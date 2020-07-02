Hawaiian Airlines booking mainland routes, University of Hawaii reopening Aug. 24, Blangiardi's past scrutinized, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaiian Airlines loaded for service ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaiian Airlines to Resume Most US Mainland Routes. Hawaiian Airlines is set to resume a reduced schedule between Hawaiʻi and most of its US mainland gateway cities after months of suspended flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Big Island Now.
United resumes nonstop service to Kona. Major airlines are increasing direct service between Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport and the U.S. mainland. West Hawaii Today.
=====
"We're concerned" Lieutenant Governor keeping tabs on mainland COVID-19 surges. "We’re concerned about what that impact is going to be on Hawaii," Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said. KITV4.
Lots Of Questions Surround Hawaii’s Pre-Travel Testing Program. The proposal requires travelers get a COVID-19 test before departure to Hawaii to bypass quarantine, creating concerns about who would provide the testing. Civil Beat.
Come Aug. 1, will Hawaii residents who take short mainland trips have to quarantine? Maybe. A Hawaii resident who travels out-of-state after Aug. 1 could still be required to quarantine after returning home. The state hasn’t yet said how they’ll handle residents who go to the mainland for short trips after quarantine restrictions have eased. Hawaii News Now.
Return of domestic airlift will be boon for Hawaii tourism. Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines are reinstating service in time for the Aug. 1 launch of a COVID-19 passenger testing program that will allow Hawaii’s tourism industry to reopen to out-of-state visitors. Star-Advertiser.
Recent study shows fewer Hawaii residents believe management of COVID-19 is 'heading in right direction'. Over the past month there has been a drop in the number of residents who believe the state's management of the pandemic is "heading in the right direction. KITV4.
Mandatory Interisland Travel Form Now Online. The form may not be completed or submitted outside of the 24-hour flight departure time frame, state officials advise. Big Island Video News.
=====
University of Hawaii to open Aug. 24 with social distancing. The University of Hawaii’s 10-campus system plans to start classes on Aug. 24 with accommodations in the era of COVID-19, including still-evolving social distancing requirements, masks for everyone and a one-third reduction in on-campus housing at UH-Manoa and UH-Hilo. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii DOE set to announce reopening plans Thursday. The Hawaii State Department of Education is scheduled to announce its reopening plans on Thursday morning. KITV4.
=====
COVID-19 Puts Short-Term Rentals Back Under Microscope. The pandemic has brought changes to the industry that may have a lasting impact. Hawaii Public Radio.
Complaints rise about COVID risks at work. COVID complaints to the state’s occupational safety division doubled in June and outnumber all other categories of concerns combined. KHON2.
Some 11,000 people in Hawaii still haven’t gotten unemployment payments. Many laid-off Hawaii workers are growing desperate as they wait for their unemployment benefits. The state has paid out more than $1 billion in the last four months – but thousands of claimants still haven’t received a penny. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii’s TV and film await the start of production. It has been a longer hiatus than expected for television and movie production, the Island Film Group’s co-founder said there is a high demand to produce content but it is a matter of making sure the sets are safe during the pandemic. KHON2.
=====
Lawmakers, public question BLNR member’s intentions. State lawmakers and hundreds of individuals questioned the intentions of longtime Board of Land and Natural Resources member Christopher Yuen ahead of a vote that could extend his term. Star-Advertiser.
Agreement Reached To Protect Dwindling Shark Species. Thousands of oceanic whitetip sharks have died in commercial fishing off Hawaii. Now, WESPAC will have to devise a plan to better protect them. Civil Beat.
=====
Hawaii Updates: 9 New Cases; Study Says Hawaii Testing Suppressing COVID. The Hawaii Health Department announced 9 new cases of COVID-19 today. Seven cases are on Oahu and two on Maui. Oahu's case count stands at 659, Maui County's at 125, Hawaii County's at 87 and Kauai's at 38. Hawaii Public Radio.
Another Resident Of Hawaii’s Largest Nursing Facility Contracts COVID-19. A dozen residents of Hale Nani have been infected so far, along with six staff members. Civil Beat.
Oahu
How Rick Blangiardi Got Caught Up In A 1980s Bank Fraud Scheme. Thirty-five years ago, the federal government sued Rick Blangiardi for his participation in a loan scam. The mayoral candidate says he was duped by criminals. Decades before Rick Blangiardi began his run for Honolulu mayor, he took part in financial schemes in Hawaii and Kansas that led him to file for bankruptcy and landed the scam’s ringleaders behind bars. Civil Beat.
State says new homes for 32 Waimanalo homeless not allowed. In just three months, “Auntie Blanche” McMillan has created permanent homes for 32 homeless people from Waiminalo and plans to build 100 more on state land at the end of the road on Hilu Street. Star-Advertiser.
Homeless triage center that Chinatown residents rejected may have found a new home. Last month, Chinatown residents opposed the facility. But the program may have now found a home in Kalihi, in a two-story building that’s hard to miss. Hawaii News Now.
Haiku stairs formally transferred to city. The spectacular mountainside staircase known as Haiku Stairs, whose fate has been clouded for more than 30 years, was officially handed over to the city Wednesday with the aim of transforming it into a public attraction. Star-Advertiser.
Free parking for electric vehicles at municipal lots, meters, is over. City officials today reminded the public that electric vehicles will no longer be able to park for free at county as well as state parking lots and meters due to the repeal of those benefits on June 30. Star-Advertiser.
====
Chinatown To Get Cleanup In Effort To Boost Commerce. Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city will be paying special attention to sanitizing and beautifying the Chinatown area. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
CARES money to hit the streets in a few months: Council begins process of doling out millions. County Council members are urging Mayor Harry Kim’s administration to push coronavirus relief funds out as quickly as possible to island businesses so they can get residents back to work. West Hawaii Today.
Waipi‘o Valley Road Closed Over July 4 Weekend. Public access to Waipi‘o Valley will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend in an effort to deter large gatherings as Hawai‘i continues to stem the spread of COVID-19. Big Island Now.
High enterococci levels prompt advisory for waters near Anaehoomalu Bay. Health officials on Wednesday issued a high bacteria count advisory for Anaehoomalu Bay in South Kohala. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Council panel backs county Agriculture Department creation. Charter amendment recommended for November ballot. Maui News.
Mayor Victorino Calls Charter Amendments “Reckless”; Councilmember Calls Mayor’s Statements “Overly Dramatic”. Mayor Michael Victorino issued a statement last night, strongly opposing two proposed amendments by the County Council’s Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee. Maui Now.
No Firecracker Permits Issued on Maui for Fourth of July. Due to commercial vendors deciding not to sell firecrackers for this holiday, no permits are being issued for firecracker purchases on Maui for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Maui Now.
Kauai
Group wants double testing. A committee of doctors and community leaders is considering a proposal to Gov. David Ige to test a tourist-entry system that would require visitors to Kauai to be tested for COVID-19 before they depart and again after they arrive, with a five- or six-day quarantine in between. Garden Island.
Quarantine violations in court. A couple that allegedly broke the state’s COVID-19 mandatory 14-day quarantine emergency order pleaded not guilty during separate hearings Wednesday morning. Garden Island.
Kaua‘i Fire Department Changes Command. Fire and Ocean Safety Chief Steven Goble took the helm of the Kaua‘i Fire Department Wednesday morning in a Change of Command Ceremony held at the Lihu‘e Civic Center. Garden Island.
