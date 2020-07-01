Hawaii Supreme Court rules for Hawaiians in homelands case, Gender X driver's licenses available, Senate panel nixes aid package to shipper Young Brothers, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaiian man with children at Lalakea ©2020 All Hawaii News
Justices fault state for mismanaging Hawaiian land trust. The Hawaii Supreme Court issued a stinging rebuke Tuesday to the state for what the justices unanimously called wrongful conduct that has resulted in the state’s failure to reduce a growing wait list of Native Hawaiians seeking homesteads. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Supreme Court rules in favor of Hawaiian homelands beneficiaries. After more than two decades, there’s a new ruling over the lengthy Department of Hawaiian Homelands wait list. It could mean the state pays tens of millions of dollars to beneficiaries. Hawaii News Now.
State forges ahead with plan to reopen tourism with testing, despite potential loophole. The plan to relax quarantine restrictions and reopen Hawaii’s tourism industry starts in about a month, but many say a big loophole still exists. Hawaii News Now.
Lots Of Questions Surround Hawaii’s Pre-Travel Testing Program. The proposal requires travelers get a COVID-19 test at least three days before departing for Hawaii, creating concerns about who would provide the testing. Civil Beat.
Travel officials work on messaging campaign to inform visitors of state rules. Officials in the tourism industry have about a month to prepare a communication plan for out-of-state visitors to inform them of the changes to the quarantine rules, as the state moves forward with plans to get visitors tested for COVID-19 before they visit. KHON2.
Hawaii residents OK with shopping, not so much with gyms, survey finds. A statewide survey by SMS Research & Marketing Service Inc. released Tuesday found a plurality of respondents — 46% — having visited shopping centers; a much more wait-and-see attitude was expressed toward other services and activities such as hair salons, sit-down restaurants and gyms. Star-Advertiser.
Gender neutral option available for state credentials beginning July 1. The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced that on July 1, 2020, there is a new gender option for State Identification cards, driver’s licenses, and commercial driver’s licenses. KITV4.
Legislation stalls to aid interisland cargo firm Young Brothers. Hawaii’s regulated interisland ocean cargo transportation monopoly is still treading water after a fizzled effort to provide the company, Young Brothers LLC, with public aid. Star-Advertiser.
Lawmakers take up bailout bills as Young Brothers container mishap investigation continues. As the investigation into the loss of cargo containers from a Young Brothers barge transiting to Hilo Harbor continued Tuesday, so did efforts to keep the 120-year-old shipper afloat. West Hawaii Today.
12 of 21 shipping containers still missing. More than half of the containers that fell from a Young Brothers barge north of Hilo last week remain unaccounted for and another sunk as the investigation into the incident continues. Tribune-Herald.
Cargo Containers Removed From Hilo Bay. The US Coast Guard continues its investigation into 21 cargo containers that slipped off the Ho Omaka Hou barge in Hilo Bay on Monday, June 22. Big Island Video News.
Student Press Freedom Bill Dies In Committee. A bill strengthening Hawaii student journalists’ First Amendment protections was near crossing the finish line. Civil Beat.
Lawmakers again move forward on ban of large-capacity rifle magazines. A proposed ban on large- capacity rifle magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is back on track to pass at the state Capitol despite resistance from dozens of gun owners and despite concerns raised by the state attorney general that the ban as proposed is probably unenforceable. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaiian Airlines adds more neighbor island flights. Hawaiian Airlines is increasing neighbor island flights starting Thursday, and again after July 4 to provide more options during the upcoming holiday. KHON2.
Close to 90% of Hawaii’s COVID-19 patients have recovered at home. Statewide, there are 244 intensive care beds. As of Tuesday, 48% were occupied, mostly by non-COVID patients. Meanwhile, 10% of the state’s 459 ventilators are in use. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 18 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises to 917. Hawaii saw 18 new coronavirus cases today as the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 917, state Department of Health officials said in their daily midday count. Star-Advertiser.
VIRUS TRACKER — JUNE 30: 18 New COVID-19 Cases In Hawaii. Most of the new cases were on Oahu. Civil Beat.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Tuesday, June 30: 18 New Cases. The State of Hawaiʻi reports 18 newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide, with most of the new cases identified on Oʻahu. Big Island Video News.
Oahu
Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Tuesday announced plans to revitalize Chinatown, as well as new initiatives to make it cleaner and safer so that people will visit the neighborhood again. Star-Advertiser.
