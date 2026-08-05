State poised to disburse $129M in green fee proceeds, new DLNR rules seek to protect wildlife, corruption defendants could lose half their government pensions if convicted, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

State wants new protections for native wildlife. To protect threatened and endangered indigenous wildlife across the islands, the Department of Land and Natural Resources announced proposed changes to state law on Tuesday. The changes aim to address harassment toward animals, feeding them, changing their habitat, and harmful species that travel through plants. Hawaii News Now.
Corruption Defendants, If Convicted, Could Lose Half Their Pensions. The latest bribery case could be the first opportunity for a judge to apply Hawaiʻi’s new pension forfeiture law. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, ex-state Rep. Ryan Yamane, Ford Fuchigami, airport administrator of the Department of Transportation and former member of the state Senate’s budget staff, and Leo Asuncion, a state planning official, former chair of the Public Utilities Commission and Luke’s former campaign treasurer, all face bribery charges.
Civil Beat.
Guard Deployment To Washington Into 2029 Will Cost Roughly $1.4B. Hawai‘i will bring home its 27 members later this month after the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. Associated Press.
OHA at-large races draw crowded primary field. Five incumbents are seeking another term on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees in the Aug. 8 primary election, with the crowded at-large race featuring 15 candidates competing for three seats. Star-Advertiser.
Kupu Awarded $1.75 Million AmeriCorps Grant. Kupu, a nonprofit conservation and youth education organization in Hawaiʻi, has received a federal grant of $1.75 million from AmeriCorps. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
‘Out Of Options’: Siting Oʻahu’s New Landfill Is A Political Nightmare. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is in an impossible position. With the island’s only municipal landfill ordered to close by 2031, he needs to find a new place to put the island’s trash. But his first three suggestions have been shouted down by communities who refuse to play host to a dump. Civil Beat.
Cost Of Honolulu Rail Line At Risk Of Climbing Again. A recent analysis suggests the total cost of rail may rise to $10.19 billion, about $111 million more than the current budget. Civil Beat.
HPD launches drone first responder pilot program. The Honolulu Police Department is launching a new pilot program Wednesday that will allow drones to respond to certain 911 calls before officers arrive. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
AI tool will be required for residential permit applications. Applicants for residential permits in Honolulu will be required to use an AI tool to double-check their work starting in September. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hanauma Bay closure extended for additional repairs. The temporary closure of Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve has been extended by one week due to additional sewer-related repairs. The City and County of Honolulu said the preserve is now scheduled to reopen to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Hawaii News Now.
Access to land is one of the biggest issues for Oʻahu farmers. Access to land is one of the most significant barriers for farmers’ success on Oʻahu, according to an interim report from the Honolulu City Council's Agricultural Development Task Force. It published its interim report in July with three key findings, one of the most significant being the “availability, affordability, and long-term protection of agricultural land.” Hawaii Public Radio.
Residents react to post-storm clearing of Manoa Stream. While Manoa residents are pleased to see mitigation work begin on the stream, many still had questions about the scope and nature of the project, and how it will prevent future floods. The project was funded through $9.5 million from the state’s Major Disaster Fund. Star-Advertiser.
Tommy Waters faces uphill battle with appeal, attorney says. Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters’ appeal of a ruling that disqualified his reelection bid faces major hurdles in court and is unlikely to be heard before Saturday’s primary, an attorney with expertise in election law says. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
District 1: Incumbent Councilwoman Heather Kimball seeks re-election for 4th and final term against two challengers. Kimball is being challenged by retired entrepreneur Ren del Rosario and UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn. Big Island Now.
Zoo optimistic after implementing admission fees: More than $500,000 collected. A little less than a year after the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens began charging admission fees, the county-owned and operated park has netted over half a million dollars in revenue. Tribune-Herald.
DKI Highway safety crackdown continues with 283 citations in three days. Hawaii Island police said they issued 283 citations on Saddle Road between July 31 and Aug. 2. This includes 174 speeding citations, 13 moving citations, 12 seatbelt citations, one child restraint citation, eight unsafe overtaking citations, 35 motor vehicle registration and one OVUII arrest. KHON2.
Ha‘aheo Elementary School reopens after 3-year, $25 million project to expand campus in North Hilo. The 138-year-old Ha‘aheo Elementary School is welcoming students back to its renovated campus in North Hilo on Wednesday following a $25 million construction project that doubled the size of the campus facilities, with the addition of three new buildings. Big Island Now.
Maui
Resort riot attracts unwanted attention for Maui tourism. A California family’s widely shared account of an alleged hate-motivated attack while vacationing in West Maui has raised concerns that the negative national publicity could hamper the island’s fragile tourism recovery. Star-Advertiser.
Maui County mayoral primary narrows 10-candidate field to 2 on Saturday. The three candidates who have raised the most campaign funds are incumbent Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui County Councilwoman Yuki Lei Sugimura and real estate broker P. Denise La Costa. Hawaii News Now.
East Maui Water Authority accepting grant applications. From Aug. 12 to Oct. 1, the East Maui Water Authority will accept applications for grants supporting watershed restoration, education, research and cultural knowledge-sharing benefiting Huelo, Honomanū, Keʻanae and Nāhiku. Maui News.
Hawaiian Community Assets announces first Maui Strong homes ready for wildfire survivor families beginning Aug. 28. Hawaiian Community Assets, a statewide nonprofit housing counseling agency, announced that the first four Wailuku homes offered through its Ua Hale Aʻela program for Maui wildfire survivors will be available for occupancy beginning Aug. 28, 2026. Maui Now.
Lahaina voices: 'Coming home for me is multilayered'. Aug. 8 will mark three years since the 2023 wildfires destroyed Lahaina town and parts of upcountry Maui. Hawaii Public Radio.
Rep. Jill Tokuda visits Lahaina three years after the fire. U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda recently visited the Valley Isle to attend Lahaina Homecoming. Hawaii Public Radio.
Kauai
Chan Zuckerberg Fund invests more than $330,000 for Kauaʻiʻs education. Kauaʻi's schools have received over $330,000 in unrestricted funds from the Chan Zuckerberg Kauaʻi Community Fund. To kick off the school year, the Chan Zuckerberg Kauaʻi Community Fund announced $330,000 in grants to support all 16 of Kauaʻi’s public schools, the island’s seven public charter schools and Kumu’s Cupboard, a Līhuʻe nonprofit that provides free classroom supplies to teachers and other educational support staff throughout the year. Kauai Now. Garden Island.
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