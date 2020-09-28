Arizona Memorial reopens today, officials scramble to fix Safe Travels bugs before trans-Pacific flights resume, Proud Boy House candidate loses Facebook page, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|USS Arizona Memorial PC:NPS
Arizona Memorial reopens Monday; other Pearl Harbor Historic Sites remain closed. The National Park Service will offer a 30-minute program, consisting of a brief orientation from NPS staff, followed by a boat ride to the memorial on U.S. Navy vessels. Star-Advertiser.
USS Arizona Memorial will resume tours on Sept. 28. The National Park Service will resume its tours to the USS Arizona Memorial on Monday, Sept. 28. KHON2.
Officials scramble to fix bugs in Safe Travels before more travelers return to Hawaii. There are just 18 days to go before the Oct. 15 start of the state’s pre-arrival testing program. Yet officials are still working out the kinks of Safe Travels, travel.hawaii.gov, the online application that collects traveler information needed to enforce public safety measures related to the coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Has A Plan To Restart Tourism Safely. Will It Work? The state’s pre-travel testing program is set to launch next month, but other destinations with similar programs have struggled to keep COVID-19 cases from spiking. Civil Beat.
Trans-Pacific travel set to resume soon, but inter-island travel plans still unclear. With a significant drop in active COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green feels it is safe to lift the inter-island quarantine rule for travelers. Hawaii News Now.
New health director Dr. Libby Char warns of coronavirus double threat. Hawaii’s new Health Director Libby Char is urging the public to remain vigilant during the upcoming flu season that health experts predict could be the worst in years due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. Star-Advertiser.
Potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed at UH. As government leaders continue to try to find the balance between public health and opening the economy, experts are trying to produce COVID-19 vaccines. KHON2.
Facebook deletes campaign page of 'Proud Boy' running for Hawaii House seat. In less than five weeks, voters in Hawaii House District 22, which covers Waikiki, Ala Moana, and Kakaako on Oahu will decide between Democrat Adrian Tam and Republican Nick Ochs to represent them at the State Capitol. KITV4.
Board of Ed Settles Sunshine Lawsuit, Will Rehear Petition. The state Board of Education on Thursday agreed to reconsider a Kahuku resident’s petition for a new rule that would require the Hawaii Department of Education to hold school community meetings over proposed development near a school or library. Civil Beat.
Preschools seek to reassure parents amid enrollment drop in Hawaii. Preschools in Hawaii are back in action with strict protocols to keep children and staff safe from the coronavirus, but enrollment has dropped substantially. Star-Advertiser.
2 more medical marijuana dispensaries given the green light for business. The state has approved two more cannabis dispensaries in the islands. Hawaii News Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — Sept. 27: 98 New COVID-19 Cases And 1 Death In Hawaii. The Department of Health’s dashboard shows there are 1,829 active cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii and that it’s trending downward. Civil Beat.
Oahu
How Honolulu’s Mayoral Candidates Would Tackle The Pandemic. Blangiardi and Amemiya both would have done things different than the Caldwell administration but they differ most on the role of police. Civil Beat.
Visitors to Oahu will face confusing COVID-19 restrictions. The first visitors to arrive on Oahu under the pre-arrivals testing program will face a long list of restrictions along with their sun, sand and surf. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu residents flock to beaches as city reopens outdoor spaces to small groups. It’s the first weekend since Mayor Kirk Caldwell allowed people on Oahu to congregate in small groups outdoors, and the island’s busy beaches Saturday showed they were eager to do just that. Star-Advertiser.
Plans to close Dillingham Airfield back on track, worrying struggling businesses. Lawmakers and community leaders are urging the state to save the Dillingham Airfield. Hawaii News Now.
The fate of Dillingham Airfield is still in the air. A popular North Shore operation is facing a forced shut down once again. KHON2.
Koolau Golf Club to close permanently due to coronavirus pandemic. A spokesperson for the Koolau Golf Club announced Friday that the course would close permanently on Sept. 30 because of economic hardships suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii News Now.
Work on King Street's bus-only lane begins Monday. The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services is starting construction work on a new bus-only lane on King Street on Monday. KITV4.
