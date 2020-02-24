Reforesting Hawaii, Kealoha allegedly assaulted in family fight, UH medical school may expand to Maui, vacation rentals to be curbed on Lanai, more news from all the Hawaiian islands

|Old growth forest on the Big Island ©2020 All Hawaii News
Legacy Reforestation Initiative Plants a Half Million Native Trees. More than 1,200 acres of former pastureland on both O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island have been reclaimed and returned to native forest. Big Island Now.
Minimum Wage Bill Teed Up For House Vote. If also approved by the Senate and governor, Hawaii’s minimum wage would rise to $13 an hour by 2024. Civil Beat.
Minimum wage hike bill advances, but critics say it’s still not enough. A bill to hike Hawaii’s minimum wage is moving to the full house, but critics say it still falls short of what a person needs to live in the 50th state. Hawaii News Now.
Bill that would boost teachers’ pay moves forward. A proposal that would help improve teacher compensation has passed another hurdle in the state Legislature. Tribune-Herald.
Bill would dramatically expand preschool options in Hawaii. A bill that aims to make “early learning” programs available to all 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds by 2030 received wide support at its first hearing although issues need to be worked out, including funding and staffing given the teacher shortage. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii bill resurfaces to protect medical cannabis cardholders. Lawmakers are taking another crack at a bill to prohibit employers from discriminating against workers who test positive for marijuana if they hold a prescription for cannabis. Star-Advertiser.
Bill raising smoking age to 25 dies in House. A bill to increase the minimum age to purchase tobacco and electronic smoking devices has been snuffed out — but the proposal’s introducer remains hopeful it will move this year. West Hawaii Today.
Airport Authority bill in limbo due to procurement code worries. For the first time in five years, no new bill in the state Legislature will seek to create an independent Hawaii airports corporation. Tribune-Herald.
Kim Coco Iwamoto To Take On Scott Saiki. The community activist is challenging the speaker for his House seat. Civil Beat.
Building A Hawaiian Language Curriculum Classroom By Classroom. As Hawaiian immersion programs soar in popularity, the lack of a common curriculum remains a big challenge. Civil Beat.
A Big Island educator announces his run for an Office of Hawaiian Affairs seat on Sunday afternoon. Joshua Lanakila Mangauil is running for Hawai'i Island Trustee. KITV4.
As global coronavirus outbreak spreads, hoteliers watch for effects in Hawaii. Tourism executives across Hawaii are watching for economic sniffles from the coronavirus, but so far the state is inoculated against its worst effects. Hawaii News Now.
Oahu
HART Employee Reported Improper Use Of Federal Funds In 2015. Worried about financial mismanagement, a HART employee said she was asked to resign when she spoke up. Civil Beat.
Louis Kealoha allegedly assaulted by half brother, an HPD lieutenant. Disgraced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha suffered facial injuries after allegedly being assaulted by his half brother, Andre Peters, an HPD lieutenant. Hawaii News Now.
HPD officer charged in connection with assault on half brother and former police chief Louis Kealoha. A Honolulu police officer has been charged with a misdemeanor in connection with an alleged assault on his half brother, Louis Kealoha, former Honolulu police chief. Star-Advertiser.
Half-brother of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha arrested for alleged abuse. A Honolulu Police Department lieutenant and half-brother of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha has been arrested for the alleged abuse against Kealoha. KHON2.
Hanabusa: I don’t need ‘training wheels’ to serve as Honolulu’s mayor. Hanabusa was elected to the state Senate in 1998 representing Waianae, and previously served as the first female Senate president. She also represented Hawaii in Congress, but lost races for U.S. Senate and governor. Hawaii News Now.
Debate Erupts Anew Over Dillingham Airfield After Two Killed In Small Plane Crash. Dillingham Airfield on Oahu’s North Shore has been closed following a plane crash that killed two people Saturday morning. Hawaii Public Radio.