To woo customers back, city announces Chinatown beautification plan. Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants to clean up Chinatown ― again. On Tuesday, he announced several new initiatives to help bring people and business back to the historic neighborhood. Hawaii News Now.
Candidate running for public office claims he's exempt from quarantine, falsely arrested. 61-year-old Michael J. "Kilomana" Danner is running for State Representative of District 49 as a Republican candidate, but two arrests in the past two weeks may have tainted his resume. KITV4.
2 returning Oahu residents arrested for allegedly violating state’s mandatory quarantine. State officials said two Oahu men, both of whom recently returned from trips out of state, are the latest to be arrested for allegedly violating Hawaii’s mandatory, 14-day quarantine. Star-Advertiser.
Two Returning O‘ahu Residents Arrested for Quarantine Violations. A Kaneʻohe man and a Mililani man are the latest people to be arrested by Special Agents from the Department of the Attorney General Investigations Division for violating the state’s current mandatory traveler quarantine. Maui Now.
Lawmakers on the House Finance committee voted to save the state's only work furlough program for women. Earlier in June, the Department of Public Safety announced it would end the program at YWCA Fernhurst due to budget cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. KITV4.
New Complex Area Superintendents For Kauai, Oahu’s West Side. In total, three veteran complex area superintendents are retiring from DOE. Civil Beat.
To help keep virus out and residents safe, a senior living facility turns to tech. At One Kalakaua Senior Living in Makiki, there are strict protocols in place to protect more than 100 staff and nearly 190 residents. The facility also says it’s the first to install high-tech devices with two-levels of screening. Hawaii News Now.
Pedestrians In Hawaii Need More Space. Here’s How To Give It To Them. COVID-19 has more Honolulu residents out walking. ‘Quick Build’ projects could keep it that way. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Feds indict 3 former HCCC guards in beating of former inmate. A federal grand jury indicted three former guards at Hawaii Community Correctional Center for allegedly assaulting an inmate housed at the Hilo jail and attempting to cover up their misconduct. Tribune-Herald.
3 former Hawaii island correctional officers charged for 2015 attack on inmate. Three former correctional officers at Hawaii Community Correctional Center have been charged with assaulting an inmate in 2015 and attempting to cover it up. Star-Advertiser.
Former Hawaii Corrections Officers Indicted For Assault Of Inmate. The defendants are expected to appear before a federal judge Wednesday. Civil Beat.
Former corrections officers indicted for allegedly assaulting a Hilo inmate. An indictment by a federal grand jury has been unsealed in the case of three former corrections officers accused of assaulting an inmate, then trying to cover it up. Hawaii News Now.
Three former corrections officers face federal charges. Three former corrections officers are facing federal charges after prosecutors say they assaulted an inmate. KHON2.
Kaleikini gets tepid endorsement from Senate panel: Hawaiian Homes Commission appointee confirmation proceeds to full Senate. After grilling Michael Kaleikini for about an hour, the Senate Hawaiian Affairs Committee on Tuesday agreed to recommend his confirmation to the Hawaiian Homes Commission to the full Senate. West Hawaii Today.
Kaleikini Nomination To Hawaiian Homes Commission Advances. Mike Kaleikini, a Puna Geothermal Venture executive who is well known in the local business community, will fill the East Hawaiʻi commission seat previously held by Wally Ishibashi. Big Island Video News.
Maui
Maui Tropical Plantation Announces Indefinite Closure. The Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapū announced this morning its indefinite closure amid ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maui Now.
Popular Maui visitor attraction closes .... with dim hopes for reopening. The Maui Tropical Plantation in Waikapu Valley announced Tuesday that it has closed indefinitely. Hawaii News Now.
$10 Per Week Summer Youth Program Offered for Working Families in Maui County. The County of Maui announced a summer youth program in partnership with Maui Family YMCA that begins next Monday, July 6, 2020. Maui Now.
Possible detonation of ordnance off Molokini is raising concerns. State DLNR, DOH asks for public to be patient, informed. Environmentalists, community members and lawmakers have expressed concern over the handling of unexploded WWII ordnance off Molokini and are opposed to detonating the devices in place for fear of possible irreversible damage to coral reefs, ocean life and the island itself. Maui News.
Kauai
Federal money for Kaua‘i Bus. The Kaua‘i Bus has received just over $4 million in federal money as part of a virus-related relief initiative aimed at rural transit operations and maintenance expenses. Garden Island.
Hokuala, Timbers Resort reopen today. Just in time for the long Fourth of July weekend, the Timbers Resort and the Ocean Course at Hokuala announced its opening, effective today. Garden Island.
