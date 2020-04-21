Hawaii not ready to reopen yet, residents chafe against beach restrictions, federal payments to hit unemployment checks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hawaii per state Department of Health
Despite decline in new cases, Ige says he’s not ready to ease stay-at-home restrictions. Hawaii is reporting just four new COVID-19 cases on Monday ― in more strong evidence that the state’s stay-at-home order is working to stop the spread of the virus. But in a news conference, Gov. David Ige said Hawaii isn’t yet ready to begin re-opening its economy. Hawaii News Now.
Gov not looking to ease restrictions: ‘We are not there yet’. Despite the low number of new cases and high recovery rate, the governor is not poised to loosen the stay at home order which is set to expire at the end of the month. KHON2.
Gradual lifting of Hawaii’s lockdown could start in a month. Certain places in Hawaii closed to curtail COVID-19 could begin to reopen within a month. However, lifting restrictions that have crushed the state economy is expected to be a gradual process that takes place at different times for different parts of the state, establishments and industries. Star-Advertiser.
Plan To Reopen Hawaii Economy Presented. Alan Oshima, the state Economic Recovery and Resiliency Navigator, explained the framework for the plan to reopen the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Video News.
State Discusses ‘Soft Reopening’ as Unemployment Funds Dwindle. Hawai‘i may not begin reopening in May as initially planned, but discussions on what a reopening would look like are well underway. Big Island Now.
Governor COVID-19 Update: Including Economic Recovery & Resilience Plans. Oshima laid out a three-phase plan for reopening Hawai‘i’s economy. Phase 1 is stabilization – focus on stabilizing the number of COVID-19 cases. Phase 2 consists of reopening and recovery, which begins with gradual, sequenced reopening of normal activities; and Phase 3 is building a resilient economy with strong business and job growth. Maui Now.
Hawaii sees 2-month low of 4 new coronavirus cases, with none on Oahu. Hawaii has reached an apparent milestone in the coronavirus pandemic with just four new cases — the lowest daily increase in two months — and zero new infections on the most densely populated island, Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases. On Monday, Oahu reported no new coronavirus cases for the first time since the virus appeared in the islands. Civil Beat.
Only 4 new Hawaii COVID-19 cases, including 2 new on Hawaii Island. Meanwhile, Gov. David Ige said Hawaii’s stay-at-home order will probably be extended past April 30 because the islands aren’t yet ready to relax restrictions put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus. West Hawaii Today.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green Gives Hawaii Situation Update. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green shared an encouraging message with the public on Monday concerning the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawaiʻi. Big Island Video News.
Beach restrictions prompt pushback from residents and confusion for mayors. Governor David Ige’s move to make beaches off-limits is getting some pushback. People are frustrated and confused, which includes at least two of Hawaii’s mayors. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s first $600 extra unemployment payments should go out Wednesday. The state is poised to send out the first of many thousands of weekly $600 “plus-up” unemployment payments to laid-off workers, according to Scott Murakami, director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Star-Advertiser.
Those getting unemployment benefits in Hawaii start seeing extra $600 payments. Those receiving unemployment benefits in Hawaii are starting to see extra $600 payments, which were part of the federal relief package. The increase is a weekly payment from March 29 through the end of July — and it is retroactive. Hawaii News Now.
Volunteers step up to deal with avalanche of unemployment claims in Hawaii. Hundreds of state employees are volunteering to help process Hawaii’s crushing backlog of unemployment claims in hopes of speeding up checks to workers idled by COVID-19. Star-Advertiser.
Amid threats to supply chain, officials say Hawaii’s farmers need help. The executive director of the Hawaii Farm Bureau told lawmakers Monday both COVID-19 and the upcoming hurricane season present dual threats to the islands’ food supply. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii farmers may shut down due to hardships. Hawaii farmers are running out of money and could wind up shutting down, which would hurt our local food supply. KHON2.
COVID-19 Crisis Poses Risks For Hawaii’s Renewable Energy Plans. Even the most optimistic solar developer said extended disruptions to projects will have unavoidable consequences. Civil Beat.
Hawaiian Airlines to get $650M in federal aid to continue operating. Hawaiian Airlines says it’s getting more than $650 million in federal aid to keep operating. CEO Peter Ingram told a state legislative committee that federal authorities have approved $290 million in grants and loans to cover its payroll, and a low interest loan of $364 million for operations. Hawaii News Now.
Bank of Hawaii sets aside $33.6M for possible loan defaults amid coronavirus shutdown. Bank of Hawaii Corp. revealed Monday the first look at how COVID-19 is affecting local financial institutions. Star-Advertiser.
Tulsi Gabbard Still Has More Than $500,000 In Presidential Cash. Federal Election Commission reports show that the congresswoman still had lots of money left over in her bank account at the end of March. Civil Beat.
Oahu
No walking or running on Oahu beaches. As of Monday, Honolulu Police Department officers had issued approximately 7,700 warnings and 2,800 citations for violations of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency order of March 18 that closed city beach parks. Star-Advertiser.
Plans for walk-in COVID-19 testing for Oahu homeless scrapped. The city and state Department of Health are directing all coronavirus-related homeless cases to its CARES hotline 832-3100. KITV4.
HPD shifting from warnings to citations for violations of the emergency order. On Oahu, the Honolulu Police Department says it does not compare the number of new tickets issued each day, but there was a shift from warnings to citations about a week ago. As of Monday, officers issued about 7,700 warnings and 28-hundred citations for violations of the emergency order. KHON2.
Honolulu Fire Department acquires land for new Waialua station. After nearly a century the Waialua community will be gaining a new fire station. KITV4.
Kaimuki businesses convince city to postpone renovation of municipal parking lot. A major parking lot renovation in Kaimuki has been rescheduled for January 2021 after business owners — already struggling amid the pandemic — complained. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Cluster of cases associated with Kona fast-food eateries remains at 30. A total of 18 McDonald’s employees and 12 household members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the first week of April, said Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Victorino wants beach exercise to be allowed. Mayor reaching out to Ige to allow running, walking on beaches. Maui News.
Maui Brewing Co. under investigation by Maui liquor commission for hand sanitizer giveaways. Maui Brewing Co., which has donated more than 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to first responders and others since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, is being investigated by the Maui County Liquor Control Commission for giving away the product with purchase to customers. Star-Advertiser.
Liquor control investigating Maui Brewing Company for giving away sanitizer. A Maui company's good deed has led to an investigation. Maui Brewing Company has been making hand sanitizer to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Mayor Asking for Quick Resolution on Liquor Dept. Investigation into Sales with Free Hand Sanitizer. The Maui Liquor Department is reportedly investigating a complaint against the Maui Brewing Company for allegedly using the sales of products, in which patrons were reportedly given free hand sanitizer with purchase, Mayor Victorino said. Maui Now.
Kauai
State rules in question. At 6 p.m. on Monday, a County of Kaua‘i spokesperson said they’ve pursued clarifications on that order and are awaiting response from the Governor’s office. Garden Island.
