Hawaii braces for COVID-19 spike from mainland, state hits record voter turnout, Honolulu mulls public transit fare hikes, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Socially distanced witches celebrate Hawaii Halloween
Officials say Halloween parties could lead to small spike in cases. Many people had a relaxing Halloween and followed local health guidance by staying at home, but there were several large parties that officials said could lead to a small spike in cases in the next few weeks. KHON2.
'It's a threat to us': Hawai'i experts urge public to follow restrictions amid mainland Coronavirus crisis. Coronavirus cases are soaring across the country--putting some states in crisis mode--and some fear the surge could spread to Hawai'i. KITV4.
Perfect storm results in record voting in Hawaii. A convergence of forces has turned chronic voter apathy in recent years in Hawaii into record ballots cast — even before Tuesday’s general election. Star-Advertiser.
Fee hikes at state parks are no help without tourists. Tourism is back — somewhat — but it’s going take months before the state parks system is able to enjoy any windfall from an increase in fees that went into effect Oct. 9. Star-Advertiser.
Snail mail no longer only way to alert state of wrongdoing. The Regulated Industries Complaints Office of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs has introduced an online portal dubbed “U-Tip” that eliminates the need for the public to mail written complaints or tips about suspected improper regulated work to the agency. Star-Advertiser.
State looks to bridge digital divide with mobile learning hubs. In order to bridge that digital divide, the Department of Education has set up mobile learning hubs in communities on the Big Island and Oahu to ensure all needs are met. Hawaii News Now.
Failing A Class Could Get Your Student Back To School Sooner. Failing marks can now fast-track some kids to in-person instruction so they don’t suffer trying to learn from home. Civil Beat.
‘Stressed And Overwhelmed’: Hawaii’s College Students Confront The Pandemic. Stress, anxiety and trauma have been compounded during an academic year unlike any other. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Nov. 1: 83 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Hawaii health officials reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including one on Kauai, 53 on Oahu, 26 on Hawaii island and three Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Increased fares for Oahu public transit introduced in City Council. The Honolulu City Council will consider increased fares for public transportation after two bills were recently introduced. Star-Advertiser.
Easy Targets? Some Oahu Homeless Have Been Ticketed Dozens Of Times During The Pandemic. A Civil Beat analysis of court data on HPD’s pandemic enforcement shows homeless people account for nearly 25% of pandemic violations despite making up less than 1% of the population. Civil Beat.
Leadership qualities, rail and COVID-19 dominated mayor’s race. Tuesday’s general election will determine who takes over the third-floor corner office at Honolulu Hale when Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s second term ends Jan. 2. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s visitor industry slowly reopening. Waikiki wasn’t exactly raining visitors Sunday, but there were some signs that the launch of the state’s pre-arrival testing plan has brought some green shoots. Star-Advertiser.
Bars frustrated at paying liquor license when they've been closed much of the year. They can't use it now, but some bars say it's harder to renew a lapsed liquor license, so they keep paying for a license they can't currently use. KITV4.
With construction tying up coveted spaces, weekend parking at popular park is a bear. Weekend parking has always been a scarce commodity at Ala Moana Regional Paark. But ongoing construction has made it’s even more of a headache. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Three lawsuits filed against PGV. A trio of lawsuits have been filed in Hilo Circuit Court, requesting an environmental review be completed before Puna Geothermal Venture, which was partially destroyed by lava two years ago, is allowed to produce electricity. Tribune-Herald.
Building code won’t meet deadline. Hawaii County is not going to meet a state-imposed deadline to revamp its building code and two county council members are prevailing upon Gov. David Ige to allow an extension. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi County Asks Governor To Suspend New Building Code Deadline. Big Island Video News.
Hawai‘i County Council Requests Extension to Update Building Code. Big Island Now.
Election deadline nears: Host of federal, state and local races to be decided Tuesday. It’s not even Election Day and Hawaii County voters have already surpassed the voter turnout of the last presidential election. West Hawaii Today.
Puna roundabouts could face delays due to pandemic. State legislators had allocated $30 million in capital improvement funding earlier this year to widen Keaau-Pahoa Road, or Highway 130, from two lanes to four lanes. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Guzman cites ongoing friction with Victorino. Mayor seeking to remove prosecutor; council to decideMaui County Mayor Michael Victorino is seeking to remove Prosecuting Attorney Don Guzman because he allegedly raised his voice during a meeting to reprimand a deputy prosecutor, amid a backdrop of disagreements between Guzman and Victorino in recent months, Guzman said Friday. Maui News.
State retirement fund abandons plan for Maui golf course redevelopment. The owner of the Royal Kaanapali and Kaanapali Kai golf courses, an investment fund for Hawaii public-sector worker entitlements, recently notified another state entity that it is no longer pursuing a conceptual plan to add a hotel, about 150 to 250 condominiums and other amenities around reconfigured golf operations. Star-Advertiser.
Retail, restaurants see a sales bump with visitors back. But crowds add to business challenges with pandemic-era rules, safety concerns. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauai sees low percentage of mainland visitors participating in post-arrival testing. Post-arrival COVID-19 testing has been taking place at state and county levels for the past two weeks. KHON2.
Kauai Bets Big With CARES Money To Boost Local Beef Industry. Kauai County has committed nearly $4 million of its allocation of $28.7 million in state money under the CARES Act to try to rejuvenate Kauai’s agriculture industry by helping some of the largest operations on the island and some of the smallest. Civil Beat.
Kaua‘i Rise Initiative gets federal funds. The Trump administration recently announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $966,540 in three projects in the state, including the county Office of Economic Development’s Kaua‘i Rise Initiative. Garden Island.
Still time to register, vote. It requires a trip to the Voter Service Center in Lihu‘e, proper photo identification and a few other requirements, but there is still time to register and vote in Tuesday’s general election. Garden Island.
Lanai
Nearly 400 COVID-19 Tests Administered on Lāna‘i During Mass Testing on Saturday. Well over 3,000 tests have been administered on Lānaʻi since the beginning of the outbreak. There were no positive cases reported today on the island. Maui Now.
Hundreds turn out for Lana'i mass testing event. Nearly 400 COVID-19 tests were administered to Lanai residents on Saturday during a six-hour mass testing event aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. KITV4.
