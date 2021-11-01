Ige headed to Glasgow for climate change conference, Kamehameha Schools contact tracing draws Maui resistance, Honolulu lifeguard shortage closes beaches, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Gov. David Ige
Gov. David Ige among governors to join U.N. climate talks. At least a half-dozen state governors, including Hawaii Gov. David Ige, plan to attend parts of the United Nations’ climate change conference in Glasgow, known as COP26, that started Sunday and runs through Nov. 12. Ige will lead a delegation that includes Suzanne Case, director of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Scott Glenn, head of the Hawaii State Energy Office. Star-Advertiser.
Senate Confirms Six Judicial Appointments. The Hawaiʻi State Senate voted to confirm the Governor’s Circuit Court appointments of Clarissa Y. Malinao, Kevin T. Morikone and Shanlyn A.S. Park to the First Circuit Court – Oʻahu; Kirstin M. Hamman to the Second Circuit Court – Maui; and Wendy M. DeWeese to the Third Circuit Court – Hawaiʻi Island. In addition, the Senate also confirmed the Chief Justice’s appointment of Kimberly B.M. Taniyama to the District Court of the Third Circuit – Hawaiʻi Island. Maui Now.
Should A Pilot Program To Expand Homeless Services In Hawaii Be Extended? Ohana Zones funding has helped transition 1,100 homeless people into permanent housing. Civil Beat.
Teacher vacancies ease in Hawaii, but substitutes are hard to find. Hawaii’s chronic classroom teacher shortage has eased this year to levels not seen in decades, tied in part to a declining student population as well as new and improved efforts to recruit teachers, according to the state Department of Education. Star-Advertiser.
Experts Say Covid-19 May Never Go Away, But It’s Becoming Manageable. Some think Hawaii is through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic but health officials urge caution as the virus becomes endemic. Civil Beat.
Hawaii records 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, 152 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 56 new cases on Oahu, 33 on Hawaii Island, 22 on Maui, 14 on Kauai and 27 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Resistance mounts to Hawaii's COVID-19 rules. Endemic or not, there are signs of growing weariness when it comes to restrictions, with even health care leaders warning earlier this month of the related social and economic toll. Star-Advertiser.
Some Oahu sports parents want COVID-19 protocols gone. As indoor and outdoor events prepare to operate at hundred percent capacity on O'ahu this week, some sports parents say more needs to be done to get back to normal. KITV4.
Following city’s green light, industry pros are already seeing big interest for large events. With live events back on across Oahu, the calendar is already filling up for industry professionals. Hawaii News Now.
Honolulu Ocean Safety prepping for busy winter season amid staffing issues. Honolulu Ocean Safety said they are prepping for a busy winter surf season with more visitors and more people in the water, but the season comes as the department faces staffing issues. These issues have resulted in lifeguard towers being closed at any given time across Oahu. KHON2.
Officials report 31 possible sea turtle nests near Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Scientists at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii say there’s a good chance you may see a Hawaiian green sea turtle out for a swim near the base. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
County gyms, community centers to reopen today. All Hawaii County gymnasiums and community centers reopen to the public today after being closed for more than a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Leftover money: $52.7 million fund balance carried forward to next year. The fund balance — money not spent in the previous year that’s carried over to the new budget year that began July 1 — is higher than usual because of an infusion of federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and because some county obligations were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. West Hawaii Today.
Roth: building permit reviews to be expedited. As the county administration struggles with a backlog of more than 1,500 building permit applications stuck in its new computerized EPIC system, contractors and County Council members have more questions than answers following a statement from Mayor Mitch Roth that certain permit reviews will be “expedited.” West Hawaii Today.
Another delay for Kalanianaole: New estimated completion date for roadwork is August 2022. One lane of Kalanianaole Avenue, the primary access road to Keaukaha and King’s Landing, has been partially closed for road construction since 2018. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Contact tracing device plans at Maui school spur protests. Students will have to wear lanyards that have COVID-19 exposure alerts. Saying the move came without consent, some Maui parents are opposing a plan by Kamehameha Schools to make students wear tech devices that will alert users of possible COVID-19 exposure. Maui News.
County to add more pickleball courts amid struggle for space. Tennis and pickleball players say there’s not enough to go around. Maui News.
In Maui County, axis deer are taking feed from livestock and causing crashes. Lawmakers want Ige to act. State leaders are calling for additional action to help manage the axis deer population in Maui County. Hawaii News Now.
Local Blogger Makes Authorial Debut with “Maui 2021 and Beyond”. Liza Pierce, local blogger and creator of A Maui Blog, recently debuted her first book, “Maui 2021 and Beyond: Your Simple Guide to Enjoying Your Maui Vacation During and After COVID-19 Pandemic,” a timely and relevant guidebook for travelers who plan to visit Maui in the COVID-19 era. Maui Now.
Kauai
Beachgoer puts up fence protecting Po‘ipu honu. Tom Hennessy hopes to eventually collaborate with government officials, nearby monk-seal volunteers or community members to create a formal, more-durable barrier system. Garden Island.
New Kapa‘a fire truck quickly useful. The new brushfire truck at the Kaua‘i Fire Department Kapa‘a fire station was put into necessary service before it was even blessed last week, and proved instrumental in controlling and finally extinguishing a pesky brush fire in Anahola that started Tuesday and was not fully extinguished until Wednesday night. Garden Island.
