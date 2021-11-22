Cruise ships still barred as air passengers increase, poll shows most support COVID protocols, Maui council bans non-mineral sunscreens, more news from all the Hawaiian Islands

|Cruise ship off Hawaii ©2021 All Hawaii News
No cruise ships until 2022. Anyone hoping to travel on a cruise ship to Hawaii this year can forget about it. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s conditional sail order, which requires an executed agreement with any cruise line prior to resumption of cruise operations to any U.S. port, is set to expire on Jan. 15, but the CDC has extended that order before. Tribune-Herald.
Hawaii residents still back pandemic rules, poll finds. In a statewide poll conducted by SMS Research and Marketing Services Inc. in early November, the majority of 408 respondents thought the situation in Hawaii was improving, more than those polled the same time last year. They also expressed overall approval of how the government has handled the pandemic. Star-Advertiser.
36,000 travelers flew to Hawaii on Nov. 20; highest number since July. Thanksgiving week for 2021 has arrived, and visitors have started their holiday early. KHON2.
Proposal to extend the Safe Travels program would damage Hawaii’s image, some in the visitor industry say. Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation extending Safe Travels expires Nov. 30. Lt. Gov. Josh Green has suggested Safe Travels should continue until Dec. 31, then sunset if the state is functionally fully immune. Star-Advertiser.
Preparations underway to designate parts of Papahānaumokuākea as a national marine sanctuary. NOAA has opened up the public comment period on the proposal to add a marine sanctuary designation to the monument area around the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Civil Beat. Hawaii Public Radio.
Hawaii marks grim milestone in pandemic as COVID death toll tops 1,000. The pandemic in Hawaii hit a grim milestone Saturday as the statewide death toll topped 1,000. Hawaii News Now.
Hawaii sees 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 86,847. The new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 49 new cases on Oahu, 12 on Hawaii Island, 23 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. Star-Advertiser.
Oahu
The Oʻahu General Plan, a land use and development guide, could be updated for the first time since 2002. A Honolulu City Council committee Thursday approved an update to Oʻahu’s General Plan. The Zoning and Planning Committee gave its final approval to the document, which is a long-range guide for policy decisions on land use and development on the island. Hawaii Public Radio.
How A Decades-Old Zoning Change Opened Makaha To Short-Term Rentals. A Honolulu City Council decision in 1989 paved the way for vacation rentals in Makaha decades later. Civil Beat.
A new city proposal would mute Waikiki street performers. Waikiki street performers have come back in higher numbers, and so has the noise. A bill now before the Honolulu City Council would make noise amplification illegal. Star-Advertiser.
14,000 gallons of fuel, water spill at Red Hill, Navy says. Approximately 14,000 gallons of fuel and water spilled from a drain line at the Navy’s Red Hill Underground Fuel Facility over the weekend, according to the Navy. Star-Advertiser. Civil Beat.
A New Chicken Farm Wants To Reduce Hawaii’s Dependence On Imported Eggs. Waialua Egg Farm is owned by Villa Rose, a partnership between Hidden Villa Ranch and Rose Acre Farms, two major mainland agricultural businesses. Civil Beat.
Hawaii Island
Has health care access on Hawaiʻi Island improved or worsened with the pandemic? A survey seeks answers. The coronavirus pandemic shed significant light on some of the gaps in health care access across the state. Efforts are underway on Hawaiʻi island to map out exactly what those gaps are and where they can be found. Hawaii Public Radio.
‘We are not happy to see it go’: The impending Papa‘aloa Gym demolition draws ire. The county intended to renovate the gym while other improvements were being made, but it was deemed unsalvageable after extensive termite damage was found throughout the building. Tribune-Herald.
Maui
Maui County Council Passes Historic Bill Prohibiting Non-Mineral Sunscreens. The Maui County Council unanimously passed Bill 135 to prohibit the sale, distribution, or use of non-mineral sunscreens. Bill 135 recognizes that a number of non-mineral sunscreens have recently been demonstrated to pose a threat to the health of coastal waters, coral reefs, and other marine species. Maui Now. KITV4.
County will not appeal injection wells ruling. Maui County will not appeal a U.S. District Court’s ruling in favor of environmental advocacy groups who sued the county nearly a decade ago, bringing an end to a long legal battle over the county’s practice of injecting treated wastewater into the ground. Maui News.
Mayor recall organizers face deadline. Organizers of the effort to recall Mayor Michael Victorino were scheduled Saturday to turn in what they hope to be nearly 22,000 signatures needed to initiate the recall process. Maui News.
Salvaged Acacia Koa Available at Auction. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife will be conducting a forest products auction for Acacia koa wood. All wood pieces are from the West Maui State Forest Reserve on the island of Maui. Big Island Now. Hawaii News Now.
Kauai
Priorities of the county’s forthcoming cesspool replacement programing. The state Department of Health Clean Water State Revolving Fund has $1.2 million to give to counties for cesspool conversion. Kaua‘i County is the only island currently setting up a program for the 2023 fiscal year, meaning it could get the full amount. Garden Island.
‘Sweet’ (potato) science. A handful of experts are growing sweet potatoes on the Eastside to identify pest-resistant varietals that could improve production of the classic Hawaiian crop. Garden Island.
