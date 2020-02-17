Hawaii visitors spending less, lawmakers consider taxing REITs, Pearl Harbor survivor Stratton dies, coronavirus worries intensify, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Waikiki shoppers ©2020 All Hawaii News
Hawaii pension fund surpasses gains benchmarks. Hawaii’s largest public pension fund rode the U.S. bull market to a strong finish during the final three months of 2019. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Lawmakers Again Considering Taxing Income On REITs. Similar legislation was vetoed by Gov. David Ige in 2019, who warned that it would hurt investment in the islands. Civil Beat.
OHA’s argument to withhold documents from state auditor goes to court. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is taking its fight over internal memos to court. At stake is $3 million that are being withheld until an audit is complete. Hawaii News Now.
Delta warns those who flew with pair infected with new coronavirus. Delta Airlines is contacting passengers who were aboard a flight from Honolulu to Nagoya, Japan, that was carrying a Japanese man and his wife who were later diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Star-Advertiser.
DOH: Wife Of Japanese Tourist With Coronavirus Falls Ill. The wife of a Japanese tourist who came down with coronavirus symptoms while on a Hawaii vacation has also fallen sick with the illness, the Hawaii health department confirmed Saturday. Hawaii Public Radio.
Don Stratton, 1 of 3 remaining crew from USS Arizona, dies at 97. Don Stratton, who escaped a burning USS Arizona by making a harrowing hand-over-hand climb across a rope to an adjacent ship on Dec. 7, 1941, died Saturday, leaving just two living survivors of the famed battleship. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Merchants say it’s safe to shop, eat in Chinatown. Merchants say it’s safe to shop, eat in Chinatown. Star-Advertiser.
Honolulu Mayor and Chinatown community address Coronavirus concerns. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell along with several city agencies as well as leaders from the Chinese business community addressed concerns about the impact of the Coronavirus in Chinatown. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
Hawaii Police Shootings Review Board Finally Releases Its First Decision. The case involved the shooting death of Justin Waiki, who was being pursued in connection with the murder of a Big Island police officer. Civil Beat.
Implementation of Maunakea rules could take 6-12 months. Although Gov. David Ige approved the University of Hawaii’s new administrative rules governing Maunakea in January, it could still take a year before all of those rules can be implemented. Tribune-Herald.
Police actions to potholes: County pays claims. From potholes to police actions, Hawaii County paid out more than $104,000 last year in small claims to people saying they suffered damage from something the county did. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Japanese visitor with coronavirus visited Maui. Health officials: Risk low because he was asymptomatic here. Maui News.
Farmers look to grow community, culture in Waikapu. Early talks plan hale ku'i for poi pounding, relationship building. Maui News.
Kauai
Gearing up to ban plastic. The County Council and the administration of Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami will move this week to ban sale and use of polystyrene foam food containers — often known informally as Styrofoam — making Kaua‘i the last county in the Hawai‘i to do so. Garden Island.
