USS Daniel Inouye tours Hawaiian Islands, civil rights complaints prompt changes to unemployment application, Aloha Stadium demolition planned for 2023, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

USS Daniel Inouye passes by East Hawaii. The future USS Daniel Inouye, or DDG 118, cruised off the coast of East Hawaii on Tuesday morning as it headed toward Oahu. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer — named in honor of the late U.S. senator from Hawaii and World War II Medal of Honor recipient — left General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, on Oct. 4. en route to its home port, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Oahu. Tribune-Herald. Big Island Now.
How Police Overtime Leaves Taxpayers On The Hook For Jacked Up Pensions. State lawmakers cracked down on pension spiking in 2012 – but only for new employees. The old-timers continue to stick taxpayers with ever-growing bills from the state pension system. Civil Beat.
Come January, Hawaii residents will be allowed to carry Tasers in public. With Hawaii residents soon allowed to carry Tasers in public, some say it’s a good tool for self-defense but others worry they could fall into the wrong hands. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii To Update Unemployment Application After Federal Investigation. The state agreed to provide better access to limited English speakers and non-citizens after five filed civil rights complaints. Civil Beat.
Scientists partnered with local fishermen find Hawaiʻi's bottomfish are not being overfished. Every year for the last decade, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration join Hawaiʻi fishermen like Clay Tam to measure the abundance of bottomfish like the ʻopakapaka, hāpuʻupuʻu, and five other species known as the “Deep 7.” Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii recruiting conservation and resources enforcement officers statewide. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources announced Monday it is looking for new recruits for its Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement to expand its force statewide. Star-Advertiser. Tribune-Herald.
$365M Released For School, Airport, Hospital Infrastructure. The capital improvement projects were approved and appropriated by the Hawaii Legislature. Civil Beat.
Agency charged with protecting at-risk keiki grappling with funding issues, staff shortages. State Rep. Ryan Yamane, chair of the Health, Human Services and Homelessness Committee, said he already has met with leadership from Child Welfare Services and the Hawaii Department of Human Services. Hawaii News Now.
Kupuna advocates overjoyed after federal guidelines OK nursing home visits. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency which oversees Hawaii’s nearly 50 nursing homes, said “visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times.” Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 63 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 85,948. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 33 new cases on Oahu,14 on Hawaii Island, seven on Maui, four on Kauai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Demolition of Aloha Stadium possible in early 2023. Aloha Stadium could come down in early 2023, based on a new state expectation for having a private developer replace the largely condemned facility in Halawa with a smaller arena. Star-Advertiser.
How Honolulu’s Rail Compares to Other Federally Funded Projects. It’s common for rail projects to have cost overruns, but few are as large as Honolulu's. Hawaii Business magazine.
The project to replace the rail line’s wheels will take a year. Price tag? Unknown. In an ongoing setback for the embattled Honolulu rail project, there are lingering issues with the wheels, which are too small for the width of the track. Hawaii News Now. KHON2.
Amendment would add to Honolulu affordable-housing fund. The Honolulu City Council is considering a charter amendment that would increase the share of property tax revenue allocated to the city’s affordable-housing fund. Star-Advertiser.
Are Tiny Homes The Answer To Homelessness? Hawaii Is Giving Them A Try. Located on Yorktown Street, a strip with other transitional housing facilities and shelters, the homes will be rented for at least $500 per month, including utilities. However, residents must share restroom, laundry and shower facilities as well as a kitchen, which are located in a 2,800-square-feet community center that also includes a medical clinic, a community lounge and storage. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KHON2. KITV4.
Wahiawa charter school vows to fight commission’s enrollment ruling. Officials at a Wahiawa public charter school said they plan to fight back against a decision by the Hawaii State Public Charter School Commission that would result in the loss of more than $1 million in state funding. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Council gets EPIC update; permits backlog could be cleared by February, Rodenhurst says. Hawaii County should be able to work through a massive backlog of building permit applications by the second quarter of next year, county officials said Tuesday. Tribune-Herald.
Herbicide ban 2.0: Bill looks to end use of glyphosate-based pesticides at parks and rec facilities. Bill 91, introduced by Kona Councilwoman Rebecca Villegas, is intended to reduce the use of the broad-spectrum systemic herbicide by county workers at Hawaii County Parks and Recreation facilities across the Big Island. West Hawaii Today.
County hopes to allow trailers at certain transfer stations by March. Since the Hawaii County Department of Environmental Management announced in April that all trailers and dump beds would be prohibited at all Big Island transfer stations, residents and County Council members have urged the department to reconsider. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Some say certificate of need stands in way of local hospitals. For years, lack of funding has held back a hospital that would bring the West Maui community better access to health care and has been talked about and pursued for over two decades. But there’s another barrier the project faced early on, and that other health care facilities have struggled to overcome — Hawaii’s “certificate-of-need” laws. Maui News.
Hawaii Department of Transportation receives federal grant for Honoapiilani Highway work on Maui. Hawaii will receive $22 million in new federal funding to help offset the estimated $90 million in design and construction costs to realign 4.5 miles of Honoapiilani Highway vulnerable to sea-level rise and coastal erosion. Star-Advertiser.
Lifeguard Services Restored at Oneloa “Big Beach” in Mākena. Lifeguard towers at Oneloa “Big Beach” in Mākena have resumed operations as of this morning. Maui Now.
Kauai
Future USS Daniel Inouye passing Kaua‘i today. The new Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is scheduled to pass Nawiliwili Harbor at 8 a.m. today, before being commissioned on Dec. 8, one day after the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Commemoration. Garden Island.
KIFB gets holiday push. The KIFB also launched its holiday food drive to help with the community demand that sees more than 150 food packages for families go out on its weekly emergency food distributions. Garden Island.
