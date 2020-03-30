Honolulu TSA worker tests positive for COVID-19, state mulls inter-island quarantine, some make masks, others buy guns, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Honolulu TSA workers ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii Interisland Travel Restrictions Next. Now that a 14-day self-quarantine is in effect for all arrivals to the State of Hawaiʻi, officials are going ahead with restrictions on interisland travel, too. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Updates: Case Total Now At 175; State Plans Tighter Interisland Travel. The Hawaii emergency management agency says it is planning tighter restrictions on interisland travel after state senators called for quarantine requirements to be applied to travelers who arrive at interisland airports and small boat harbors. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 175. Hawaii Department of Health officials said Sunday that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 175, up 24 from 151 Saturday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Coronavirus Cases Now At 175. The state reported 24 new cases since Saturday. About 8,100 tests have been conducted to date. Civil Beat.
COVID-19 Cases Climb to 175 in Hawai‘i. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i jumped by 24 overnight, bringing the statewide total of positive test results up to 175. Big Island Now.
Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases total 175; 24 new cases reported. The state reported 24 new cases of coronavirus in Hawaii on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 175. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii COVID-19 cases now total at 175, 49 have recovered. The State Department of Health announced 24 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, bringing the state total to 175 on March 29. KHON2.
Doctors: COVID-19 is spreading in Hawaii communities at a wider scale than being reported. The medical professional community estimate there could be 800 to 1,000 unidentified cases statewide. KITV4.
Suspension Of Hawaii’s Open Government Laws More Extreme Than Other States. Gov. David Ige has alarmed government watchdogs with his proclamations that shut the public out of public meetings and eliminates the release of public records. Civil Beat.
Will Feds’ Relief Package Be Enough To Keep Hawaii’s Small Businesses Afloat? The package includes $377 billion for small businesses. Loan money spent on payroll and rent for the next two months doesn’t have to be paid back. Civil Beat.
Senator Schatz Releases Resource Guide For Small Businesses. The U.S. Senator from Hawaiʻi says the guide can help businesses access new funding and programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Video News.
Housing woes escalate. Close to 100,000 Hawaii residents lost work this month, and for many the fear of losing their home has also arisen or may not be far off. Star-Advertiser.
Many homeowners, tenants suffering from COVID fallout are eligible for federal relief. Homeowners with government-guaranteed mortgages who fall behind on their monthly payments because of the coronavirus pandemic can postpone their payments by up to a year, according U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). Star-Advertiser.
Homeowners And Renters Could Benefit From Coronavirus Aid Package. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz released a new resource guide to help residents figure out if they qualify for mortgage deferrals and eviction protection. Civil Beat.
University of Hawaii researchers identify drug that may help COVID-19 patients. Sleep-inducing drugs may be beneficial in treating patients infecting with COVID-19, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine and colleagues in Wuhan, China. Star-Advertiser.
UH Researchers Need Your Help To Track COVID-19 In Hawaii. They’re looking to trace the spread of the disease in the community. Civil Beat.
Volunteers Step Up To Fill Shortage Of Protective Gear. Multiple health clinics and hospitals have reported they are running short on supplies and the community is responding. Civil Beat.
While unemployment claims have skyrocketed, some essential businesses are looking to hire. Both Lowe’s and Securitas tell us they’ve been looking to hire workers before the pandemic started and that search continues. Both businesses say they’re looking to fill about 100 positions each. KHON2.
Securitas to hire 200 people amid Coronavirus outbreak. Security company Securitas says it is planning to hire 200 people to meet the increase demands it's getting. KITV4.
Businesses continue changing with growing coronavirus outbreak. As the growing COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend daily living in Hawaii, stores still open for business have also been forced to continue adjusting in response to government orders, the spread of the virus and changing customer habits. Star-Advertiser.
Entrepreneurs launch website to collect data, provide info on coronvirus in Hawaii. A group of entrepreneurs with Hawaii ties is launching a new website to provide information to the public -- and to gather data on the spread of COVID-19 in the islands. Hawaii News Now.
