Dela Cruz silent on indictment of former staffer, judge allows Trump administration to refile fossil fuels lawsuit against Hawaii, back to school with more HPD officers on Oahu campuses, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Civil Beat.
Many Candidates For Hawaiʻi Legislature Favor Changes To Business As Usual. Challengers support term limits, investigations when legislators behave badly and better reporting on the financial impact of bills. Civil Beat.
Judge allows feds to file new fossil fuels lawsuit against Hawaii. The Trump administration can now refile its lawsuit to stop Hawaii from suing fossil fuel companies, a judge has ruled. The United States sued Hawaii in April 2025, seeking to stop the state from filing a planned lawsuit against major oil companies for deceptive marketing practices that contributed to climate change harms. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii joins states suing Trump over benefits data sharing with ICE. Hawaii joined a coalition of Democratic-led U.S. states Monday to sue the Trump administration over a new policy allowing federal immigration authorities to access information on low-income families in cash-assistance programs. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii advocates worry about federal overhaul of Head Start preschool program. The federal government is expected to change the rules to increase local control, cut administrative burdens and shift education standards to states. KITV4.
Hawaii public schools reopen for new academic year. State Department of Education officials said Monday was the official start of Hawaii’s 2026-27 academic year, but schools can set their own schedules and use the first day differently, including for professional development. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii facing ‘sluggish’ job growth through 2034. Overall, the top five best opportunities include jobs for registered nurses, carpenters and bartenders. On the other hand, industries where jobs are expected to contract include retail, agriculture, finance and real estate. Star-Advertiser.
Mokulele resumes interisland flights between Kona and Kahului. You can now make reservations for the newest available interisland flight connecting Hawaiʻi Island and Maui. Mokulele Airlines plans to start the flights linking Kona and Kahului on Oct. 1. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
HPD officers in schools program expands reach on Oʻahu. Pilot program that puts retired officers on Oʻahu school campuses is expanding on the island's west side, adding Nānākuli High and Intermediate School to the mix. Hawaii Public Radio.
JERA says LNG can save Hawaii money, critics unconvinced. Japanese energy giant JERA invited the public to open house events to learn more about their proposed liquefied natural gas project that some said could lower Hawaii’s electric bills. KHON2.
Dee Lite Bakery demolition begins to make way for affordable housing. Once complete, the redevelopment will become new housing, with the goal of allowing Honolulu residents to live near jobs, services and public transit. KHON2.
East Oahu voters left in limbo as Waters awaits hearing on appeal. The confusion surrounding the District 4 contest continued Monday as Council Chair Tommy Waters awaits a hearing date with the state Intermediate Court of Appeals on his challenge of Circuit Court Judge James H. Ashford’s July 27 ruling that he is ineligible to seek a third consecutive term. Star-Advertiser.
We Reported On A Dangerous Crosswalk. State DOT Fixed It. The previous signal timing put turning vehicles on a potential collision path with pedestrians at a busy Honolulu intersection. State engineers took action. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
District 2 incumbent for Hawai‘i County Council faces 4 challengers. Jennifer "Jenn" Kagiwada is seeking re-election for a third two-year term, but she has competition from Blaine Bautista, JoNelle Fukushima, Wendy Botelho and William Halversen. Big Island Now.
After 3 years, Hilo school reopens amid ongoing $25M upgrade. The site now includes three new buildings, doubling its previous facility size and adding a new cafeteria, library, computer lab, classrooms, common areas and storage space. The entire school, which opened in 1888, was also outfitted with air conditioning and accessibility features. Tribune-Herald. Hawaii News Now.
Big Island groups receive $625,000 for wildfire mitigation. Just days after a fire scorched 680 acres in South Kohala, three Hawaii Island organizations were recently awarded $625,000 to support mitigation efforts. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Longshot Congressional Candidate Arrested After Maui Beach Altercation. Kirill Basin was charged with two counts of terroristic threatening following an incident at Keawakapu Beach. Bail was set at $1 million. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Maui County’s rapid growth strains its human resources system, slowing hiring, Council committee told. In just six years, Maui County’s budget has nearly doubled. Five new departments have been added, and the county absorbed the aftermath of the 2023 Lahaina wildfires — all while the administrative rules governing hiring and personnel matters have not been updated since December 2002, county officials told a Maui County Council committee Thursday. Maui Now.
Maui Council panel reviews non-binding agreement for ML&P’s Honokōhau ditch system, other West Maui water assets. Maui County could more than double public control of West Maui’s drinking water under a proposed deal with Maui Land & Pineapple Co., but County Council members on Wednesday pushed back on provisions in a memorandum of understanding that would combine the water purchase with zoning changes for housing on land the company wants to keep for development. Maui Now.
Kauai
Not So Public: Kaua‘i Council’s Testimony Policy Leaves Public In The Dark. It’s the only county council in the state that forces citizens to file records requests to access written public testimony. Civil Beat.
Wildfire is top concern in Kauaʻi’s latest hazard mitigation plan. About 75% of Kauaʻi’s population lives in medium and high hazard fire zones, and more than $13 billion worth of property and assets across the county are at risk of burning down. Hawaii Public Radio.
The Chemo Chronicles: A weighty matter - I’m the scarecrow-skinny kid facing the camera and trying to block the shot in this barefoot shirts-vs-skins basketball game in our rickety old University ...
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