Looser COVID restrictions coming for the holidays, nightclubs sue, alleging anti-LGBTQ+ bias, Kauai begins special election for prosecutor, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Ige Says He’ll Announce Looser Covid Restrictions Before Thanksgiving. Indoor mask mandates and the Safe Travels program are expected to stay in place. Civil Beat.
As he prepares to ease restrictions, Ige pushes back against efforts to limit his emergency powers. Gov. David Ige says he will be easing restrictions this week with a new emergency proclamation, but is discouraging lawmakers from limiting his emergency powers. The latest pandemic emergency proclamation expires Nov. 30 — 20 months after the governor’s first one. Hawaii News Now.
Ige urges parents to vaccinate keiki. Gov. David Ige said Monday about 14% of children ages 5 to 11 statewide have received at least one shot of vaccine to inoculate them against the novel coronavirus. Tribune-Herald.
Rescued monk seal dies after 5-week battle with parasitic disease spread in cat feces. ‘Kolohe’ the monk seal dies after battle with a parasitic disease. Toxoplasmosis has claimed the life of another treasured Hawaiian monk seal. Toxoplasmosis is a parasite carried by cats that impacts vital organs. Hawaii News Now. KITV4. Star-Advertiser.
Period poverty in Hawaiʻi: some students use newspapers and plants in place of period products. A new report shows a high level of inequity in access to menstrual products in the state. The Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women and the nonprofit organization Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi surveyed nearly 400 individuals. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii sees 92 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 86,939. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 48 new cases on Oahu, 19 on Maui, 13 on Hawaii Island, and 12 on Kauai. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Key areas of Hawaii Kai would be drawn out of district under new election maps plan. Controversy over the state’s proposed voter redistricting plan has now moved to Hawaii Kai. Community leaders are upset the area’s only high school and more could be put in another district. Hawaii News Now.
HART Board approves $645M budget for fiscal year 2023. The budget calls for about $645 million in spending, plus a new appropriation request of nearly $1.7 billion for construction of the line through the so-called City Center from Middle Street to Ala Moana Center. Hawaii Public Radio.
The Prosecution Of Police Misconduct Cases Essentially Stopped During The Pandemic. More than 500 complaints were made against HPD employees last year, leading to recommendations for dozens of firings and suspensions. Civil Beat.
Man locked up in Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity files federal lawsuit. A formerly homeless man who ended up in a mental institution for more than two years because of mistaken identity is suing the state and various Honolulu police officers, Hawaii public defenders and doctors. Associated Press. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Club owners allege anti-LGBTQ+ bias. Honolulu LGBTQ nightclub 'Scarlet' files federal discrimination suit against state, county. The owners of a nightclub and a guide to the islands catering to the LGBTQ+ community filed a federal lawsuit alleging anti-gay discrimination by investigators with the Honolulu Liquor Commission and the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Regulated Industries Complaints Office. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. Hawaii News Now.
Odor from Red Hill fuel release sparks 911 calls. The smell of fuel around the neighborhoods of Foster Village and Aliamanu on Saturday night, near the site of a fuel spill from the Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility, was strong enough that several residents called 911 and multiple units from the Honolulu Fire Department and Federal Fire Department responded. Star-Advertiser.
Fishpond restoration unearths surprising find: A child’s hidden grave from a century ago. The non-profit Hui O Ho’ohonua’s restoration of the fishponds at Honouliuli stream in Ewa Beach recently took an unexpected turn. Hawaii News Now.
Abuse reported years before Isabella Kalua’s death. Honolulu police documented allegations of abuse of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua but took no action when Child Welfare Services received a report in 2019 that the girl was being beaten and starved by her foster parents — more than two years before she is believed to have died. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Free, Reef-Friendly Sunscreen Now At Waialae Section Of Hāpuna. The first non-chemical sunscreen dispenser in a Hawai‘i State Park was unveiled this week at the Waialae section of Hāpuna State Recreation Area. Big Island Video News.
Renovated, Expanded Na´alehu Public Library Re-Opens to Public. Following a two-year construction project, the library has grown from a 775 square-foot “portable” structure to a 1,676 square-foot library to better meet the needs of the community. Big Island Now.
Three complete hospice nurse residency. Hawaii Care Choices celebrated a milestone as they graduated three students from the state’s first hospice nurse residency program on Monday morning. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Tax relief is on the way for longtime Maui families struggling with steep hikes in property taxes. The Maui County Council unanimously approved Friday the ʻāina kupuna bill. The measure would amend the county tax code to allow Maui County families who have held onto their land for more than 80 years to dedicate that property as ʻāina kupuna, or ancestral land. Hawaii Public Radio.
Maui residents getting a say in how the county reforms its police department. As Maui’s troubled police department is getting new leadership, there is also a push for permanent changes. Community members have submitted revisions to the Maui Charter Commission that could end up on next year’s ballot. Hawaii News Now.
Webinar to Address Discontinuation of Immigrant Benefit Assistance. The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns, Immigrant Services Division, will host a webinar from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, to address the division’s discontinuation of immigrant benefit services and other services that will continue. Maui Now.
Maui dermatologist pushes back against new proposed sunscreen ban. Maui Dermatologist Dr. George Martin says that the study finding marine harm used too much of the compounds in sunscreen. KHON2.
Youth club seeks to develop permanent space in Paukukalo. Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui’s proposed project open to public comment. Maui News.
Kauai
Kauaʻi County deploys ballot drop boxes for prosecuting attorney special election. Kauaʻi County started deploying ballot drop boxes Monday for its special primary election to choose the county’s next prosecuting attorney. Justin Kollar stepped down as county prosecutor earlier this year — resulting in a special election to determine his replacement. Hawaii Public Radio.
“Deep Seven” survey captains, scientists meet tonight. The fishers and scientists behind the annual Bottomfish Fishery Independent Survey (BFISH) will hold their second meeting of the autumn tonight, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Garden Island.
