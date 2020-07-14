Hawaii delays reopening as COVID-19 cases and deaths rise, businesses concerned but poll shows majority of residents support cautious approach, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Ige announces reopening delay, via Facebook Live
Ige delays plan to reopen tourism until Sept. 1 amid COVID-19 surge on the mainland. In a major blow to the tourism industry, the governor has announced plans to delay until Sept. 1 a program that would allow trans-Pacific travelers to skip quarantine in Hawaii if they test negative for COVID-19. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. Ige extends start date of pre-travel testing of trans-Pacific arrivals until Sept. 1. Gov. David Ige said today that he is pushing back plans to use a pre-arrivals testing program to reopen Hawaii tourism. Star-Advertiser.
Ige To Extend Quarantine Another Month; 3 More Deaths, 23 New Cases Today. Gov. David Ige said today the state will extend the travel quarantine another month, delaying plans to ease restrictions on visitors if they test negative before taking their flights to the islands. Hawaii Public Radio.
Ige delays implementation of plan for trans-Pacific travelers. A program that would allow out-of-state travelers to avoid a two-week quarantine upon arriving in Hawaii has been delayed until September, with officials saying the state requires more time to prepare for an influx of visitors. Tribune-Herald.
Gov postpones reopening tourism date to Sept. 1. Three more Hawaii residents have died from the coronavirus. This as the state announces it’s pushing back the reopening of tourism. KHON2.
Hawaiʻi Delays Start Of Transpacific Pre-Travel Testing Program. Governor Ige confirmed that the State will push back the program that will allow travelers from outside Hawaiʻi to bypass the 14-day quarantine with an approved pre-travel test. Big Island Video News.
Pre-Travel Testing Program Delayed to Sept. 1. For the past four months, a 14-day quarantine has been in place for travelers in an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
Traveler quarantine extended until Sept. 1. State officials will postpone a plan to permit tourists to travel to Hawai‘i if they obtain a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure for at least 30 days, until Sept. 1. Garden Island.
State’s pretravel plan postponed to Sept. 1, Ige says. Governor points to surge in cases nationally and locally, break in test supply chain. Maui News.
Hawai‘i Trans-Pacific Travel Plans Delayed Amid COVID-19 Concerns, Spikes. Gov. David Ige this afternoon announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. Maui Now.
Hawaii to extend 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers through end of August. The state is postponing plans to reopen travel, Gov. David Ige announced in a press conference on Monday afternoon. Pacific Business News.
3 more Hawaii residents with coronavirus die, bringing statewide death toll to 22. Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll rose to 22, with three new fatalities reported Monday as the number of cases continue to surge locally and on the mainland. Star-Advertiser.
Hawai‘i Has Three More COVID-19 Deaths. The state recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday and says most are in previous clusters associated with community-spread. Maui Now.
Survey: 8 in 10 residents say they aren’t ready to welcome tourists back. The poll from the University of Hawaii Public Policy Center asked 600 residents for their thoughts on the state’s response to coronavirus. Hawaii News Now.
Survey: A Majority Of Hawaii Residents Support Coronavirus Restrictions. People in Hawaii think closing down vacation rentals and schools makes sense in the event of a serious surge, but don’t want restrictions on beach access and doctor visits. Civil Beat.
Over 150 visitors have been sent home, VASH reports. The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) says it has sent home 156 visitors since the COVID-19 Flight Assistance Program started on April 6. KITV4.
Gov. David Ige’s decision to delay plans to reopen Hawaii tourism extends economic woes. Reaction was mixed Monday following Gov. David Ige’s decision to push back plans to use a pre-arrivals testing program to reopen Hawaii tourism. Star-Advertiser.
‘We’re really struggling’: Tourism-dependent businesses wonder if they can make it to September. The rising coronavirus cases both in Hawaii and on the mainland have prompted Governor David Ige to delay reopening tourism until September 1st. The delay comes at a significant cost for tourism-dependent businesses. Hawaii News Now.
Governor David Ige to extend ban on housing evictions as growth in state slows. A ban on housing evictions across Hawaii will be extended through the end of August as a result of the growing COVID-19 pandemic and its on-going economic devastation across the islands. Star-Advertiser
Desperation grows as some have yet to see any unemployment benefits to make ends meet. As Hawaii's unemployment rate grows, so does the desperation of those who still have yet to receive any unemployment benefits to make ends meet. KITV4.
Local colleges to implement ‘bubble quarantine’ for out-of-state students to attend class. Major colleges and universities in Hawaii will be introducing what is called a “modified bubble quarantine” for students flying in. The Hawaii Department of Health worked with universities to create the program. KHON2.
College students coming to Hawaii may qualify for modified quarantine. Students traveling to Hawaii to attend college next month may qualify for a modified quarantine if they test negative for COVID-19 and meet other health requirements, officials announced today. Star-Advertiser.
HSTA and DOE reach agreement that students will be spaced six feet apart when schools reopen. The Hawaii State Teachers Association and The Hawaii Department of Education announced the agreement on Monday after a dispute over three-foot distancing that was previously announced. KITV4.
