Public workers seek hazard pay, 2nd COVID-19 victim dies, Supreme Court balks at mass inmate release, masks urged for Honolulu residents, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Lawmakers push for ‘shovel-ready’ projects to give economy badly needed lift. Lawmakers have made public a long list of state construction projects worth $1.57 billion that state departments believe are “shovel ready” so that construction can start quickly to give the economy a badly needed lift. Star-Advertiser.
2nd Hawaii resident dies as statewide coronavirus cases continue to mount. An Oahu woman who was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus died last night, state health officials said. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Reports Second Death And 27 New COVID-19 Cases. With more than 20 new cases of the coronavirus reported each day, Hawaii could see its infection numbers surpass 300 this weekend. Civil Beat.
State reports second coronavirus-related death in Hawaii. The state Health Department has confirmed a second coronavirus-related death in Hawaii as the total number of cases swell by 27 to 285. Hawaii News Now.
State records second death from COVID-19. Little is known about the second death of a Hawaii resident from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii COVID-19 Update: Second Death Reported, Cases Up To 285. The State of Hawaiʻi reports 18 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi Island, while Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there have been 22. Big Island Video News.
DOH Confirms Second COVID-19 Related Death. The Department of Health is confirming a second death of an adult on O‘ahu who tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was hospitalized and died last night. Big Island Now.
Second COVID-19 death reported in state, cases rise to 285. On Thursday, the state reported 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 285, with one additional case on Maui, moving the county from 26 to 27. Maui News.
Hawaii Supreme Court assigns judge to oversee prisoner releases to combat coronavirus spread. Former state Intermediate Court of Appeals Judge Daniel R. Foley on Thursday was appointed by the Hawaii Supreme Court to serve as the special master tasked with sifting through the complex issue of releasing jailed inmates amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Star-Advertiser.
Special Master Appointed To Recommend On COVID-19 Jail Releases. Meanwhile, one person at the Oahu jail is being tested for COVID-19 with results still pending. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Supreme Court: No mass inmate release. There will be no immediate mass release of inmates from county jails under a Hawaii Supreme Court order published Thursday, but intermittent inmates will be released while a special master studies the situation more fully. West Hawaii Today.
No COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii Prisons, Inmate Population Reduced. From March 2 to April 2, "there has been a substantial decrease in the jail population", reports the Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Gets First $12 Million In Grants From Historic Coronavirus Relief Deal. The money can be used to address affordable housing for some of the state’s most vulnerable populations, including the homeless, low-income and those diagnosed with HIV and AIDS. Civil Beat.
More Groups Call On Ige To Bring Transparency Back Into Government. The Hawaii governor suspended state laws that allow citizens access to public meetings and records while officials struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Civil Beat.
Board of Ed Waives High School Graduation Requirements. Seniors in good standing through the third quarter will receive a high school diploma. Civil Beat.
Board approves request to modify high school graduation requirements. The state Board of Education on Thursday unanimously voted to approve a request to modify high school graduation and commencement requirements for the graduating class of 2020, allowing the state Department of Education “to move forward with finalizing a graduation plan that principals, complex area and state leadership have been developing over the past two weeks,” the DOE said in a news release. Tribune-Herald.
Board Unanimously Approves Request to Modify Hawai‘i Graduation Requirements. Maui Now.
Hawaii public schools try to bridge digital divide by sharing laptops. Hawaii’s public schools have begun lending computers to students who don’t have them at home, and teachers are helping students get back on track with online and written assignments as well as projects. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii House Offices Closed Through April 30. Lawmakers and staff were told to work at home. Civil Beat.
Why The Coronavirus Outbreak Could Make Hawaii's Doctor Shortage Worse. The state is scrambling to identify enough medical professionals to care for a potential surge of coronavirus patients in Hawaii. However, some doctors are concerned that the outbreak will further worsen the state's long-standing physician shortage. Hawaii Public Radio.
