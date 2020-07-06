Hawaii COVID-19 cases top 1,000, Senate staffer, Summer Fun worker test positive, Kauai man arrested for refusing to wear mask, voter registration deadline nears, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Yellow tang on Hawaii reef, story below ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases top 1,000 as lifting of some lockdowns leads to more spread. Coronavirus infections in Hawaii topped 1,000 on Sunday, the fourth day in a row with more than 20 new cases. Star-Advertiser.
Green urges caution, mask-wearing as COVID-19 case count hits 1,023. As Hawaii surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said he is concerned about a potential surge in cases following this weekend’s holiday festivities. West Hawaii Today.
Hawaii continues to see double-digit spikes in COVID-19 cases amid growing concern about community spread. Hawaii saw another double-digit spike in new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 25 new infections — all on Oahu. The cases put the statewide total at 1,023. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige warns that without more federal aid, public worker pay cuts or furloughs are inevitable. Gov. David Ige is planning to borrow money from the federal government to raise cash to navigate the budget crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but said layoffs, pay cuts or furloughs of Hawaii public employees are inevitable if Congress and President Donald Trump don’t come through with more help. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Among Airlines To Reach Loan Agreements with US. American Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and three smaller carriers have reached agreement with the government for billions more in federal loans, a sign of the industry’s desperate fight to survive a downturn in air travel caused by the virus pandemic. Associated Press.
=====
Public will have a chance to weigh in on the major overhaul of election rules. A big overhaul of election rules is on the table, and the public has a chance to weigh in on Monday, July 6. KHON2.
Voter registration deadline approaching. New Hawaii voters have until Thursday, July 9, to register to vote in the 2020 Primary Election. West Hawaii Today.
State elections office to hold drive-thru voter registration events. Voter registration can be done online at the state Elections website, through a Voter Registration Applications at the county election office, or through one of several drive-thru registration events this week. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Kahele Can’t Campaign For Congress Right Now. Does It Matter? The Democrat has to sit it out while on active National Guard duty, but he doesn’t face much of a threat anyway — something that has dumbfounded political observers. Civil Beat.
State seeks to give health director power to declare public health emergencies. The state wants to give the state Health director the authority, with the governor’s blessing, to declare public health emergencies to battle the coronavirus and future pandemics. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Federal judge rules Hawaii’s quarantine is reasonable during coronavirus pandemic. A U.S. judge will not stop Hawaii from enforcing a quarantine on arriving travelers, saying in a ruling that the emergency mandate is reasonable during the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A group of Hawaii, California and Nevada residents tried to stop the quarantine by filing a lawsuit alleging it is unfair and unnecessary. It violates the fundamental right to travel freely, they argued. Associated Press.
Full order from federal court upholding Hawaii's quarantine policy found here.
=====
Hemp production bill advances, but fate uncertain. A bill that would fully legalize hemp production throughout Hawaii is only a few steps away from becoming law, although many are unhappy with its final form. Tribune-Herald.
Ways and Means passes measure banning flavored tobacco products. The state Senate Ways and Means Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced a bill banning flavored tobacco products. West Hawaii Today.
Proposed solar farms could power 200,000 Hawaii homes. About a dozen solar farm developers are preparing to soon hold community meetings about plans that could power around 200,000 Hawaii homes with photovoltaic panels covering more than 3,000 acres on three islands. Star-Advertiser.
=====
Breakthrough could boost yellow tang. Scientists in Hawai‘i have made breakthroughs in studies of the popular yellow tang aquarium fish that could lead to a shift to aquaculture for procurement instead of wild catching. Garden Island.
Roi, the misunderstood fish. Research reveals more about disliked, introduced species. Over the years, roi have been labeled as a culprit for the declining fish populations and reef health, but marine specialists say these fish may not be as bad as they seem. Maui News.
18 endangered monk seals born in main Hawaiian islands so far in 2020. A total of 18 monk seal pups have been born in the main Hawaiian islands so far this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Star-Advertiser.
Beach Cleanups Prove Popular And Purposeful During Pandemic. People want to help or just stretch their legs, and groups are organizing events with safety guidelines in mind. Civil Beat.
=====
Hawaii Updates: State Exceeds 1,000 COVID-19 Cases; Summer Fun Worker Tests Positive. Hawaii Public Radio.
Oahu
Waipahu Summer Fun employee tests positive for COVID-19. A city park employee who works at a Summer Fun site in Waipahu and had “minimal” contact with participants has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said. Hawaii News Now.
=====
‘Open Street Sundays’ in Waikiki extended through July. Kalakaua Avenue will continue to be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday mornings, as the city has announced an extension of the ‘Open Street Sundays’ program. Hawaii News Now.
Envisioned vertical public school in Kakaako faces new delays. Three years after unveiling images of what Hawaii’s first vertical public school could look like, the pioneering project envisioned for Kakaako is in limbo. Star-Advertiser.
Kakaako condo tower construction upended by COVID-19. Production of a mainly midpriced Kakaako condominium tower has run into trouble because of COVID-19, but the developer believes several planned changes that include pricing more units for less will overcome setbacks. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Ola Brew expands to mainland: Company’s hard seltzers now available across Southern California. At a time when many businesses are seeing markets shrink, Kailua-Kona’s Ola Brew Co. has managed to extend its reach to the mainland. West Hawaii Today.
Puna retreat’s grant request delayed as pandemic stifles state funding. A battle between a group of Puna residents and a Puna retreat is delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Half of jobless filers had not received checks. More than half of Maui County residents who applied for unemployment benefits as of mid-May had not received payments and nearly half of Maui County households reported a decline in income since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, a Bank of Hawaii Foundation survey released Thursday showed. Maui News.
Kahului Airport’s Runway 2-20 to Temporarily Close for Taxiway Construction. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises Maui residents of the closure of Runway 2-20 for a taxiway reconstruction project scheduled to take place at the Kahului Airport on weekends from July 4 to Aug. 1. Maui Now.
More park space and fewer gentleman’s estates. Draft community plan covering next 20 years finished. Designating 500 more acres in West Maui for parks and open space and restricting gentleman’s estates and fast-track affordable housing projects in certain West Maui areas, are some of the highlights of the updated draft of the West Maui Community Plan. Maui News.
Kauai
Man arrested after refusing to wear face mask. Kaua‘i police arrested Ryan Buley, 34, of Kapa‘a, Saturday afternoon, for terroristic threatening and harassment following his refusal to wear a mask in a North Shore store. Garden Island.
Kauai County, Airbnb Inc. agree to limit rentals. Kauai County has partnered with Airbnb Inc., the online travel platform, to help weed out illegal vacation rental properties on the Garden Isle. Star-Advertiser.
