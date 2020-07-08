Spike in COVID-19 cases, holes in testing protocol threaten Hawaii reopening plans, doctor calls for halt to quarantine lifting, governor to meet with mayors, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|COVID-19 cases in Hawaii, Department of Health
Hawaii’s CVS trans-pacific testing partnership leaves holes for 72-hour window. To help with testing travelers, the state has partnered with CVS, but there may be some issues with the program, including a requirement that would make the partnership practically useless to Hawaii residents. KHON2.
Mayors to meet with governor on plans to lift travel quarantine amid COVID-19 spike. On Wednesday, Governor David Ige will meet with county mayors to discuss plans moving forward. KHON2.
Prominent Hawaii doctor says state should delay plan for trans-Pacific visitors. One of Hawaii’s most visible physicians on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic said Tuesday that Gov. David Ige should rethink the state’s plan to allow out-of-state visitors who arrive with a negative COVID-19 test in hand to bypass a 14-day quarantine starting Aug. 1. Tribune-Herald.
Ige says spike in new COVID-19 infections is manageable, but warns that could change. The governor sought Tuesday to reassure residents that an alarming spike in new COVID-19 infections is “manageable right now,” but warned that could change quickly and said more surges in infection might close some businesses or delay tourism’s reopening. Hawaii News Now.
Gov. David Ige says Hawaii is ‘well prepared’ to deal with coronavirus spike as the state marks its highest daily increase in new cases. Hawaii officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as the state marked its highest daily surge in new coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak in the islands. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii officials react to highest case count in a single day since COVID-19 pandemic began. Governor David Ige claims the numbers are expected and manageable and that the state is prepared, while Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson calls the trends disturbing. KITV4.
State reports highest daily number of new COVID cases since March. Tuesday’s total was the largest reported daily number of cases since the state’s pandemic emergency was declared March 4, eclipsing the previous high of 34 cases on April 3. Tribune-Herald.
41 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i Marks Largest Single Day Increase. There are 41 new COVID-19 cases reported for Hawaiʻi today, marking the largest single day increase in cases since the pandemic began. Maui Now.
VIRUS TRACKER — JULY 7: 41 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. A record number of COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Tuesday, July 7th: 41 New Cases Reported. The majority of the newly reported COVID-19 cases are on Oʻahu, state health officials announced today at noon. Big Island Video News.
Hawaii Updates: 41 New COVID Cases Set Record; Bar, Gym Clusters May Prompt Reopening Rollback. The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, a state record for daily cases since the pandemic began. Thirty-eight cases are on Oahu, 2 on Kauai and 1 on Hawaii Island. Hawaii Public Radio.
A colored placard system could soon identify businesses abiding by COVID precautions. The Health Department's Food Safety Branch said once the plan is approved by the Attorney General’s office, details will be released. But it could very well be similar to the health inspection placard system for restaurants and food safety. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Kouchi business gets PPP funds. A company that Hawaii Senate President Ronald Kouchi owns shares in and is employed by received a small business coronavirus relief loan from the U.S. government, according to data released by the Small Business Administration. Associated Press.
Lawmaker honored at memorial service held at state Capitol. Precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19 might have kept crowds of mourners away from Tuesday’s memorial service for state Sen. Breene Harimoto at the state Capitol, but legislative colleagues and other officials were there to offer ample praise for a man they described as humble and courageous. Star-Advertiser.
=====
U.S. steps up firepower as China consolidates gains in South China Sea. The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike groups recently demonstrated what the Navy called “unmatched sea power” while conducting rare dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea, as military muscle flexing continues on both sides of growing discord in the region. Star-Advertiser.
Aggressive seaweed smothers one of world’s most remote reefs. Researchers say a recently discovered species of seaweed is killing large patches of coral on once-pristine reefs and is rapidly spreading across one of the most remote and protected ocean environments on earth. Associated Press.
Oahu
Mayoral candidates offer ideas for tackling homelessness. A dozen candidates for Honolulu mayor presented a wide variety of approaches to the vexing issue of homelessness on the island during an early morning forum Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Mufi Hannemann: He Was Mayor Once Before. Will That Help Or Hurt With Voters? In the Honolulu mayor’s race, a seasoned politician like Hannemann can tout his successes but also has a long record ripe for scrutiny. Civil Beat.