Postponement of Hawaii dental appointments recommended during coronavirus outbreak. Most dentist appointments for regular checkups and cleaning have been postponed during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
DOE wants to modify graduation criteria. The state Department of Education is seeking approval from the state Board of Education to modify high-school graduation and commencement requirements under Board Policy 102-15 for the class of 2020. Garden Island.
Hawai‘i Voters Asked to Update Signatures. Every registered voter in the state should be on the lookout for a signature capture card in their mailbox. Big Island Now.
Oahu
Honolulu Council Axes Caldwell Budget Increases As Virus Concerns Grow. Items considered nonessential in the mayor’s budget were nixed and one member is proposing millions in new funding to tackle homelessness. Civil Beat.
Honolulu Hale closed except for essential business starting Monday. Access to Honolulu Hale will be limited to only those city employees and members of the public who are there on official business starting Monday. Star-Advertiser.
Once filled with visitors, Waikiki has turned into a ‘ghost town’. Prior to government crackdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19, Waikiki was the heartbeat of the state’s economy, contributing 6% to the state’s gross domestic product. Star-Advertiser.
Despite statewide restriction on mass gatherings, large groups continue to meet. Some people — both tourists and local — aren’t obeying the statewide order to avoid mass gatherings. And they’re not hiding it either. Hawaii News Now.
About 260 people screened in Waipahu as drive-thru coronavirus testing ramps up. About 260 people were tested Saturday for coronavirus at a drive-thru screening site at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, one of two pop-up screening events this weekend on Oahu. Star-Advertiser.
Tourism grinds to halt as virus restrictions tighten. Like many cities across the world, Honolulu came to an eerie standstill this weekend as officials implemented measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the islands. Associated Press.
Hawaii Island
COVID-19 confusion: County parks being evaluated for reopening. West Hawaii Today.
Even in Hilo, demand for guns, ammo soars. As people across the nation stocked up on toilet paper and cleaning supplies in preparation for the coronavirus lockdown, demand for guns and ammunition also spiked in Hilo. Tribune-Herald.
Testing continues as virus case count rises. A second pop-up drive-through testing clinic for COVID-19 was set up at the Old Kona Airport Park on Saturday as the state’s number of presumptive or positive cases reached 151. West Hawaii Today.
Keep calm and sew on: Community comes together to make masks. Making cloth masks to help compensate for shortages at local hospitals and care homes is a burgeoning occupation for sewing circles and community huis, especially now that the governor issued a stay-at-home order to reduce casualties from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaiʻi Working To Gather, Or Make, Needed Supplies. Medical logistics Airmen with Hawaii Air National Guard and PhD students UH Mānoa are working to keep Hawaiʻi healthcare workers supplied during the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui beach, outdoor activities clarified in ‘stay at home, work from home’ order. The County of Maui released Saturday afternoon supplemental guidance to the Public Health Emergency Rules that went into effect last Wednesday, mandating that people stay at home and work from home and shuttering nonessential businesses and activities to protect against coronavirus spread. Maui News.
Maui Ranks #2 in US of Areas by Share of Jobs in Industries at High Risk from COVID-19. A new study by Brookings Institution ranks the metro area of Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina on Maui at number two in the nation by share of jobs in industries at high risk from COVID-19. Maui Now.
Maui COVID-19 drive-through tests Monday; state spikes to 175 cases. Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will take place again Monday at War Memorial Gym parking lot, 700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku. People with respiratory symptoms and a history of contact with other ill individuals must call to make an appointment. Maui News.
Kula seamstress threads masks for first responders. More than 400 completed; some go to MPD. Maui News.
Hawaiian Electric proposes ‘self build’ battery storage in Pulehu. Interactive hearing on Akaku April 8. Maui News.
Kauai
Virtual screenings. Kaua‘i nurse practitioner Marghee Maupin is offering COVID-19 screenings to patients with or without insurance, and is conducting virutal exams via online video platforms to consult with her patients. Garden Island.
The Kukui Grove Cinema in the heart of Lihue will close its doors for good. A cinema in the heart of Lihue will soon close its doors for good — an apparent business fatality of the COVID-19 crisis. Hawaii News Now.
