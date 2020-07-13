Schools release pandemic reopening plans, candidates report campaign war chests, churches get millions in federal PPP grants, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Social distancing at a Hawaii school PC:Wheeler Elementary School
‘Learning models’ selected: Big Island schools choose plans for handling instruction when classes resume. With less than a month before students return to class, Hawaii’s public schools have made decisions about how to deliver instruction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii COVID-19 Forecast Tool Launched. A new online tool gives a 14-day prediction about how many cases, hospitalizations and fatalities Hawaii is facing. A new forecasting tool estimates Hawaii could see between 248 and 285 new COVID-19 cases confirmed within the next two weeks. Civil Beat.
Shuttered Churches, Temples Got Millions From Feds. A federal program designed to help small businesses also helped bail out hundreds of churches and other religious organizations that were largely shut down amidst stay-at-home orders. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Lawmakers Close Legislative Session Upended By Virus. Hawaii lawmakers on Friday wrapped up a legislative session upended by the coronavirus pandemic that forced weekslong breaks in proceedings, the state Capitol building to close and some meetings to be held via teleconference. Associated Press.
Hawaii Lawmakers Salvage Bills Despite Pandemic. Some priority measures to protect the environment and expand access to preschool advanced but others to regulate Uber and Lyft and reform gun laws died at the last minute. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers Pass Bill That Phases Out Coal-Powered Energy in State. Lawmakers passed a bill that will phase out the use of coal in Hawai‘i by the end of 2022. Big Island Now.
Bill that would’ve expanded evidence against alleged domestic abusers is deferred. A measure aimed at protecting survivors of Domestic Violence was deferred at the Capitol Friday. House Bill 2610 would have allowed prosecutors to use some of the victim’s statements to first responders against alleged abusers. Hawaii News Now.
Incumbents Maintain Money Advantage In Hawaii Legislative Races. Several seats have opened up though as some lawmakers decide to seek other elected posts or leave public office. Civil Beat.
There’s good news for besieged ohia trees. Researchers for the first time have shown that ohia seedlings can survive for at least a year in forests afflicted by rapid ohia death — a glimmer of hope for a beleaguered species that has lost more than a million individuals since the disease was discovered in Hawaii a decade ago. Star-Advertiser.
Forest Restoration After Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death May Be Possible, Study Shows. Scientists have found that native ʻōhiʻa seedlings can survive for at least a year in areas that have active mortality from Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Updates: 21 New Cases After Record-Setting Day. Hawaii saw 21 new reported COVID-19 cases today after yesterday's record-setting 42 infections. Hawaii Public Radio.
VIRUS TRACKER — JULY 12: 21 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Once again, most of the new cases were on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Oahu
Amemiya, Alm Lead Campaign Money Races For Mayor, Prosecutor. Primary election voting by mail starts in just over a week. Civil Beat.
Colleen Hanabusa: ‘You Don’t Need Someone Who Needs Training Wheels’. The former congresswoman has two decades of political experience and government service behind her. Now she wants to be Honolulu’s mayor. Civil Beat.
Voting machines tested for accuracy ahead of this year’s primary election. In just over a week, the state will begin mailing out the ballots for this year’s primary election. Ahead of that, state election officials on Saturday tested the voting machines for accuracy. Hawaii News Now.
Many maskless people enjoy ‘Open Street Kalakaua’ in Waikiki while COVID-19 continues to spread. Hundreds of people — many without masks — flooded onto Waikiki’s shuttered Kalakaua Avenue on foot, bicycles, skateboards and roller skates to enjoy a traffic-free Sunday while worries of contracting COVID-19 lingered in the backdrop. Star-Advertiser.
Despite hesitance from some, city holds a ‘Dine in Chinatown’ event. An effort to boost business in Chinatown went took place this past weekend, despite criticism from some. Hawaii News Now.
6 COVID-19 cases tied to a cluster at the Pearl City Nursing Home. A total of six cases have now been reported at the Pearl City Nursing Home. Officials say the cluster began when a staff member found out they tested positive on Thursday and immediately notified the facility. Hawaii News Now.
Four residents, two workers test positive for COVID-19 at Pearl City Nursing Home. Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawaii said his team was brought in to Pearl City Nursing Home to test about 100 residents and 200 workers on Friday and Saturday. Four residents and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. KITV4.
Proposed Ewa Beach sea wall raises concerns. An August 2019 environmental assessment by MCBH said the proposed 10-foot-high, 1,500-foot-wide steel wall would have no significant impact on the human or natural environment. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Roth leads the pack: Mayoral candidates report campaign contributions. Mayoral candidate Mitch Roth charged ahead of the pack raising money in the race for the county’s top spot, collecting more than $148,000, primarily from big-money donors. West Hawaii Today.
Pro-business donors step up for County Council challengers: Incumbents Villegas and Kanealii-Kleinfelder outspent. Two freshman County Council members face formidable opposition in the campaign fundraising department, with pro-business challengers to both Kona Councilwoman Rebecca Villegas and Puna Councilman Matt Kanealii-Kleinfelder raising twice as much as the incumbents. West Hawaii Today.
Big Island Mayor’s Race Could Hinge On Winning The Leeward Vote. More than a dozen candidates are vying to unseat Mayor Harry Kim and lead the county through the economic crisis. Civil Beat.
Sewage Discharge Enters Kailua Bay, Closes Aliʻi Drive. 20,000 gallons of sewage entered Kailua Bay due to a broken sewer line, health officials reported on Saturday. Big Island Video News.
Sewage spill closes Kailua Bay. It was unknown how much sewage entered Kailua Bay, but swimmers were told to get out of the water and signs were immediately posted warning of contaminated water. West Hawaii Today.
County Pools Reopen Monday, With New Rules. The County of Hawaiʻi will be posting COVID-19 Modified Pool Rules at each facility, which will operate on modified schedules with interim rules in place. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Mayor: ‘We are looking at a later date’. Victorino addresses Aug. 1 easing of travel rulesDespite the state’s recent announcement that it will relax requirements to enter Hawaii come Aug. 1, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said Friday that the reopening may be delayed due to rising COVID-19 cases on Oahu and the U.S. Mainland. Maui News.
Maui Trans-Pacific Flights Increase to Four on Saturday. On Saturday, 2,296 people arrived in Hawaiʻi, including 600 visitors and 635 returning residents, according to new data compiled by the state Department of Transportation and released by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Maui Now.
Stricter term limits, Agriculture Department pass its first test. Dividing up Department of Housing and Human Concerns fails. Maui News.
Maui County starts economic recovery task force. The Mayor's Economic Resiliency Task Force aims to provide help and hope to struggling County merchants. KITV4.
Wildberger, Couch in rematch for South Maui district seat. Incumbent state lawmaker defends seat against former council member. Maui News.
Kauai
2020 Primary Election ballots to go out to Kauai voters on July 14. Ballots for the 2020 Primary Election will be mailed out on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to Kauai voters. KHON2.
Path easement moving forward. For a portion of the Ke Ala Hele Makalae coastal pedestrian and bicycle path, the county is seeking to use eminent domain on a piece of property an owner wants to sell for over 10 times the appraised value. Garden Island.
‘Innovative’ dusk. The drive-in format marked the reopening of the Coconut Marketplace’s free family movie night program following a period of closure due to COVID-19 guidelines and rules. Garden Island.
Volunteers net tons of nets. With a depleted group of volunteers because of COVID-19, the Surfrider Foundation continues to conduct giant Net Patrols every Wednesday. Garden Island.
