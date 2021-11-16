Hawaii awaits $2.8B for infrastructure, Bezos, Oprah buy land on Maui, no third trial for Deedy, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Roadwork in Hawaii ©2021 All Hawaii News
Hawaii construction industry to see most of $2.8 billion federal infrastructure funds. At least $2.8 billion in federal money is now available to improve Hawaii roads, bridges, airports, water systems, broadband internet and more under a congressional bill signed into law Monday. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now.
Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon. The policy has been in place a little more than a year. It requires anyone entering the state to either be vaccinated or have gotten a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of arrival in order to bypass a 10-day quarantine. Hawaii News Now.
What Salary Records Tell Us About Who Earns The Big Bucks In The Department of Education. Some newer administrative roles in the DOE’s salary records in recent years fetch high salaries. Civil Beat.
Congressmen Seek Reforms After ‘Damning’ Audit Of Pacific Fisheries Fund. The long-awaited federal audit of a secretive fund managed by the Western Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Council is “just the beginning” of a congressional inquiry, Hawaii U.S. Rep. Ed Case said in a joint news release Monday. Civil Beat.
Hawaii ranks last for finding lung cancer early. While Hawaii has fared better than most states when it comes to its overall rate of lung cancer, it’s still the most deadly form of cancer in the state, killing on average of more than 500 residents annually. Star-Advertiser.
Push for expanded COVID booster eligibility in Hawaii comes after NYC ruling. So far, 133,557 people have had their boosters in Hawaii. That is just 24% of who would be eligible if the state followed in New York City’s footsteps. KHON2.
Hawaii sees 95 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 85,885. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 33 new cases on Oahu, 25 on Hawaii Island, 16 on Maui, 19 on Kauai and two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
Property tax assessments jeopardize Oahu’s clean energy projects. The Honolulu City Council is weighing a bill that would provide renewable energy projects with substantial relief from an unexpected and steep increase in property taxes. Star-Advertiser.
No third trial for federal agent Christopher Deedy in 2011 fatal shooting of Kollin Elderts. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm on Monday announced he will not proceed with further prosecution of Christopher Deedy, the federal agent who fatally shot a man at a Waikiki fast-food restaurant 10 years ago. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat. Hawaii News Now. KITV4.
Gas Co. to pay $230K for Clean Air violations. The Gas Co. LLC has agreed to pay a $230,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations at its synthetic natural gas facility in Kapolei, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. Star-Advertiser. KHON2.
Hawaii Island
New council districts slowly taking shape. Ever try to share a too-small blanket on a chilly night? Yanking on one side to cover one person leaves the other cold. Trying to drag nine County Council districts over the breadth and width of Hawaii Island is like that. West Hawaii Today.
Report: Expect vehicle shortages to linger. The third quarter report sponsored by the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association predicts that limited availability of new personal vehicles due to microchip shortages and other supply-chain issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic likely will last ”well into 2022.” Tribune-Herald.
Hilton Waikoloa Village offers cash incentive to attract new employees. Hawaii Island’s largest resort is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new employees. The hotel is hoping to fill nearly a hundred positions, including housekeepers, chefs, restaurant servers and massage therapists. Hawaii News Now.
Maui
Maui County Council to discuss regulating bike tours today. Bicycle tours operating in the Pāʻia-Haʻikū and Makawao-Pukalani-Kula community plan areas will be reviewed. Residents in the area have expressed concerns about bicycle tours crowding the roads. Hawaii Public Radio.
Adding emergency runway lights at Kapalua Airport could benefit west Maui community. The Kapalua Airport was built in the 1980s with a promise to only operate during daylight hours, at the request of nearby residents. Hawaii Public Radio.
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Reportedly Shells Out $78 Million on Remote Beachfront Property Off La Perouse. Amazon founder and executive chairman, Jeff Bezos reportedly purchased a remote 14-acre oceanfront estate, 12 miles south of Kīhei. The property is reportedly surrounded by rocky lava fields and state parkland. Maui Now.
Oprah Buys More Property on Maui. Oprah Winfrey is back again at shopping for Maui real estate, as the billionaire media mogul has recently purchased a three-acre property in Kula on Maui that’s adjacent to the other properties she owns on the Valley Isle, according to public records. Maui Now.
Kauai
Kaua‘i has highest COVID rate per capita in state. As of Monday, the county has 129 active COVID-19 cases, with 11 hospitalized. Garden Island.
East Side bike path regulars restore damaged signs. A frequent visitor to Ke Ala Hele Makalae, the multi-use path from Lydgate Beach Park to Ahihi Point, has fulfilled a longtime wish to restore its defaced signage. Garden Island.
