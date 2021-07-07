Legislature overrides Ige vetoes, cuts tourist funding, counties' TAT share, 98% of COVID infections in unvaccinated, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii House chambers
Lawmakers override Gov. David Ige, cut tourism funding. State legislators took out their frustrations about over-tourism by overriding Gov. David Ige’s veto of a bill that puts the fate of the Hawaii Tourism Authority in jeopardy. Lawmakers overrode five of the governor’s vetoes on Tuesday, including a bill that will require disclosure of COVID-19 cases in public schools. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Video News. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Key senator, Lorraine Inouye, wants a woman to serve on state Land Board. Aside from Suzanne Case, who chairs the BLNR and the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the board consists entirely of men, and state Sen. Lorraine Inouye (D, Kaupulehu-Waimea-North Hilo) said she wants a woman to fill one of the seats. Star-Advertiser.
Bankrupt Honolulu Charter Operator Faces Allegations Of Multimillion Dollar Fraud. Wing Spirit had donated $1 million in flights to support interisland travel for medical care during the pandemic, but filed for bankruptcy six months later. Civil Beat.
Metered parking no longer free for handicap placard holders. As of July 1, drivers who have the temporary red or long-term blue placards, as well as special license plates, will now have to pay the normal rate in metered street stalls. This is a result of a change in the Hawai’i Revised Statutes approved in 2019. Hawaii News Now.
Almost all of those contracting COVID in Hawaii now have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated. According to Hilton Raethel, head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, 98% of people diagnosed with COVID statewide over the past couple months haven’t gotten a COVID vaccine. Hawaii News Now.
New Federal Vaccination Data Boosts Hawai‘i Percentages. The addition of detailed information from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program increases the percentage of residents who have initiated their vaccinations from 62.7% to 64.7%, a gain of 2%. It also drops slightly the number of residents who have completed their vaccinations from 58.3% to 58%, a loss of 0.3% Big Island Now. Maui Now.
39 new COVID cases reported; no additional fatalities. The confirmed cases included: 27 on O‘ahu (+1 probable); three on Maui; two on Hawai‘i Island; one on Kaua‘i; and five in Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state. Maui Now.
Oahu
Boom in Oahu’s housing market continued in June. The Honolulu Board of Realtors said in report released Tuesday that the median sale price for single-family homes surged 27% to a record $979,000 last month, compared with $770,000 a year earlier. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Officers’ attorneys seek dismissal of charges in fatal shooting of teen. Attorneys representing three Honolulu police officers charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Micronesian teenager who led police on a high-speed pursuit after a two-day crime spree are seeking to have the allegations dismissed. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Complaints Lead To Ouster Of Big Island Animal Control Contractor. Hawaii Rainbow Rangers will be replaced by county officials after numerous allegations of mismanagement circulated on the island. Civil Beat. West Hawaii Today. Big Island Video News.
4 HCCC Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19. Four out of 44 inmates at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center recently tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, one out of 16 HCCC staff results was positive for COVID. Big Island Now.
Maui
Maui County looking at banning certain bodyboards. Councilmember Tamara Paltin, who introduced the legislation, is looking to ban cheaply made polystyrene made bodyboards from being sold or rented. KHON2.
Mayor: Additional Water Allocation to be Reserved for Development of Affordable Rentals, Attainable Workforce Housing. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino today announced his decision to reserve the balance of available water recently allocated to the County’s Department of Water by the Hawai‘i Commission on Water Resource Management to develop affordable rental units and attainable workforce homes for residents in Central and South Maui. Maui Now. KHON2.
Maui shuttle service aims to move tourists around while reducing cars on the road. The Hawaii Tourism Authority, the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau and Polynesian Adventure Tours have launched a shuttle service for tourists from the Kahului Airport to big resort areas like Kaanapali and Wailea. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Kauai
Island to move to Tier 5, resort bubble program ends. As of Thursday, Tier 5 will allow gatherings of up to 75 people outdoors or 25 indoors. Restaurants, gyms, buses and attractions will be able to operate at 75% capacity. Garden Island. Maui Now. Hawaii News Now.
Group: No hotel at Coco Palms site. Kaua‘i community residents have mobilized to protect the land of Coco Palms Resort against development as the property heads to auction later this month. Garden Island.
KPD, DLNR cite, eject remaining houseless. The Salt Pond Beach Park closed last Wednesday, June 30, signaling the end of the county’s Shelter-In-Place program that allowed the houseless community to live on county-owned beach properties throughout the coronavirus pandemic and have access to running water and electricity. Garden Island.
