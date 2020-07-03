BREAKING: Federal judge rules Hawaii quarantine reasonable during COVID-19 pandemic

|Federal courthouse in Honolulu ©2020 All Hawaii News
Federal judge rules Hawaii’s quarantine is reasonable during coronavirus pandemic. A U.S. judge will not stop Hawaii from enforcing a quarantine on arriving travelers, saying in a ruling that the emergency mandate is reasonable during the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A group of Hawaii, California and Nevada residents tried to stop the quarantine by filing a lawsuit alleging it is unfair and unnecessary. It violates the fundamental right to travel freely, they argued. Associated Press.