=====
Mother and son among 4 city employees with positive coronavirus tests. Four city employees have now tested positive for COVID-19, including the latest: an employee who works out of a Halawa base yard clearing sewage wastewater drains and his mother, who works for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, city officials said today. Star-Advertiser.
4th Honolulu Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19. A mother and son tested positive as Hawaii hit its highest number of daily cases yet. Civil Beat.
=====
New program hopes to keep fishing afloat. Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday announced a new “fish to dish” program to help Hawaii’s ailing fishing industry. Star-Advertiser.
City throws a line to the longline fishing industry with a new program. Nearly 350,000 fish portions will be distributed to Oahu families over the next five months. Hawaii News Now.
=====
Voters who miss registering online still have options. With the state this year switching to a “vote by mail” format, Oahu residents who don’t register online may register at voter service centers at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale from July 27 through Aug. 8, primary election day. Star-Advertiser.
New stadium plan expected to pass Senate. State lawmakers are poised this week to pass the last major piece of stadium legislation before the state begins soliciting bids for a public-private partnership in the development of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. Star-Advertiser.
Iwilei ballrooms fall victim to pandemic. The Pomaikai Ballrooms at Dole Cannery — dependent on large gatherings that are no longer allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — closed for good Tuesday. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
COVID-19 Positive Individuals Visited Big Island on Business Trip, State Says. Details on the cluster were sparse and did not include the name of the business that planned the trip, the location from which the group traveled to the Big Island, or how many people were part of the group. Park did say that the interisland travelers in question visited both sides of Hawai‘i Island and that a few have already tested positive for COVID-19. The rest are currently under self-quarantine. Big Island Now.
Factory-built housing raises concerns: Council committee advances 197-page construction code revamp. A County Council panel tried to balance affordable housing and jobs Tuesday before advancing the framework for a revamped construction code folding in building, plumbing, electrical and energy components. West Hawaii Today.
Resolution calls for halt to controversial 5G development. The Hawaii County Council will consider pursuing action to bar 5G cellular network development on the Big Island until the controversial technology is proven to be safe. Tribune-Herald.
Bill would incentivize conservation, reforestation of native trees. As part of an effort to stimulate reforestation efforts on the Big Island, the County Council will consider a bill that would lower property taxes for owners of certain forest lands. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
County not looking at furloughs, pay cuts. Governor said cuts may be inevitable as federal funds run out. Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said Monday that pay cuts and furloughs for county workers are not being considered at this time, but added that “nothing’s off the table” as Hawaii continues to feel the economic effects of COVID-19. Maui News.
Proposed Charter Amendments on Friday’s Council Agenda. Six proposals to reform the structure of Maui County’s government will be considered for passage on first reading on Friday at 9 a.m., Councilmember Michael J. Molina announced today. Maui Now.
Maui restaurants plead for rule changes to stay in business. The Maui Restaurant Hui estimates that there are 10,000 unemployed chefs, cooks, and staff members from the more than 150 eateries in the group. Hawaii News Now.
Maui home sales down 20% in June, but new listings increase. Home sales on Maui declined by more than 20% in June, compared to the same month last year, but new listings for both single-family homes and condominiums increased, and pending sales for single-family homes rose by 22%, according to statistics from the Realtors Association of Maui. Pacific Business News.
Kauai
KVB offers insights to reopening efforts. Part of Gov. David Ige’s announcement to reopen August 1 included a point that travelers may bypass the state-mandated 14-day quarantine by showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of landing. Garden Island.
Texas man, 36, arrested at Kauai hotel for violating quarantine rules after insisting on a taxi. Kauai police have arrested a Texas man for violating Hawaii’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine rule for out-of-state visitors after he insisted hotel staff call a taxi for him. Star-Advertiser.
Kauai Food Businesses Persist During Pandemic Thanks To Grant. With money from Common Ground, two companies are finding ways to scale up and pivot away from tourism despite COVID-19. Civil Beat.