OCCC Tests Show 19 Positives After Outbreak Declared Contained. The state Department of Public Safety reported 10 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 following another round of testing at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
No CARES campaigning: Council members directed to distance themselves from coronavirus relief funds. Almost $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds the County Council is disbursing to businesses and community groups has caused some consternation as the county administration tries to ensure donations follow federal laws and don’t look like political campaigning. West Hawaii Today.
Avalon ousted as private managers of troubled Hilo veterans home grappling with outbreak. After the deaths of 26 people at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, the private healthcare agency charged with the facility’s management is being replaced by the state, Mayor Harry Kim said Friday. Hawaii News Now.
Management Changed At Hilo’s COVID-Ravaged Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Avalon Health Care Group will no longer operate the home where 26 residents who were infected with COVID-19 have died, the Hawai`i Health Systems Corporation announced. Big Island Video News.
Still in the race: Two County Council seats remain undecided. While the primary election settled most of the County Council races last month, two seats remain in question heading into the Nov. 3 general election. West Hawaii Today.
DHHL moving forward on Villages of La’i ‘Opua project. Though progress has been sluggish for years, the Department of Hawaiian Homelands’ Villages of La’i ‘Opua project in Kealakehe is slowly inching toward beginning construction of homes in Village 4. West Hawaii Today.
DHHL Presents Hawaii Island Homestead Projects Update. The update included new information on projects in Honomū, Kaumana, Panaʻewa, LaʻiʻŌpua, Kawaihae, and water projects in Kaʻū and Honokaia. Big Island Video News.
WARN notices paint grim picture: Larger BI employers furloughed or laid off nearly 6,000 workers. Large businesses operating on the Big Island have indefinitely furloughed thousands of employees since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to records filed with the state Department of Labor. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
New grant to help businesses adapt to ‘new normal’. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced Friday the launch of a program that will help local small businesses adjust to the “new normal” and survive the financial impacts caused by COVID-19. Maui News.
Shane Sinenci defends seat in rematch vs. Claire Carroll. A longtime schoolteacher turned council member and the daughter of a former elected official looking to write her own story are facing off once more for the Maui County Council’s East Maui residency seat. Maui News.
Blue Water Task Force Reports High Bacteria Levels at Ho‘okipa, Waiehu, Waihe‘e and Wailuku. Waters at Wailuku River, Waiehu Stream, the west end of Hoʻokipa Beach Park, and Waiʻehu Beach Park had high levels of enterococcus bacteria, according to samples taken on Sept. 24, as part of a citizen scientist program conducted by the Surfrider Foundation. Maui Now.
Organizers, community saddened over no fair. Sadness and disappointment filled the hearts of Maui Fair leaders, organizers and participants, who would normally be busy preparing for the county’s largest event held annually around this time. Maui News.
Kauai
Princeville Glamping Project Would Require Affordable Housing. Developers of a proposed 50-unit luxury camping resort that would be built on what is now a golf course backed away slightly Saturday from what critics in the community have charged amounts to opening the way for massive new development here. Civil Beat.
Residents oppose possible westside resort bill. During the process of creating the 2018 Kaua‘i General Plan, the community spoke out in opposition to more resorts. However, 60 acres on the Westside was labeled “provisional,” to be determined through the West Kaua‘i Community Plan. Garden Island.
Coronavirus Relief Funds Are Helping These Workers Train For New Careers. More than 300 people applied for 24 openings in a job training program for Kauai residents who lost work due to the coronavirus. Civil Beat.
KPD honors criminologists. Kaua‘i Police Department leaders and Mayor Derek Kawakami last week recognized Forensic Science Week by holding a small ceremony for KPD criminologists who are instrumental in helping to solve island crimes. Garden Island.
Lanai
Lanai resort workers to return to jobs beginning of next month. Furloughed Lanai resorts workers will return to their jobs at the beginning of October, following the announcement of a COVID-19 pre-testing program for trans-Pacific travelers to bypass quarantine, said a top Pulama Lana’i official Thursday. Garden Island.
