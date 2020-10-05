Hawaii residents leaving state, Carnival cancels Hawaii cruises for the rest of 2020, BLM infiltrates Kauai Trump rally, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii farmers market, with flowers ©2020 All Hawaii News
Economists anticipate Hawaii’s shrinking population will decline further due to coronavirus. UH economists recently projected in a report that the state will see a net population loss of 19,000 over the next two years, which means an even bigger number of resident departures since that figure also takes into account the many people expected to move to Hawaii from other states and countries. Star-Advertiser.
With no job prospects on the horizon, some are moving to the mainland. A lack of job opportunities and no communication from the state’s unemployment office is driving some Hawaii residents to pack up their bags and move to the mainland. Hawaii News Now.
Is Hawaii Learning To Live With The Coronavirus? Message fatigue has become a real concern as Hawaii officials gear up public service announcements reminding people they need to wear masks, wash their hands and stay away from each other. Civil Beat.
Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises, including those to Hawaii. Carnival’s rival Norwegian Cruise Line said it’s holding out hope it’ll be able to restart operations in November — and isn’t shutting down all operations just yet. Hawaii News Now.
Public service campaign inspires the catchy ‘Our Kuleana’. The Our Kuleana campaign — which features well-known island figures donning face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 on TV and in print ads, as well as everyday folks taking up the challenge and posting photos of themselves masked up with the hashtag #ourkuleana — inspired Hilo musician Brandon Nakano. Tribune-Herald.
After Hawaii tourism reopens, will there be a flood or trickle of visitors? After seven months of tourism lockdowns, the state is finally ready to reopen the gates. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii’s arrival testing debate continues, decision expected this week. Several leaders and health officials are now sounding the alarm. They’re saying that more needs to be done or the state will see a surge in cases, and possibly another shut down by the end of the year. KHON2.
Monday's The Deadline To Register Online To Vote And What Else To Know. There's a lot about 2020 that makes it a year to leave behind. But at least one important task remains: choosing the next president and filling a host of local offices, all with the power to impact our lives. Hawaii Public Radio.
Concerns remain about new Hawaii hemp law. Hawaii will adopt a federal industrial hemp production program at the end of this month, signalling the end of the state’s two-year-long Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Tribune-Herald.
Navatek CEO Warned Workers Of ‘Draconian Consequences’ If They Slacked Off During Pandemic. Now, Martin Kao faces federal charges of bank fraud and money laundering for allegedly bilking the coronavirus relief program of $12.8 million. Civil Beat.
VIRUS TRACKER — Oct. 4: 70 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Of the cases diagnosed on Sunday, two were in Maui County, 15 were on Hawaii island and 53 were on Oahu. Civil Beat.
State reports 3 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 70 new cases. The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll from the virus in the islands to 156. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
2 candidates for Honolulu mayor have spent more than $3M on race so far. Despite the pandemic-depressed economy, the Honolulu mayor’s race is turning out to be a big spending contest. Combined, the two remaining candidates have spent more than $3 million through Sept. 30. Hawaii News Now.
Here’s How Honolulu’s Mayoral Candidates Differ — Or Not — On Police Reform. Both candidates are largely content with the department and the practices that are already in place. Neither would cut police funding. Civil Beat.
Tourism restart may delay Tier 2. Oahu’s reopening metrics are so restrictive that even the return of only a few thousand tourists, might be enough to upset the fragile balance and keep the county from further economic reopening. Star-Advertiser.
The beaches at Ko Olina are opened again. Why aren’t the public parking lots? Public access advocates say the Ko Olina Resort is using the pandemic as an excuse to restrict beach access. Hawaii News Now.
Affordable rentals for Hawaiians to rise in Moiliili. A 23-story apartment tower is slated to rise on the former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome site in Moiliili, providing affordable rentals for 277 Native Hawaiian households. Star-Advertiser.
UH-Manoa plans apartment towers with below-market rents. A few years from now, University of Hawaii students and faculty should have a very different option for living on the school’s flagship Manoa campus. Star-Advertiser.
State nears ownership of Doris Duke’s former boat basin. The state has tentatively agreed to accept the Doris Duke Foundation of Islamic Art’s offer of up to $1 million to underwrite the cost of dismantling a breakwater that protects a popular swimming cove at the late heiress’ former Black Point estate, but it’s unclear whether the controversial project will happen. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Finalists for mayor head down the home stretch. There’s a lot of agreement, but also major differences, between the two candidates running for Hawaii County’s top office. West Hawaii Today.
Fiber optic ring will improve internet speed, stability. Just when COVID-19 has turned many meetings virtual and a faster, more stable communications network is needed most, a project a decade in the making is about to reach completion. West Hawaii Today.
Papaikou Mill Beach Eminent Domain Back On Council Agenda. On Tuesday, a Hawaiʻi County Council committee will discuss a new resolution to authorize proceedings in eminent domain to provide public access to the beach at Pāpaʻikou. Big Island Video News.
‘Very concerning for everybody’: Hawaii Island posts largest single-day jump in new COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health reported 43 of the new 133 statewide positive cases were on the Big Island in its Saturday noon report. West Hawaii Today.
26 infected in emerging COVID-19 outbreak at the University of the Nations Kona. The University of the Nations in Kailua-Kona is now up to 26 cases of COVID-19 after 16 cases were reported by the Department of Health on Oct. 3. KHON2.
Singing the blues: Musical gigs almost nonexistent for island musicians. Since COVID-19 changed life as we know it in March, entertainment has generally meant sitting in front of the TV at home or watching videos on a computer or mobile device. Tribune-Herald.
Parker Ranch Plans To Build “Cowboy Housing”. Parker Ranch decided to construct 10 to 12 new homes "based on compelling results generated by ranching operations over the last several years." Big Island Video News.
Parker Ranch to build new homes for working cowboys in 2021-22. Parker Ranch will build new housing for working cowboys in its Livestock Division over the next two years. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Community Budget Meetings for Fiscal Year 2022 Begin This Week. The first in a series of six community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2022, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6. Maui Now.
Hotels see slight uptick in demand. Government and industry leaders are seeing a slight uptick in hotel demand for Maui ahead of the state’s pre-travel testing program, an effort to revive the state’s visitor-reliant economy. Maui News.
Most schools still distance learning. When public school resumes after fall break, only three Maui County campuses are planning to immediately make changes to involve more face-to-face learning. Maui News.
Kauai
Mason Chock. While serving in the Kaua‘i Fire Department for 12 years as a firefighter, incumbent Kaua‘i County Councilmember Mason Chock, 49, was tested by a pivotal moment. Garden Island.
Pro-Trump rally infiltrated. Black Lives Matter counter-protesters — one dressed in Ku Klux Klan garb and another as a Boogaloo Boi wearing an aloha shirt and mask of President Donald Trump — infiltrated a pro-Trump rally in Kapa‘a Friday afternoon and briefly baffled several hundred people who drove by on Kuhio Highway. Garden Island.
More trees on Kauai afflicted with rapid ohia death disease. State officials have found nine more trees on Kauai afflicted with rapid ohia death, the fungal blight that has decimated hundreds of thousands of native ohia trees in Hawaii. Star-Advertiser.
Molokai
Molokai council candidates back for a Round 3. Stacy Crivello challenges Keani Rawlins-Fernandez for her old seat. Maui News.
