HECO to increase charging stations, Honolulu pauses vax requirement for public transit, former Kauai councilman to change plea in federal case, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

Hawaiian Electric proposes more EV public charging stations, lower charging rates. Hawaiian Electric proposes to install and operate some 150 single-port DC fast-charging stations and 150 dual-port Level 2 charging stations at roughly 75 sites from 2023 through 2030. Star-Advertiser. Maui Now.
Lottery opens for invitations to ceremonies for 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is on Tuesday, Dec. 7. KHON2.
Federal detention center adequately staffed, government says. The Federal Detention Center Honolulu has adequate staffing to maintain order and the proper policies to keep inmates and workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Star-Advertiser.
A Top Hawaii Prison Official Faces An Internal Affairs Investigation. The state Department of Public Safety has opened an internal affairs investigation into actions taken by its Departmental Human Resources Officer Shelley Nobriga Harrington, a longtime correctional system administrator who allegedly pressured a subordinate to change an investigation report. Civil Beat.
Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher. Hilton Raethel, CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said that vaccinated people represent 10 to 12% of all COVID hospitalizations in the state. But he said they have much more positive outcomes. Hawaii News Now.
Superintendent: 91% of student-athletes at Hawaii public schools are vaccinated. Meanwhile, 543 athletes have been approved for religious exemptions. Those students must test twice a week in order to continue to play. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 69 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 84,364. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 34 cases on Oahu, 12 on Hawaii Island, nine each on Maui and Kauai, and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Operator of TheBus, TheHandi-Van pauses its employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Oʻahu Transit Services, which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van, quietly put its employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate on pause last month. Hawaii Public Radio.
New ‘citizen suit’ takes aim at aging Red Hill fuel tanks. The Wai Ola Alliance, an “environmentally and culturally focused” community group, said it’s issuing a 90-day notice of its intent to sue the Navy in federal court to speed up major repairs to the Red Hill fuel farm. Star-Advertiser.
Mark Howland appointed to the HART Board of Directors. The Board of Directors for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has chosen a new member for the panel. Mark Howland is a principal with WHALE Environmental Services, a firm that specializes in natural resource planning and environmental consultation. Hawaii Public Radio.
City and County of Honolulu installs traffic circle at Waiola and Wiliwili streets in McCully. The city has installed a new traffic circle at an intersection in a McCully neighborhood as part of the “Slow Streets” project to curb speeding. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Kewalo Boat Owners Say Howard Hughes Project Is Raining Dust And Dirt. Though there’s no proof the construction project is the culprit, Howard Hughes isn’t required to say how much it’s releasing into storm drains. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
‘We’re getting close’: Mayor hopeful indoor gathering limits can soon be increased. Roth said Monday he is hopeful that indoor gathering sizes can increase soon, but declined to offer a prediction for when that might happen. Tribune-Herald.
Just a little around the edges: Redistricting Commission looking at incremental changes. Less is more, a panel tasked with redrawing County Council district maps to accommodate population changes seemed to agree Thursday after spending hours analyzing a variety of proposed maps. West Hawaii Today.
Maui
Lawsuit Challenges Maui County Homeless Sweep. The county said it would make shelter beds available prior to moving homeless people from the area in September but the lawsuit says adequate space was not provided. Civil Beat.
New Police Chief Wants To Import Successful Las Vegas Programs To Maui. John Pelletier wants to use community policing programs and revamping oversight of use-of-force incidents to improve relations in Maui. Civil Beat.
What does regenerative tourism look like? A fledgling program on Maui might hold the answer. Maui Visitors Bureau is trying a new program, Malama Hawaii, where tourists can redeem an incentive such as a free night stay or a hotel credit when they volunteer at a participating nonprofit. Hawaii News Now.
Hilton Grand Vacations’ Maui Bay Villas Unveils its First 31 Units in Soft Opening. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. announced the soft opening of its brand-new oceanfront property, Maui Bay Villas by Hilton Grand Vacations in Kīhei. Located on Maui’s southwest coast, the all-suite luxury resort marks HGV’s first location on the island and 10th property in Hawaiʻi. Maui Now.
Kauai
Former Kauai Councilman Arthur Brun to change plea in federal court. Court documents did not indicate what the plea will be changed to. He previously plead not guilty to drug and firearms charges in a 2020 indictment. KHON2.
DLNR sweeps Wailua encampment. A homeless encampment on state conservation lands that contained dozens of people was dismantled on Monday, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Garden Island. KITV4.
County preps for keiki vaccinations. Approval for the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 is getting closer, and the county is preparing. Garden Island.
