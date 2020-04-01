Hawaii's first confirmed COVID-19 death, inter-island quarantine begins, unknown number of idle state employees collect paychecks, may forego raises as economy tanks, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii beach scene in happier times ©2020 All Hawaii News
=====
State sees first death. An older Oahu man recently hospitalized with multiple medical issues became Hawaii’s first fatality linked to the new coronavirus as cases in the islands climbed to 224. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Interisland quarantine to stem in-state spread of coronavirus starts Wednesday. A mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for interisland travelers starting Wednesday comes as Hawaii begins to address a shift in COVID-19 cases from mostly out-of-state travel-related to more in-state. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Air scales back service, offers free interisland flights to health care workers. As a new, interisland 14-day mandatory quarantine goes into effect, Hawaiian Airlines is further reducing its flight schedule. Hawaiian says it will provide a total of 16 daily round-trip flights between the neighbor islands, starting Saturday, April 4. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Leaders don’t know how many state workers are getting paid to do nothing. One of Hawaii’s biggest employers — state government — is trying to determine how it can have more workers be productive amid prohibitions on less essential work that can’t be done with social distancing. Star-Advertiser.
As economy weakens, state lawmaker says public worker raises could be in jeopardy. Pay increases for government workers, such as public school teachers and first responders, may be in limbo. State House Finance Committee Chair Rep. Sylvia Luke says the pandemic has dramatically cut projected tax revenue by 25 to 30 percent. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Isle tourism won’t improve until curve flattens. Hawaii’s visitor industry is under siege as COVID-19 containment measures and dropping visitor demand have slowed tourism — the largest contributor to the state’s growth — to a trickle. Star-Advertiser.
Public Defender’s Office Wants Hundreds More Hawaii Inmates Released. The Supreme Court is considering the proposed releases to avoid a coronavirus outbreak in correctional facilities. Civil Beat.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green recommends everyone wear a protective mask when they leave their home. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green is a doctor and the Hawaii COVID-19 Healthcare Liaison. He said not all masks are created equal, but something is still better than nothing. KHON2.
Hawaii’s geography and widespread testing are advantages in the COVID fight. The novel coronavirus has upended life in Hawaii and been an economic disaster, but Hawaii residents do have some unique advantages as public health officials fight to slow the local spread of the disease. Star-Advertiser.
=====
New State Virus Maps Have Some Geographic Breakdowns. New maps from the Hawaii health department illustrate higher concentrations of confirmed coronavirus cases in some areas. Civil Beat.
=====
Meadow Gold Hawai'i to close following Dean Foods' bankruptcy. Meadow Gold Hawai'i, a Dean Foods Company, is set to close according to the company. KITV4.
Honolulu Star-Advertiser Cutting Payroll Costs To Weather Pandemic. The question for already-beleaguered media outlets nationwide is when steps such as furloughs and reduced work schedules can be lifted. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Mayor Caldwell and police chief oppose release of jail inmates. Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard raised new objections Tuesday to the proposed release of hundreds of inmates from overcrowded state jails, arguing that releasing prisoners now will trigger an increase in crime at the worst possible time. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Mayor: Prison May Be ‘Safest Place’ To Ride Out COVID-19. Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s comments contradict the CDC and the experience of correctional facilities across the country where coronavirus is spreading rapidly. Civil Beat.
Caldwell wants Trump to stop travel to isles. Noting Hawaii’s first COVID-19-related death, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday emphasized the importance of everyone following state and county “stay-at-home” orders during the coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu’s police chief reports numbers on arrests and citations for violations of the emergency proclamation. Police are issuing more warnings than citations for violations of stay-at-home orders. Star-Advertiser.
Waikiki doctors to offer blood test that detects exposure to COVID-19. Some in the medical community call the 10 minute test a game changer that can identify people who've had the virus and have built immunity against it. KITV4.
More first responders test positive for COVID-19. The Honolulu Fire Department has confirmed that a second fire fighter from the Kalihi Uka Fire Station has tested positive for COVID-19. KHON2.
=====
The Queen’s Medical Center employee tests positive for coronavirus. The first employee of the Queen’s Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Amid pandemic, 17 homeless people move into state’s first Kauhale village. Many times, the community’s reply to plans for a property for the homeless is not in my backyard. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
West Hawaii leads in positive COVID-19 tests. West Hawaii had the majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the island, a state Department of Health map released Monday shows. West Hawaii Today.
Hilo Muni closed because of coronavirus. The Hilo Municipal Golf Course is closed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
Still struggling to recover from 2018 eruption, Pahoa takes another hit from pandemic. A walk through downtown Pahoa is strikingly reminiscent to 2018, when businesses struggled to stay open as many Puna residents lost their homes and visitors stayed away from the area. Tribune-Herald.
Testing demand wanes as people follow stay-at-home order. The Pahoa facility — part a network of clinics in the East Hawaii Region of the Hawaii Health Systems Corp., which also includes Hilo Medical Center, Ka‘u Hospital and Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua — is in its second week of offering COVID-19 screening and testing in the rural East Hawaii district. Tribune-Herald.
Cars Line Up For Computers, Meals At Pāhoa Schools. Families of Pāhoa High and Intermediate students picked up computers for distance learning, and meals, during the statewide school closure. Big Island Video News.
‘Emergency and humanitarian release’ sought for sex assault suspect. Counsel for a 19-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a septuagenarian last summer at a Kawaihae campground is seeking “emergency and humanitarian release” for his client due to the COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Effective Immediately, Maui Health Allows Employees to Wear Their Own Masks. Effective immediately, new hospital protocol for personal protective equipment (PPE) allows Maui Health employees and providers to wear their own masks. Maui Now.
Mayor Victorino Provides Guidance on Interisland Travel for Maui County. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino provided guidance to Maui County residents on the inter-island travel quarantine policy issued by Gov. David Ige. Maui Now.
Kauai
Visitor arrested for violating quarantine. The Kaua‘i Police Department arrested 62-year-old Dwight Anthony Tucker of Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine order. Garden Island.
State officials are holding a virtual town hall meeting for Hawai‘i residents on the Zoom platform on Thursday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The list of speakers currently includes Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi, House Speaker Scott Saiki and House Finance Committee Chair Sylvia Luke, with more to come according to the announcement. Garden Island.
Farmers need pig feed. Kaua‘i pig farms aren’t getting their usual food scraps from local schools, restaurants and hotels since they’re closed due to COVID-19, and farmers are asking the community to pitch in and help keep the hogs fed. Garden Island.
