealing their last remaining COVID-19 restrictions, which ranged from limiting gathering sizes to requiring proof of vaccination or negative test result to enter certain establishments. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Candidates For Legislature, US House Can’t Pull Papers Yet. A legal dispute has put those races on hold. But candidates seeking other statewide as well as county offices may start filing nomination papers March 1. Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Now.
CPAC Speech Could Lead To Gabbard’s Expulsion From Hawaii Democrats. The party’s Oahu chapter is asked to investigate the former congresswoman, who is accused of helping to raise cash for the GOP. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi lawmakers consider establishing a pilot stipend program to retain child care workers. State lawmakers are considering several measures to improve early education in the islands. Two bills could help address an ongoing shortage of early educators. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bill would remove redundant regulations for state’s hemp farmers. Hawaii hemp farmers hope a bill moving through the state Senate will finally allow them to affordably sell products here. Tribune-Herald.
2 more museums agree to return iwi kupuna after European repatriation trip. A group of cultural practitioners returned from Germany and Austria earlier this month bringing back 58 iwi kupuna that were stolen from their burial places and then stored in European collections. Burial expert Edward Halealoha Ayau says spreading awareness of their trip in Europe led two more organizations to agree to repatriation. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii to get $73M from opioid settlement. Hawaii will receive about $73 million as its share of a landmark settlement with the manufacturer and distributors of opioids for their roles in a national addiction crisis, according to the state attorney general. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii reports 142 COVID cases. There are 65 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 29 on the Big Island, 30 on Kauai, 17 on Maui, and one diagnosed out of state. KHON2.
Oahu
Home collapses on Oahu’s North Shore. For years, homes along Oahu’s legendary North Shore have teetered atop sand berms as waves tear away at their foundations, lanai and front yards. But in the dark hours of Monday morning, a loud cracking sound from one of those homes pierced the air, waking neighbors as the modest structure slid down onto the beach amid frothy waves. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Navy Already In Violation Of Red Hill Emergency Order, DOH Says. The Navy has too much influence over its own supposedly independent contractor, according to DOH. Civil Beat.
Oahu police staffed at dangerously low level, says SHOPO. A shortage of police patrol officers is creating dangerous conditions on Oahu by leaving areas of the island unguarded on occasion while available units scramble to respond to 911 calls, the president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers said Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Public asked to sound off on tour flights over HVNP. The spokesman for a local citizens’ group that successfully sued to have the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Park Service brought into compliance with the Air Tour Management Act of 2000 expressed disappointment Monday that the agencies released a document seeking comments on possible air tour management plans for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Maui’s Haleakala National Park. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Hawaii News Now.
Traffic signals or roundabout in Waikoloa? Study lays out pros and cons. Consultants hired by the county to evaluate the best alternative for the intersection of Waikoloa Road and Paniolo Avenue seem to be leaning toward a roundabout rather than traffic signals. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Kalani English’s Fall From Grace Leaves Former Constituents Feeling Betrayed. For nearly two decades, the Maui legislator was secure in his Hawaii Senate seat. Then came his sudden retirement, followed by a bribery scandal. Civil Beat.
‘Every Scream Is Heard And Felt’: Neighbors Sue Haiku Zip Line Operator. The fight over the zip line — and whether it should be operating in the first place — has gone on for years. Civil Beat.
Maui Memorial Medical Center reinstates allowance of regular visitors. Hospital spokesperson Tracy Dallarda said the reinstatement of regular visitors comes as Maui Health continues to review hospital processes and protocols “to ensure they remain aligned with patient and family needs, and in consideration of the sustained reduction in COVID-19 positivity rates throughout Maui County.” Maui Now.
Restoring Kahoolawe is their top priority, but securing funding is a challenge. Decades ago, $400 million was authorized for ordnance removal, but many unexploded bombs remain. Approximately 25% of the island has not been cleared. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
CC&R bill stalls with councilmembers’ tie vote. The fate of legislation sponsors say is crucial to fixing the island’s housing crisis has been delayed after councilmembers’ prolonged debate resulted in a tied vote last week. Garden Island.
A Struggle Over Water: Lawmakers Push To Protect Kalo Cultivation. For years, a group of farmers on Kauai have struggled to grow their kalo. University of Hawaii Student Stories project badgeThat group, the Waiʻoli Valley Taro Hui, has been navigating the complex process of obtaining a water lease from the state. Civil Beat.