State, teachers union come to agreement on what social distancing will mean at public schools. Under a deal announced Monday, public schools will need to get special approval if they want to configure meeting spaces or classrooms with less than 6 feet of social distancing ― and those requests must be submitted as contract exceptions no later than July 21. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s Charter Schools Are Listening To Parents When It Comes To Reopening. The state’s 37 charter schools are relying heavily on parent feedback for reopening in the fall but are also worried about funding if the state cuts back its budget. Civil Beat.
Hawaii DOH cites masks, avoiding tight quarters to eliminate COVID-19 cluster spread. Recently the Centers for Disease Control added four new symptoms of COVID-19, making the list 11. KHON2.
China blasted by U.S. for unlawful bullying in South China Sea. The United States stepped up its rhetoric and maybe its game Monday in a condemnation of what it called China’s unlawful bullying in the South China Sea. Star-Advertiser.
University of Hawai‘i's Pacific Island Ocean Observing System will receive $4,260,603 in federal funding to observe and monitor sea levels, tides, currents, waves, and temperatures. $4.2 million in federal funding will help improve forecasting of severe weather events, like king tides and hurricanes, in the Central Pacific. Big Island Video News.
Hawaiian Electric submits request to expedite electric bus pilot program. Hawaiian Electric is asking the Public Utilities Commission to speed the adoption of electric buses in public, private and school bus fleets on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island, with the approval of what the utility calls an eBus Make-Ready Infrastructure Pilot Project. Pacific Business News.
Oahu
Coronavirus Cluster At Hawaiian Airlines Ignites Outbreak At Oahu Gyms. At least two dozen Hawaiian Airlines employees contracted COVID-19 at a training in late June. One infected employee who visited a pair of Oahu gyms set off a second disease cluster. Civil Beat.
Hawaii State Department of Health traces 44 COVID-19 cases to a single person. The Hawai'i State Department of Health has traced 44 cases of COVID-19 on O'ahu to a single person. KITV4.
Surfrider Foundation challenges Hawaii military sea wall. Marine Corps Base Hawaii conducted an environmental assessment that found the wall at its Puuloa Range Training Facility would have no significant impact on the human or natural environment at Ewa Beach. KITV4.
City posts warnings at Diamond Head oceanfront path. The saga of the public access to transit the shoreline on the walkway topping the Diamond Head sea wall seems to have reached closure, at least for now. Star-Advertiser.
Waikiki’s Halekulani Hotel announces closure until mid-2021. Management at Waikiki’s famed Halekulani Hotel informed employees on Monday that the property was closing until July 2021 for a series of renovations it says it can no longer wait to complete. Hawaii News Now.
Rick Blangiardi says he can lead Oahu out of crisis, but he’s still crafting the specifics. Among the five front-runners vying to become Honolulu’s mayor, three have spent years serving in public office and two — Keith Amemiya and Rick Blangiardi — are trying to convince voters why that’s not a prerequisite for the job. Hawaii News Now.
Money chest best for Keith Amemiya, Rick Blangiardi in race for Honolulu mayor. First-time political candidates Keith Amemiya and Rick Blangiardi reported the largest war chests for this year’s Honolulu mayor’s race, but former Mayor Mufi Hannemann, former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa and City Councilwoman Kym Pine also have raised significant amounts of funds for the hotly contested campaign. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Kona Community Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19. A Kona Community Hospital employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the hospital confirmed Monday. West Hawaii Today.
Kona Community Hospital Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19. A Kona Community Hospital employee was positively diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday and is currently in quarantine at home. Big Island Now.
Public pools reopen amid pandemic. From dedicated swim team members getting in lap time to kupuna enjoying some water aerobics, the Kona Community Aquatic Center was bustling with action — that is as much action as permitted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Charges dropped in bizarre Home Depot incident. Video evidence reportedly cleared a Pahoa man arrested July 7 after a 24-year-old Volcano woman reported finding a zip tie on her vehicle in the Hilo Home Depot parking lot, leading her and others to use vehicles to block the lot’s entrances and exits. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Ritte outraises incumbent DeCoite. House District 13 candidate and prominent Native Hawaiian activist Walter Ritte has amassed nearly $40,000 in donations since launching his campaign to unseat Rep. Lynn DeCoite, including contributions from the Hawaii State Teachers Association and controversial actress and comedian Roseanne Barr. Maui News.
Ballots to be mailed starting Tuesday. Ballot packages for the primary election are set to be mailed out beginning Tuesday, County Clerk Kathy Kaohu announced. Maui News.
Kauai
Kaua‘i resident dies of COVID. The Department of Health’s Disease Outbreak Control Division reports an elderly Kaua‘i resident is the 22nd recorded COVID-19 death. Garden Island.
Virtual County Council candidate forum Thursday. County Council candidates will be discussing key issues on Thursday, July 16 in a virtual forum set to run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Garden Island.
Art Cafe Hemingway facing eviction. A once-bustling cafe and its owners are now on the brink of eviction facing a back rent of over $25,000 and less than 10 days to either pay that sum or turn in their keys. Garden Island.
