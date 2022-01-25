Hawaii State of the State: Gov. Ige proposes $100 tax rebates to all, $18 minimum wage bill advances, Maui first county to require booster to be fully vaxxed, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Gov. David Ige delivers State of the State Jan. 24, 2022 PC: Governor's Office
Gov. David Ige proposes $100 refund for every Hawaii taxpayer and their dependents. Gov. David Ige proposed refund checks of $100 for every taxpayer and each of their dependents that would pump $110 million from the state general fund into the economy during his eighth and final State of the State speech Monday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press. Big Island Video News. Big Island Now. Maui Now. Garden Island. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Full text of Gov. David Ige's State of the State address can be found here.
Hawaii minimum wage increase bill advances. A bill to raise Hawaii’s minimum hourly wage incrementally to $18 by 2026 cleared the first of two anticipated public hearings in the state Senate on Monday. Star-Advertiser. Big Island Now. Garden Island.
Proposed bill prevents illegal vacation homes from advertising. HB1516 affects businesses without state or county licensing. This would prevent illegal vacation rentals from promoting their services on cards, signs and media. Hawaii Public Radio.
Bills aim to reduce number of abandoned vehicles. A Big Island lawmaker is spearheading a suite of bills aimed at reducing the amount of abandoned vehicles in Hawaii. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii’s unemployment rate tumbles to 5.7%. Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped sharply in December to a 21-month low of 5.7% as the state’s economy continued making significant strides in recovering from the nearly 2-year-old pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii GOP Has A New Candidate For Governor. Lynn Mariano is a retired veteran who calls himself a uniter. Civil Beat.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases may be peaking, but not hospitalizations. Hawaii’s COVID-19 infection rate appears to be stabilizing, Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said Monday. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 boosted numbers rise slightly, while overall vaccinated data dips after review. Revised data, arising from a review of vaccination reporting, shows an increase in booster shots administered and a decrease in vaccinations completed to date, the announcement said. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 2,660 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 204,933. The new confirmed and probable infection count includes 1,554 new cases on Oahu, 303 on Hawaii Island, 456 on Maui, 285 on Kauai, 13 on Molokai, 16 on Lanai and 33 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Council considers new rules for short-term rentals. The Honolulu City Council is again considering a measure that would alter the rules for short-term rentals, notably increasing the minimum stay proposal to three months from 30 days unless a special permit is granted. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Senate Bill Takes Aim At Red Hill Fuel Facility. The bill is the first state legislative effort to shut down the Red Hill fuel facility since the Navy poisoned the water supply of 93,000 people. Civil Beat.
Navy to withhold full Red Hill fuel leak report. The Navy is now hedging on the release of a much-anticipated investigation into the source of the petroleum contamination that began sickening families in late November. Star-Advertiser.
Red Hill water crisis taking toll on students, teachers say. About a dozen teachers spoke out publicly for the first time Monday about what they have witnessed and felt since the running water at their schools was declared off-limits due to possible fuel contamination. Star-Advertiser.
Notorious Pearl City cemetery to get new website, GPS system. Community members say an owner-less cemetery in Pearl City notorious for its homeless camps, sinkholes, and overgrown grass continues to be a danger. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Struggling to achieve: More support needed on the Big Island for special needs children and adults. Parents of special needs children say there’s a lack of support for them on the Big Island — and the pandemic has only made it worse. Tribune-Herald.
Pathways to productivity: Programs help people with special needs thrive after high school. Editor’s note:Life after high school is not always an easy transition for students with special needs, but some programs on the Big Island are giving students an avenue to a brighter future. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County booster requirement now in effect. A booster shot is now required to be considered fully vaccinated in Maui County. KHON2. Hawaii News Now.
Maui Commission Wants Public’s Feedback On 40 Reforms To Local Government. A citizens commission has consolidated 135 ideas on how to refine county governance into 40 Maui County Charter amendment proposals. Now it wants the public’s help to finalize the list for voters. Civil Beat.
Deer on Kahului Airport runway prompts additional fencing. A reinforced fence has been installed around Kahului Airport after a deer blocked a runway earlier this month. Associated Press.
Kauai
County of Kaua‘i begins distribution of free at-home COVID-19 tests. Free COVID-19 home test kits ran out within a half hour at the Kekaha Neighborhood Center, where the county, in partnership with the state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office, began its distribution of about 15,000 kits islandwide. Garden Island. KITV4.
