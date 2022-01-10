Maui enacts hotel moratorium, first cruise ship in almost 2 years docks at Honolulu Harbor, PUC chairman stepping down, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Flowers and fruit at Hawaii farmers market ©2022 All Hawaii News
A New Crop Of Farmers Is Helping Hawaii Grow More Food. It’s not easy to make a living in agriculture. But some intrepid residents are trying to answer the state’s call to wean the islands off imported food. Civil Beat.
Interest is high now that electric guns are legal to buy and carry in Hawaii. The sale and possession of electronic guns became legal in Hawaii on Jan. 1, but it will be at least several weeks before they are available to the public. Star-Advertiser.
State lawmakers want a detailed plan for transition to 100% clean energy by 2045. State lawmakers are asking for a detailed plan on how the state will transition to clean energy by 2045. Senators were briefed on a budget request by the Department of Business, Economic, Development and Tourism on Thursday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Report: Solar Panels Might Endanger Hawaii’s Birds. Reducing the attractiveness of solar panels to birds by tilting them upright overnight is among the proposed deterrents. Civil Beat.
Hawaii PUC Chairman Stepping Down In June. Public Utilities Commission chairman James (Jay) Griffin has told Gov. David Ige that he will be stepping down from the PUC at the end of his term, which expires on June 30. Civil Beat.
New East-West Center president brings Hawaiian values to complex Asia-Pacific challenges. With the start of 2022, the center welcomed Suzanne Vares-Lum as its new president. The first woman and Native Hawaiian to hold the position, she grew up in Hawaiʻi, graduating from ʻAiea High School and the University of Hawaiʻi. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Pacific University Hopes A New School Of Nursing Will Boost Recruiting Efforts. The need to attract more nurses is a longstanding problem in Hawaii, but the pandemic has intensified the problem. Civil Beat.
Miscovich: State needs more COVID testing. Hawaii is dangerously underestimating the omicron variant, a health care executive said Friday. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 4,578 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 3,212 new cases on Oahu, 364 on Hawaii Island, 679 on Maui, 226 on Kauai, 20 on Molokai, eight on Lanai, and 69 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
First cruise ship in nearly 2 years docks in Honolulu with more than 2,000 passengers. The first cruise ship in nearly two years arrived in the Honolulu Harbor Sunday. But with the recent surge of the Omicron variant, critics say it’s too soon to reopen Hawaii’s ports to the cruise business. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
SHOPO Leader Wants Faster Progress In Finding A New Honolulu Police Chief. The union’s newly elected president, Robert Cavaco, criticized the police commission’s decision to hire a consulting firm to help with the search. Civil Beat.
Coast Guard acquiring new aircraft, $45 million hangar at Barbers Point. In late October the Honolulu-based Coast Guard cutter Kimball returned home after a 66-day patrol to the Bering Sea and Arctic during which it shadowed four Chinese navy ships — a guided missile cruiser and destroyer and intelligence and auxiliary ships — operating as close as 46 miles off the Aleutian Islands. Star-Advertiser.
Affordable rentals available in new Waikiki high-rise. The developer of the first rental apartment tower built in Waikiki in over 20 years has scheduled a lottery to pick tenants for 38 studios reserved for households with lower-moderate income. Star-Advertiser.
Miske’s Hawaii Kai Home Is For Sale, But He’s Unlikely To Get The Proceeds. The waterfront property has been encumbered by the federal government’s intent to seek its forfeiture if Miske is convicted on the charge of racketeering conspiracy. Civil Beat.
Oahu homes stay above $1 million to end 2021 as sales slip. Tight inventory in Oahu’s housing market finally pulled down single-family home sales to end 2021 but is expected to keep upward pressure on prices this year. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Waikoloa bus drivers to get a break(room), Pahoa bus hub could get a public library. For years, Hele-On bus drivers taking the cross-island trek to deliver passengers to Waikoloa resorts have had to wait in their buses for up to seven hours before making the return trip. West Hawaii Today.
Hele-On riders offered free Bikeshare use. Following Hawaii County Mass Transit Agency’s recent push for a fare-free bus system, passengers can now add HIBIKE Bikeshare to their passes at no cost. Passengers who request an access code from bus drivers will receive a card with the printed code, which is valid for 30 minutes of bike use. Tribune-Herald.
Commission stymied on sewer charge: Property owner seeks reimbursement of 23 years of past bills. The question of whether a storage shed with restroom and laundry facilities should be billed for sewer service is apparently more complicated than first envisioned, at least for the Environmental Management Commission. West Hawaii Today.
Increased home sales expected to continue in 2022. After a strong year for Big Island real estate, agents expect 2022 will be almost as robust. Tribune-Herald.
Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival Canceled. The current surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted officials to rethink holding even a scaled-down version of the event next month. Big Island Video News. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Council overrides mayor’s moratorium veto. Measure puts a pause on new visitor lodgings while council seeks solutions. Maui County Council members Friday evening voted to override Mayor Michael Victorino’s veto of a bill that establishes a temporary moratorium on new transient accommodations on Maui. Maui News.
Minor shipping disruptions amid COVID-19 impacts at Young Brothers on Maui. Temporary interisland shipping disruptions are expected for small container or palletized shipping as a result of COVID-19 related worker impacts at the Young Brothers shipyard on Maui, Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Governor Ige extends emergency relief period for Maui’s axis deer problem. Governor David Ige signed a supplemental proclamation that extends the emergency relief period for conditions created by the overpopulation of axis deer in Maui County. Maui Now.
Maui Turo owners pivot to keep up with growing car rental supply. Maui residents with vehicles listed under Turo are finding problems getting the same attention they had over the summer even with the largest vacation rental supply in the state. Maui Now.
Kauai
PMRF field-constructed tank on way to decommissioning. The Pacific Missle Range Facility is home to one of two field-constructed tank sites operated by the U.S. Navy in Hawai‘i. Garden Island.
Construction underway for the Hanalei National Wildlife Refuge viewpoint. Visitors and residents can look forward to a new spot to enjoy the beauty of the Hanalei Valley as seen from above it. Garden Island.
