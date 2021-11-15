Hawaii scores highly for coastal protection, Honolulu mulls massive law enforcement, first responder campus, Zuckerberg donates $4.9M to Kauai Habitat for Humanity, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Hawaii shoreline ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii gets a ‘B’ for coastal protection in Surfrider Foundation’s national report. The Surfrider Foundation’s 2021 State of the Beach Report gives Hawaii a grade of “B,” moving up from the “C” it received last year and ranking better than 67% of the coastal states surveyed, the national nonprofit environmental group announced last week. Star-Advertiser.
Future USS Daniel Inouye to Pass by Hawaiian Islands on its Way to Homeport on Oʻahu. The future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) is scheduled to arrive at its new homeport, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Thursday, Nov. 18, following a two-day voyage around the Hawaiian Islands. Big Island Now.
More French visitors expected in Hawaii. With travel restrictions still in place by the Japanese government, some believe it's the French that could soon provide an economic boost to the Aloha state. KITV4.
Attorney: Lawsuit over alarming spread of COVID in Hawaii prisons prompted change. Civil rights attorneys said a recent settlement of a lawsuit over the spread of COVID in the state’s prison system is starting to pay off. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii libraries seek upgrade in security following coronavirus pandemic crime wave. Hawaii’s 51-branch public library system is looking to beef up security following a rough patch of vandalism and violent confrontations including an attempted kidnapping. Star-Advertiser.
Gary Gill Returns To Politics In Bid For State House. The former Honolulu City Council chair is seeking to fill the seat held by Sylvia Luke. Civil Beat.
Troubled United Public Workers Union Holds A Pivotal Election. Amid an ongoing federal investigation, members of one of the most influential unions in Hawaii are electing a new state director. Civil Beat.
Kaiser Strike Averted After Workers, Company Reach Agreement. The national health care company Kaiser Permanente concluded contract negotiations with unions representing nearly 50,000 employees nationally, including more than 1,800 employees in Hawaii. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Hawaii Says 93% Of Those Who Died Of Covid Through September Weren’t Vaccinated. Newly released data on breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths shows they’re especially rare for people younger than 60. Civil Beat. Garden Island.
Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 81 additional infections. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 42 new cases on Oahu, eight on Hawaii Island, 16 on Maui, six on Kauai and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Dream campus envisioned for 19 government agencies on Oahu. The First Responder Technology Campus is being planned to be built on 243 acres of former agriculture land in Mililani. The complex will be an operations and training base. It is envisioned to include office space, classrooms, an auditorium, lodging for visitors and apartments for employees. The project could begin next year and take 15 years to complete. Star-Advertiser.
Why Isn’t Affordable Housing In Kakaako More Affordable? The trendy Honolulu neighborhood is a designated special “community development district.” But critics say it has done little to ease the island’s affordable housing crisis. Civil Beat.
Fewer visitors to Oahu in 2020 did not cause significant drop in electricity, water and sewer consumption. Based on the Oahu numbers, state Chief Economist Eugene Tian extrapolated that if tourism were completely shut down in the state, statewide electricity sales in terms of dollars would decrease by only 14.7%, while water charges would only decrease by 10.7%. Star-Advertiser.
Condominium owners face steep costs to comply with fire safety measures. A bill under consideration by the Honolulu City Council would extend the deadline for condominiums to install fire sprinklers to 2033 — three years beyond the current deadline established in response to the deadly 2017 Marco Polo fire. Star-Advertiser.
Hawaii Island
Radio telescopes could be built on Big Island. Three additional radio telescopes could be built on the Big Island as part of a nationwide telescope array. Tribune-Herald.
Stanford Carr slated to build workforce housing at Waikoloa. Developer Stanford Carr has been selected to partner with Waikoloa Land Co. to build the workforce housing component of a residential and timeshare project coming before the Leeward Planning Commission next week. West Hawaii Today.
County approves master plan for Hilo mixed-use development. The development, on 171.5 acres of land between Komohana and Mohouli streets, has been on the drawing board since 2009. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
ACLU sues Maui County over homeless encampment sweep, claims violation of constitutional rights. Maui officials said concerns regarding health, safety, access, and wildlife in the Kanahā Beach area led to the action. Hawaii Public Radio.
State’s largest solar project gets green light. Kuihelani Solar would cover nearly 450 acres in Central Maui. Noting the reduction in fossil fuels, greenhouse gases and electricity costs, the Maui Planning Commission gave the state’s largest solar photovoltaic project the green light for development in Central Maui. Maui News.
Endangered ‘Akikiki Birds to Travel from Kaua’i to Maui to Join Breeding Program. The interisland transfer of Halehaha’s remaining ‘akikiki is intended to be a temporary reprieve while biologists work to restore the birds’ forest habitat. Maui Now.
Kauai
DOH raises alarms after at least 36 COVID cases linked to Kauai church. Officials are urging the congregation of King’s Chapel in Nawiliwili to participate in virtual services and to avoid in-person church activities until the cluster is contained. The state said anyone who attended the church’s Halloween “Trunk or Treat” event or youth group activities are encouraged to get tested for COVID. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Kauaʻi to use old irrigation system to store electric power. Kauaʻi’s electric utility plans to use an irrigation system dating to sugar plantation days to help store solar power for use at night. Officials say the project will provide about one-quarter of Kauaʻi’s energy needs and allow the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative to obtain 80% of its power from renewable sources by 2025. Associated Press.
$40 million restoration of a Kauai bridge completed after three years. Drivers going through Kauai’s historic Hanapepe Town will be routed onto the new Hanapepe River Bridge starting around noon Monday. Hawaii News Now.
Chan, Zuckerberg donate $4.85M to Kaua‘i Habitat for Humanity. The Chan Zuckerberg Kaua‘i Community Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation have awarded $4.85 million in grants to the Kaua‘i Habitat for Humanity to be used toward the construction of affordable housing units in Kaua‘i Habitat’s Waimea Huakai subdivision, Anahola, and the upcoming Kauhale O Waipouli project. Garden Island.
Free Marine Wildlife identification posters available at public libraries. The posters were distributed at four sites around the island were made available for families and individuals, despite the Kaua‘i Ocean Discovery remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Garden Island.
