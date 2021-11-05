Hawaii Supreme Court strikes down 'gut and replace' practice, U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approves Connor as U.S. Attorney, $800M could come to Thirty Meter Telescope following new report, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii Supreme Court ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii Supreme Court strikes down ‘gut and replace’ legislative lawmaking practice. The state Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the legislative lawmaking practice known as “gut and replace,” ruling that the Legislature is required to hold three separate hearings in both the House and the Senate after a bill no longer resembles its original intent. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Associated Press.
Senate Judiciary approves Clare Connors as U.S. attorney for Hawaii. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee today approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Clare Connors to be the next U.S. attorney for Hawaii. The nomination now goes to the full Senate. Associated Press. Hawaii News Now.
The DOE Hopes A New Campaign Will Help Recruit Teachers To Hawaii. The goal isn’t only getting teachers to the islands but also persuading them to stay by providing mentors and facts about the high cost of living. Civil Beat.
Wespac’s Fight Against Marine Monuments Is All About Protecting The Fishing Industry. The council’s leaders have done everything they can to stop presidents from creating monuments in the Pacific. Members of Congress have put forward a way to curb the lobbying. Civil Beat.
Advocates: Court Deal A Win For Endangered ‘I‘iwi Bird. The deal announced in U.S. District Court on Thursday comes after the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit to compel the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to designate that critical ‘i‘iwi habitat. Civil Beat.
Alexander & Baldwin Inc. doubles profit amid improving economy. Honolulu-based Alexander & Baldwin Inc. on Thursday reported earning $6.5 million in the July-September period, up from $3.2 million in the same quarter of 2020. Star-Advertiser.
Will proof of COVID vaccination be required for young children in Hawaii? Now that COVID vaccines for kids aged five to 11 are available, the governor’s office said the focus is on getting them vaccinated. Then, proof of vaccination for this age bracket will follow, but there is no timeline or plan on when that will happen. KHON2.
Impact of new federal COVID-19 vaccine rule not as severe in Hawaii. The emergency rule announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration applies to private employers with at least 100 workers, and will require these businesses to ensure all employees on the job either are fully vaccinated or get tested at least weekly and wear a face covering at work. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii records 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, 112 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 57 new cases on Oahu, 28 on Hawaii Island, 18 on Maui, 7 on Kauai and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Honolulu Issues New Proposal To Crack Down On Short-Term Rentals. Under the new bill, some people will be allowed to stay in short-term vacation units for less than 180 days, including full-time students and temporary medical workers. Civil Beat.
Honolulu to open driver licensing centers on Saturdays to help ease backlog. The city is opening two busy driver licensing centers on Saturdays through the end of the year to accommodate the backlog of customers needing services. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii News Now.
Trace levels of contaminants detected in two Oahu drinking water sources. State health officials said trace levels of contaminants have been detected in water samples collected at two Oahu drinking water sources, but remain safe to drink. Star-Advertiser. Hawaii Public Radio. KITV4.
West Oʻahu residents and visitors have more care options during a medical emergency. Starting this week, West O‘ahu residents and visitors will have more options when they have a medical emergency. An ambulance can take a patient to the Straub Kapolei Clinic and Urgent Care Center at Ka Makana Ali‘i if suitable. Hawaii Public Radio.
COVID vaccine for pets coming soon; Honolulu zoo waiting on permits for experimental shot. The death of the 13-year-old African male lion Ekundu at the Honolulu Zoo in mid-October has some people asking when the COVID vaccine will be available for their animals. KHON2.
Large cruise ship from Los Angeles to dock at Honolulu Harbor. The state Department of Transportation said the Royal Princess will dock on Saturday and depart on Sunday to refuel and for provisions. The ship is coming from Los Angeles and has 177 crew members on board — all of whom are vaccinated. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii Island
Thirty Meter Telescope gets juice from federal report recommending additional funds. The Thirty Meter Telescope scored a significant victory Thursday when a federal report ranked the proposed cutting-edge observatory and its U.S.-led cousin, the Giant Magellan Telescope, planned for Chile, among its top priorities for U.S. government funding. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Tribune-Herald.
Could take ‘four or five years’ for TMT to receive funding. Despite a strong recommendation that the federal government provide funding to the Thirty Meter Telescope, it likely will take at least “four or five years” before that project receives the money. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Housing list to prioritize locals draws concerns. An affordable housing list aimed at getting more local people into homes and giving priority to longer-term Maui residents is drawing concern from the development community and the county department that would potentially oversee it. Maui News.
The Anatomy of a Land Development: How a Housing Proposal in Waiehu Came About. The Waiehu project, a partnership between the California-based Highridge Costa and Maui Economic Opportunity, will consist of 120 multi-family residential units, housed in 13 two-story buildings, including 28 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units, and 32 three-bedroom units, as well as a 3,477 square foot non-profit building, a 3,231 square foot clubhouse, landscaping, and related improvements. Maui Now.
Maui Public Health Rules to be Revised in Accordance with Ige’s Executive Order. Governor David Ige’s office has asked Mayor Michael Victorino to amend his recent request to revise Maui County’s emergency public health rules to conform with the Governor’s Executive Order #21-08 announced yesterday, that will go into effect on Nov. 12. Maui Now.
Traffic debate grows over multi-lane roundabout to be built on busy Maui highway. Plans are underway for the state’s first multiple-lane roundabout. It will be located at the entrance of the new Kihei High School on Piilani Highway in South Maui. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i County Council moves cesspool bill forward. A county program to utilize over $1 million in forgivable loans to covert or close existing cesspools is one step closer to becoming law. Garden Island.
DLNR calls on riders to stop illegally driving, biking through state land on Kauai. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a warning to dirt bike and ATV riders who have been racing through state land on Kauai. Officials said riders have been illegally driving and biking in the the area between Kokee State Park and Kekaha on both sides of Highway 552. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Symposium will dive into mysteries of humpback whales. The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary will hold its first-ever research symposium today and Friday, one month after Kaua‘i boaters spied the first whales of the season off the Na Pali Coast. Garden Island.