In light of another Dillingham Airfield tragedy, Sen. Schatz calls for its closure. Uncertainty over the future of Dillingham Airfield has increased in recent weeks. And in light of Saturday’s latest tragedy, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is calling for it to be shut down. Hawaii News Now.
Aviation community mourns 2 longtime pilots. As federal authorities begin investigating Saturday morning’s deadly crash near Dillingham Airfield, those who knew the two men in the plane have started paying tribute to the pair, whom they call experienced pilots and important members of Hawaii’s aviation community. Star-Advertiser.
Family, former aviation colleagues remember 2 killed in Mokuleia plane crash. Hawaiian Airlines, the former company of a pilot who was killed in Saturday’s Mokuleia plane crash, is remembering one of the victim’s lives for his dedication and passion for flying. Hawaii News Now.
Political leaders react to crash and the future of Dillingham Airfield. Politicians express condolences, thanks to rescuers, and opinions on if the airfield should close. KITV4.
Feds plan catastrophe response using huge Kalaeloa Airport hangar. The state is leasing a 105,000-square-foot World War II hangar at Kalaeloa Airport to the federal government for emergency response to catastrophic natural or man-made disasters in the Pacific, with a focus on serving remote locations, including Hawaii and other U.S. interests in the region. Star-Advertiser.
Last Of Japanese Billionaire Genshiro Kawamoto's Kahala Properties Sold. he name Genshiro Kawamoto has been famous in Hawaii since the late 1980s, when the Japanese billionaire was emblematic of a wave of Japanese investment in the islands. He bought 30 homes in Kahala, which then did nothing but sit unoccupied and disintegrating, except for a brief time when he offered them for rent to Native Hawaiian families before scrapping that plan. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii Island
TMT-related bills fail to gain traction. Although the controversy surrounding the Thirty Meter Telescope still looms large over the Big Island community, it has largely left the state Legislature this year. Tribune-Herald.
DLNR: Two Men Caught Taking 550 Tropical Fish In Kawaihae. Two men aboard the vessel “Masako” were cited by DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement at Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor on Thursday, after an inspection allegedly revealed aquarium fishing gear, including a small mesh net, and 550 live tropical fish of various species in the vessel’s hold. Big Island Video News.
Streamlining sign variances: Bill reverses 2004 measure putting council in charge. The public will have less opportunity to weigh in on the size, style and location of roadside signs under a streamlining measure making its way through the County Council. West Hawaii Today.
Study examines coastal erosion, drawbacks of standard setback requirements. Research on the Big Island’s coastal erosion, led by a University of Hawaii at Hilo graduate student, is being used to shape county planning policies. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
UH Considers Expanding Medical School to Maui Amid Doctor Shortage. To combat Hawai’i’s worsening physician shortage, the University of Hawai’i is proposing to expand its John A. Burns School of Medicine to Maui. Maui Now.
Proposed satellite medical school on Maui could narrow gap between supply and demand. The gap between supply and demand for doctors in Hawaii has grown by 65% since 2010, reaching 507 full-time equivalent positions in 2019, according to the latest report from the Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project, issued in December. Star-Advertiser.
UH seeks medical school expansion to Maui. Proposal to expand the University of Hawai'i John A. Burns School of Medicine to Maui to help tackle the state's worsening physician shortage. KITV4.
Hokama Introduces Moratorium for Transient Accommodation Permits on Lana‘i. Councilmember Riki Hokama introduced legislation to establish a moratorium on transient accommodation permits on the island of Lanaʻi, where no limits are currently established. Maui Now.
Tapestry to hang again on Council Chambers wall. A tapestry of the Maui County Seal, which was removed last year by former Chairwoman Kelly King over the objections of some members, will be returning to the Maui County Council Chambers following a vote by the members Friday. Maui News.
Kauai
Akana is Kaua‘i DOCARE chief. Kaua‘i-born Brad “Kipi” Akana is the new Kaua‘i branch chief of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement. Garden Island.
16-month closure planned for Princeville Resort. The Princeville Resort, expected to close for renovations on May 1, has announced it plans to reopen as 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in November 2021. Garden Island.
Lanai