HMSA waiving all copayments for COVID-19 related treatment. The Hawai'i Medical Service Association is waiving all copayments for COVID-19 related treatments and services. KITV4.
Nearly 25% Of Hawaii's Workers Apply For Unemployment. Nearly one-quarter of Hawaii's workers applied for unemployment benefits last month as social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus socked the economy. Associated Press.
New duties keep Hawaii tourism employees working. Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost in Hawaii’s visitor industry, but employees of the state agency charged with managing “tourism for the benefit of the Hawaiian Islands” and its main marketing contractor haven’t taken a hit. Star-Advertiser.
Chamber of Commerce Hawaii asks state to suspend taxes via online petition. The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has launched an online petition asking the state to help businesses that are struggling financially due to COVID-19 disruptions. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Democrats On ‘Leading Edge’ In Picking POTUS. The local party is conducting its presidential primary by mail-in voting and asking voters to rank candidates in order of preference. Civil Beat.
After Opening Restrooms During Pandemic, Widespread Vandalism Reported. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation says small boat harbor restrooms need community support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Video News.
Harbor Bathrooms Trashed Statewide. DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation bathrooms are being trashed across the state. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Oahu residents urged to wear masks outside after Hawaii marks its second coronavirus death. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is urging Oahu residents to wear a mask every time they go out in public to stop the rapid spread of the new coronavirus on the densely populated island with the vast majority of Hawaii’s cases. Star-Advertiser.
5 homeless people come to Oahu during coronavirus pandemic. Five homeless people from the mainland — including a couple with family on Oahu — arrived in Honolulu over the last 10 days, perhaps drawn by cheap airfares. Star-Advertiser.
Firefighters ordered to stay home after being exposed to coronavirus. A Honolulu Fire Department firefighter who was infected by the new coronavirus may have transmitted the disease to another firefighter at the Kalihi Uka firehouse while he was still asymptomatic, a city official said Thursday. Star-Advertiser.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirms COVID-19 cases but details silenced by Pentagon. Leaders with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam say there are COVID cases at the intallation, but the Pentagon says military operations cannot publicly release specific numbers to protect operational security. Hawaii News Now.
Coast Guard member assigned to Honolulu-based cutter Midgett has coronavirus. A Coast Guard member assigned to the Honolulu-based cutter Midgett tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Chief Sara Muir, deputy public affairs officer for District 14, said today. Star-Advertiser.
This Startup Is Trying To Ease The Ventilator Shortage in Hawaii. A former Harvard Medical School professor is teaming up with local engineers who have designed products for firms like Apple, Google and Tesla. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Jobless claims soar on Big Island, nationwide. The numbers of first-time Big Island unemployment claims filings have skyrocketed in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Hospital treats 1st case. COVID-19 patient in isolation at MMMC. Maui Memorial Medical Center is treating its first COVID-19 patient in one of its isolation rooms, hospital operator Maui Health System reported Wednesday. Maui News.
Farmers adjust from growing for eateries to public. Groups like HFUU are helping create distribution pipeline. The Hawaii Farmers Union United, local farmers and stores are working to maintain that pipeline from the fields to the dinner table. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai continues checkpoint stops; KPD Chief promises further action if high traffic volume continues. Checkpoints will continue to be conducted at various times and locations to deter people from traveling and spreading the virus within the community, the Kauai Police Department said in a news release. Star-Advertiser.
COVID-19 rules confuse homeowner. Uncertainty about whether housekeepers are essential businesses perplexes property owner. Garden Island.
Molokai
Maui confirms 1st known case of coronavirus for Molokai. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said in a news release that a Molokai man who has a history of travel to Las Vegas tested positive for the virus. Star-Advertiser.
Moloka‘i Resident Hospitalized on O‘ahu with COVID-19. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino issued a statement this evening saying the adult male had possible travel history and is currently hospitalized on Oʻahu. Maui Now.
Molokai man tests positive for COVID-19. Maui County officials confirmed on April 2 that a Molokai resident tested positive for COVID-19. KHON2.
